A higher education is a valuable asset. Photo by Vasily Koloda on Unsplash

Argument in favor of a higher education.

Is an Education Worth It?

There is much controversy these days about whether an education is worth it or not. Or whether you need one to get a good job or make good money.

It’s true. You don’t need a college education to make good money these days. A bachelor’s degree doesn’t seem to hold the same weight it once did. More people than ever have gone back to school to earn a bachelor’s degree or higher. This means there is more competition for jobs that require a degree.

There are people earning tons of money without an education. So, you don’t necessarily have to have an education to make lots of money. The internet has made this possible. Anyone can earn money whether they have an education or not.

Some argue that the ROI from a college education just isn’t worth it. If you can earn tons of money without an education, then why invest in it?

There is no doubt about it. Higher education is exorbitantly expensive these days. However, there are at least a few good reasons why a higher education is worth it.

The Value of Higher Education

A higher education is always worth it in terms of the knowledge you gain. Nobody can take away your knowledge. We cannot say the same about money. You can lose all your money. But you always have your knowledge.

A college degree makes you more credible. This is especially true in certain professions and sectors of society. Being a writer/author is one example of this. Let's say you are writing or reading a non-fiction book. When you see B.A, M.A., or PhD. after a name, it gives the book and its author more credibility.

Would you rather read a book from an author who holds a degree in the book’s subject or someone who just has an interest in the subject and decided to write a book about it?

This is not to say you can’t do your own research and write about a topic. There is a lot you can learn on your own. However, a degree gives you a much deeper understanding of the subject then anything you can learn on your own.

A Lack of Education is Noticeable

The internet has made it possible for anybody to become an author. Anybody can now write a book whether they have a degree or not. This is particularly true with ebooks. Anyone can write a book, upload it on Amazon and then call themselves an author.

This is both good and bad. Good for writers who have always wanted to be published; but found it difficult to do so the traditional way. Indie publishing has been a godsend for many writers. Many writers have realized their dream of becoming an author thanks to indie publishing. However, it’s also not so good, because it means just anyone could publish a book. Whether they are a writer or not.

I have read many ebooks from authors who do not hold any degrees or credentials. They just happen to know a lot about the subject from their own experience and research.

Although some of these books contain valuable information, it is obvious they lack the critical thinking skills necessary to back up their theories. Critical thinking skills you can only gain from a formal education.

You Get Smarter and Smarter

Scientific research has found that the brain grows stronger when you learn. Learning rewires the brain and increases your ability to learn more.

Scientific studies have shown the size of cells in the brain increase as you learn. This means the more you learn, the easier it becomes to learn more.

Key Points to Remember

Money is important. But it’s not everything. The one thing nobody can take from you is your knowledge.

A degree will make your written work more credible. Especially if you are an author. Lack of critical thinking skills will be evident in your work.

Your brain will grow stronger and smarter when you learn. A higher education will give you plenty of opportunities to learn, grow, and increase your knowledge.

It’s a personal decision. For me, deciding to get a higher education was one of the best decisions I ever made. It may or may not be the best choice for you.

What do you think? Is a higher education worth the time and expense? Or would you rather just invest in making money?