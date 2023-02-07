The Origins of Valentine's Day

Charlotte Allison, M.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzfZP_0kea70HM00
Behind the origins of Valentine's Day is a tragic love story.Photo byEngin Akyurt /Pixabay

A Tale of the Origins of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a day of love. We bring flowers to someone we care about. Or we gift them with a heart shaped box of chocolates. It’s a day of giving and receiving love. A day that we celebrate our love.

However, the origins of Valentine’s Day are not so happy. Valentine’s Day is believed to have originated from a Roman festival called Lupercalia. Lupercalia was a pagan holiday that marked the start of springtime.

During this festival it is believed that boys drew names of girls from a box. They would then be boyfriend and girlfriend during the festival. And would sometimes even get married.

St. Valentine was a priest in Rome and was named the patron saint of beekeepers. The patron saint of beekeepers oversees keeping honey sweet and beekeepers protected.

Around 270 A.D. Emperor Claudius II banned marriage because he thought married men made bad soldiers. St. Valentine thought this was unfair and arranged marriages in secret.

When Claudius found out St. Valentine was arranging marriages is secret, he threw St. Valentine into jail and sentenced him to death. He was condemned to be beaten to death with clubs and then have his head cut off.

While he was in jail, St. Valentine fell in love with the jailer’s daughter. When he was taken to be killed on February 14th, he sent her a love letter signed with “From your Valentine”.

That’s the story of how Valentine’s Day originated.

Valentine’s Day became a Christian holiday in 496 A.D. when Pope Gelasius I named Feb. 14th St. Valentine’s Day. Pope Gelasius I thought St. Valentine was a martyr. Someone who was killed for their faith and beliefs.

So, Valentine’s Day was always about love. Only the love in this case was met with a tragic ending. I wonder if we would even have a Valentine's Day if not for this tragic love story.

It's a good thing Valentine's Day is much sweeter for us today. I know I can't resist a heart shaped box of chocolates. How will you express your love this Valentine's Day?

