A woman is frightened and intimidated by an abusive man. Photo by Alexa/Pixabay

Many people are still unaware of the dynamics of an abusive relationship.

A Bit of History

In the 1950’s domestic abuse was not considered a crime. It was considered a family matter. And law enforcement would not get involved.

A popularly used excuse at that time was that it was the woman’s fault. If only she could make her husband happy. If only she didn’t make him angry. If only she could do things right. It was always somehow the woman’s fault.

It wasn’t until the women’s lib movement in the 1970’s that domestic violence came to be seen as a violent criminal act. As the attitude toward domestic violence began changing, so did the criminal justice system.

However, it wasn’t until 1994 that congress passed legislation to fight violence against women.

Myths and Misconceptions

There is more awareness today about domestic violence than there was in the past. However, many people are still unaware of the dynamics of domestic abuse. There are many myths, misconceptions, and commonly held beliefs that need to be brought into awareness. Below are some of the most common misconceptions.

1. Why didn’t she just leave?

This is one of the most common misconceptions about domestic violence. It is generally assumed that if a woman is being abused, she would just leave.

If she doesn't leave, then it's her fault because she is staying with him. It's either that or she's lying about the abuse, otherwise she would just leave.

A woman doesn't leave an abusive relationship for some very good reasons.

People who doubt this don’t understand how manipulative and intimidating an abusive man can be.

One of the main reason an abused woman doesn’t just leave is because she is afraid to leave. Attempting to leave an abusive relationship can be a dangerous time for a woman.

In fact, leaving is one of the most dangerous times for an abused woman. It is estimated that between 50% — 75% of domestic homicides happen when the woman tries to leave the relationship. Some happen after the woman has already left.

2. She is no angel. She has done bad things herself.

This one implies that because you are not 100% perfect, you deserve to be abused. This is BS. It doesn’t matter what you might have done. Nobody deserves to be abused and mistreated just because they’re not perfect angels.

3. She is the abuser.

This is one of an abuser’s favorite tactics. He will turn it around and make it look like the victim is abusing him. He will say she is being abusive. When in fact this “abuse” is nothing more than self-defense.

This sometimes happens when the victim finally gathers the courage to speak back to him or defend herself in some way. The victim gets pushed to the limit and is forced to defend herself. He will say that he is the one being “abused” when she is doing nothing more than defending herself.

4. People say he is such a good person. Such a nice guy.

This is another big misconception about domestic violence. Nobody understands how such a "nice" guy could be an abuser.

What is often misunderstood is that knowing someone socially is not the same as being in an intimate relationship with that person. In social situations the abuser is nice guy to those around him. He is super nice to everyone in his work and social circles.

This is another favorite tactic of an abuser because it makes her look like the crazy one for saying he's abusing her.

5. They are both abusers. (Mutual Abuse)

Mutual abuse is a myth primarily because when it comes to domestic violence, there is always a power imbalance involved. Only one person in this dynamic can be the primary abuser.

As mentioned previously, when defending herself, a woman’s behavior can sometimes be labeled as “abusive”.

The abuser can and often does use this “abusive behavior” against her. To make her look like the bad guy. “Mutual abuse” is often alleged by the abuser as a victim-blaming manipulation tactic.

What Needs to Change

What needs to change are the social attitudes toward domestic violence. The underlying cause of female abuse is the widespread acceptance of domestic violence.

This attitude that violence against women is okay is still prevalent in the United States. As mentioned earlier, it wasn’t until 1994 that congress passed legislation to fight violence against women.

Although there are some laws that now protect women; it doesn’t seem to have done much to change the underlying attitude about abuse toward women. It seems we still have a long way to go.

What do you think it will take to change the social attitudes toward domestic violence? Is it even possible to change these attitudes? Or is misogyny too deeply embedded in our culture for any real change to happen?

*If you're in a dangerous situation or fear for your safety in any way contact the domestic violence support hotline.