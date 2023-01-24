The Value of Higher Education

Charlotte Allison, M.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481LoL_0kOmlwvY00
A higher education is a valuable asset.Photo byVasily KolodaonUnsplash

Argument in favor of a higher education.

Is an Education Worth It?

There is much controversy these days about whether an education is worth it or not. Or whether you need one to get a good job or make good money.

It’s true. You don’t need a college education to make good money these days. A bachelor’s degree doesn’t seem to hold the same weight it once did. More people than ever have gone back to school to earn a bachelor’s degree or higher. This means there is more competition for jobs that require a degree.

There are people earning tons of money without an education. So, you don’t necessarily have to have an education to make lots of money. The internet has made this possible. Anyone can earn money whether they have an education or not.

Some argue that the ROI from a college education just isn’t worth it. If you can earn tons of money without an education, then why invest in it?

There is no doubt about it. Higher education is exorbitantly expensive these days. However, there are at least a few good reasons why a higher education is worth it.

The Value of Higher Education

A higher education is always worth it in terms of the knowledge you gain. Nobody can take away your knowledge. We cannot say the same about money. You can lose all your money. But you always have your knowledge.

A college degree makes you more credible. This is especially true in certain professions and sectors of society. Being a writer/author is one example of this. Let's say you are writing or reading a non-fiction book. When you see B.A, M.A., or PhD. after a name, it gives the book and its author more credibility.

Would you rather read a book from an author who holds a degree in the book’s subject or someone who just has an interest in the subject and decided to write a book about it?

This is not to say you can’t do your own research and write about a topic. There is a lot you can learn on your own. However, a degree gives you a much deeper understanding of the subject then anything you can learn on your own.

A Lack of Education is Noticeable

The internet has made it possible for anybody to become an author. Anybody can now write a book whether they have a degree or not. This is particularly true with ebooks. Anyone can write a book, upload it on Amazon and then call themselves an author.

This is both good and bad. Good for writers who have always wanted to be published; but found it difficult to do so the traditional way. Indie publishing has been a godsend for many writers. Many writers have realized their dream of becoming an author thanks to indie publishing. However, it’s also not so good, because it means just anyone could publish a book. Whether they are a writer or not.

I have read many ebooks from authors who do not hold any degrees or credentials. They just happen to know a lot about the subject from their own experience and research.

Although some of these books contain valuable information, it is obvious they lack the critical thinking skills necessary to back up their theories. Critical thinking skills you can only gain from a formal education.

You Get Smarter and Smarter

Scientific research has found that the brain grows stronger when you learn. Learning rewires the brain and increases your ability to learn more.

Scientific studies have shown the size of cells in the brain increase as you learn. This means the more you learn, the easier it becomes to learn more.

Key Points to Remember

Money is important. But it’s not everything. The one thing nobody can take from you is your knowledge.

A degree will make your written work more credible. Especially if you are an author. Lack of critical thinking skills will be evident in your work.

Your brain will grow stronger and smarter when you learn. A higher education will give you plenty of opportunities to learn, grow, and increase your knowledge.

It’s a personal decision. For me, deciding to get a higher education was one of the best decisions I ever made. It may or may not be the best choice for you.

What do you think? Is a higher education worth the time and expense? Or would you rather just invest in making money?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education# higher education# learning# knowledge# writers

Comments / 4

Published by

I write about psychology and social issues that affect people on a personal level.

Los Angeles, CA
967 followers

More from Charlotte Allison, M.A.

Thoughts Create Your Reality

You can change you life by changing your thoughts. Do you like your current life circumstances? Or are things not quite going the way you would like them to? You might even think things are pretty bad and couldn't possibly be worse.

Read full story
6 comments

Rewriting Your Life Script

You can change the plot of your story at any time. Do you keep experiencing the same situations over and over again?. Do you keep wishing things would turn out differently; only to have it end up the same way time and again?

Read full story

Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression

Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.

Read full story
16 comments

Dynamics of an Abusive Relationship

Many people are still unaware of the dynamics of an abusive relationship. In the 1950’s domestic abuse was not considered a crime. It was considered a family matter. And law enforcement would not get involved.

Read full story
35 comments

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?

Read full story
53 comments

Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem

Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.

Read full story
29 comments

Opinion: Child Welfare Laws Are Fundamentally Flawed

The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) signed into law by President Clinton in 1997 is having the exact opposite effect of its original intention. The purpose of the ASFA was to improve the lives of children in foster care by establishing three primary goals for child welfare. The goals were safety, permanency, and well-being.

Read full story
3 comments

Eating Disorders Among Young Women Continue to Rise

Is the fashion industry to blame? Or is it just being used as a scapegoat for a much more serious and complex issue?. Uruguayan model Luisel Ramos, age 22, collapsed while participating in a fashion show. Her diet consisted of lettuce and diet coke. She had gone several days without eating when she collapsed and died at the fashion show. At 5’9” she was just 96.8 lbs.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive

In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.

Read full story
537 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy