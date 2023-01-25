Thoughts Create Your Reality

Charlotte Allison, M.A.

The thoughts you choose to think create your reality.Photo byBiljana Jovanovic/Pixabay

You can change you life by changing your thoughts.

Thoughts are Powerful

Do you like your current life circumstances? Or are things not quite going the way you would like them to? You might even think things are pretty bad and couldn't possibly be worse.

Well, there is good news. No matter how bad your current circumstances; you can always change them in the present moment by changing your thoughts.

Energy follows thought. Therefore, it stands to reason that what we focus on and think about the most is where the energy will flow. This is what will create your reality.

Thought Effects Matter

If you currently have life circumstances that you don’t like, look at the thoughts that might have created this.

For example, let’s say you have a job you hate. You are constantly thinking about how much you hate that job and how much it poisons your life. And how it never gives you time for anything else. You have no time to enjoy other activities or do the things you love. This job sucks all the energy and joy out of your life.

It is really hard to not think like this when you have these circumstances. It’s hard not to keep constantly having these thoughts. But, thinking like this only causes you to have more of that. Because that is what you are focusing on.

Instead, turn your thoughts to what you want to be doing with your life.

Try to focus on how you want your life to look. This is not easy when you are still stuck in a life you hate. Because the tendency is to keep thinking about how much you hate it. And that causes you to stay stuck in it.

But if you can start to focus only on the life you do want; it will make all the difference. Even if you start with just five minutes or so a day, it will be a good start.

Make a commitment to yourself to only think of the things you do want in your life. And when you catch yourself thinking of the things you don’t want, gently guide yourself back to thinking about how you want your life to look.

The key here is awareness.

Start to become aware of the times you are thinking of things you don’t want. This is the key to being able to guide yourself back into thinking about what you do want your life to be like.

If you keep thinking only of the way you do want your life to be, you will eventually create that. This probably won’t happen right away. Afterall, it took a long time for you to create the life you don’t want. So, it will probably take some time to create the life you do want.

If you commit to consistently thinking only of what you do want your life to look like, you will eventually create it. Even if it does take some time. You might not see anything happening or changing at first. But thoughts do effect matter.

Take the elements of water and rocks for example.

Rocks are a hard, dense energy. Whereas water is an exceptionally light energy. Yet water is what carved out the Grand Canyon to be what it is today. Over the course of many, many years, an element as light as water eventually started effecting the heavy dense matter of rocks.

It is the same with our thoughts.

Thoughts are a light form of energy. Yet our thoughts do affect physical matter. The life you have now was created with your thoughts.

So, keep thinking only of what you want your life to be like. Over time those thoughts will start to create your new reality. And don’t forget to take action to create the life you want. Nothing happens without taking action. Your thoughts combined with action will create the kind of life you want for yourself.

It starts with consistently only thinking of what you want your life to be like.

Don’t beat yourself up if you find yourself drifting to your old way of thinking. It’s only normal to drift back into old habits and ways of thinking.

The key is to be aware of when you start thinking like this. Then you can gently guide yourself back to focusing only on how you want your life to be.

