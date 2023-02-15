Taking Risks is the Key to Living Your Dreams

Taking risks is the only way you can get out of your comfort zone and live the life of your dreams. Photo by Edge2Edge Media on Unsplash

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. — Wayne Gretzky

The greatest risk is not taking any risks at all.

Taking risks is vital if you want to follow your dreams and create the life you have always wanted.

If you don’t take a risk on your dreams, you will always be left wondering what could have been.

There is no chance of success at all if you don’t take a risk. When you take risks, you always have a much greater chance at success. You will not have that chance at all if you don’t take any risks.

Most people just think about living their dreams. But never act on them. Their dreams just live on in their heads. But not in real life.

Yes. It is scary to act on your dreams. Taking action is a lot scarier than just dreaming about something. Doing something is a lot different than just thinking of doing it. And yes, it is also a lot scarier.

But taking those risks are the only way you will ever know if you can live your dreams.

What stops you from taking risks?

Fear always plays a role. Fear of the unknown. Fear of how things will turn out. Fear can take many forms.

You might have a certainty mind-set. You are certain you won’t succeed anyway, so you don’t do it. You don’t even try. Because you are so sure it won’t work.

You might play the what if game. What if this or that happens?

You cannot let certainty or what ifs stop you from taking risks. You cannot hold on to the dice so to speak. You have to roll the dice. This is the only way you will ever know if you can succeed.

Playing it safe never got anyone anywhere. Playing it safe will do just that. Keep you safe. But that’s about it.

Risking means stepping out of your comfort zone. The truth is you don’t know what will happen unless you try.

Yes. You might fail. But you at least have a chance if you go for it. You will not have any chance at all if you don’t at least take a shot.

It is up to you. Do you want to be one of those people who just let their dreams live in their head? Or do you want to step out of your comfort zone and take a risk?