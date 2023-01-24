Rewriting Your Life Script

Charlotte Allison, M.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKJvt_0kOjy9au00
You can make the same choices and stay on the same path. Or you can make different choices and rewrite your life script.Photo byBernd Scheumann/Pixabay

You can change the plot of your story at any time.

The Same Old Story

Do you keep experiencing the same situations over and over again?

Do you keep wishing things would turn out differently; only to have it end up the same way time and again?

Despite your best efforts, does it always seems to be the same old story?

This is most likely due to following a life script that you have created for yourself. A story you weaved together based on the meanings you have given to events throughout your life.

Everybody Has a Story

The story you create about your life is based on events you have experienced throughout your life, and the meanings you have given to these events. It is the meanings that you give to these events that form the plot of your story. It is not the event itself. But the way you perceive the event and subsequently the meaning you give it.

Throughout your life you will select certain events that fit in with the main plot of your story. Events that support your story and make it stronger. Events that do not fit in with the main plot of your story will be ignored in favor of the ones that do fit in with your main story.

Exceptions

Events that may be the exception to your dominant story or that demonstrate your dominant story is not true, will be ignored in favor of the events that fit in with your dominant life story.

For a simple example, let’s say you have always done poorly on school exams. This is the main plot of your story. That you are a poor student and always do poorly on exams.

Let's say there were a couple of times you did well on a test. You will ignore the couple of times you did well on a test because it doesn’t fit in with the main plot of your story. You will focus on all the times you did poorly which gives more credibility to your main story. It builds up your main story and makes it stronger.

The couple of times you did well on tests are the exceptions to your dominant story. These exceptions suggest and demonstrate that your dominate story is not true.

For another example, let’s say you were never a very assertive person. You have always been timid and have always found it hard to speak up for yourself. Let's say there was one situation in which you did assert yourself.

As with the previous example, this one time you did assert yourself will be ignored in favor of your dominant story. You are a timid and non-assertive person. That is your story. The one situation in which you did assert yourself doesn’t count. That one situation was an exception for you.

Stories are not Created in Isolation

It’s important to note that stories are not created in isolation. Our families and other people close to us have a big influence on how we construct our stories. Your family or others close to you may have told you things about yourself, which you came to believe whether they were true or not. And based on these beliefs about yourself, your story is constructed.

All of your future decisions will be influenced by your dominant story. In the previous example of being a poor student for instance, you might decide not to apply to college because you ‘know’ you are a poor student and there is no sense in even trying.

In the example of being non-assertive, you may not put yourself out there in the world to get what you want because you are too timid and shy and can’t assert yourself. At least this is what your story is anyway. Consequently you won’t put yourself out there and will settle for any job just to get by.

So how do you rewrite your life script? How do you create an alternate life script that looks the way you want it to look?

In order to create an alternate life script, you want to look for the exceptions to your dominant story. Just as was demonstrated in the two examples above. You want to look for the exceptions.

The exceptions in your dominant story will be the basis for creating your alternative life script. You will build upon your exceptions just as you did with your problem stories. The more you build on your exceptions, the stronger your alternative story will become.

You might think there are no exceptions to your problem story. But if you really dig deep enough, you can usually find an example or two. And if you really can’t come up with any exceptions, then ask yourself: If I were (fill in the blank); what would that look like?

Or, you can ask yourself what was going on at the time that you were able to make an exception to your main story. What were the circumstances in which you were able to make an exception to your problem story? Whatever you did or were doing at that time could be built upon to make your new life script stronger.

# psychology# life choices# personal growth# self improvement# self help

