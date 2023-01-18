Emotional abuse can destroy your sense of self-worth. Photo by Victoria/Pixabay

Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging.

Are you being emotionally abused?

Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?

Do you know something is wrong, but doubt your experience?

Sensitive souls attract narcissists like a magnet. Narcissists are drawn to good hearted people because they know they can easily manipulate and control them. Narcissists need sensitive people to bolster their own ego. They need you so they can feel power and control.

The Invisible Wounds

Emotional abuse is the most insidious kind of abuse. With emotional abuse the wounds are invisible. The wounds are on the inside.

You can’t observe emotional abuse as you can with physical abuse. With physical abuse you can observe bruises and other physical evidence. Not so with emotional abuse.

When it comes to emotional abuse, the wounds are imperceptible because all the damage is on the inside. Because the abuse isn’t visible, many victims suffer in silence.

It’s hard to explain to someone that you are being abused when there’s no physical evidence. Yet the effects are deeply damaging to your self-worth and self-esteem.

Some signs of emotional abuse are obvious. But other signs are so subtle that you might not recognize them as abuse. Yet the effects of emotional abuse are profound and can cause long lasting damage.

This is what emotional abuse can look like:

1. Constantly judging and criticizing you.

The narcissist has to criticize you and put you down so they can feel good about themselves. They do this intentionally. They tear down your self-esteem and self-worth to the point where you don’t have the ability to stand up for yourself. They wear you down to a nub.

2. Dismiss your feelings.

If ever you try to talk about how hurt you feel, they write off your feelings as being trivial. Or they say you’re being oversensitive. They minimize your feelings to the point that you begin to wonder if you are making too big a deal out of things. You begin to question yourself.

3. They ignore you. Also known as the silent treatment.

Nothing will make you question yourself and your experience more than being ignored.

On the surface this appears to be very subtle behavior. But it’s actually a very powerful manipulation tactic. It is really one of the most damaging experiences a human being can endure.

The reason being ignored is so damaging is because it makes you question your worth as a human being. When you are not acknowledged, it’s as if you are being invalidated as a human being. It makes you feel like you don’t even have a right to exist.

You will question everything. You will question every experience you have. Every thought you think. Every opinion you have. You will question your very existence. It will make you feel worthless; like you’re not even worthy of being acknowledged. Of course this is what the narcissist wants. For you to feel worthless.

4. They play the victim.

This is designed to make you feel guilty or gain your sympathy and pity. For example, they will act as if they’re the one being abused, and they are suffering greatly because of it. And because you are a good-hearted person, you always end up feeling sorry for him.

5. They make you responsible for how they feel.

The narcissist wants you to take responsibility for their bad feelings. If only you did or did not behave a certain way, they wouldn’t be in such a bad mood. You are the cause of how they feel.

6. They say you’re the problem.

A narcissist will never admit that they are the ones that need to change. They make you feel like you’re the one causing all the problems. If only you would do things “right” and stop causing him to behave badly, there wouldn’t be any problems.

The Game Plan of a Narcissistic Abuser

A narcissist will always be drawn to a sensitive, good-hearted person, because they know they can easily manipulate them.

They won’t do this at the beginning of a relationship. At the beginning they will shower you with “love” and praise. Making you feel like you met the man (or woman) of your dreams.

Once they have you hooked emotionally the abuse starts. They will start to tear you down little by little. They will destroy your self-worth to the point where you are unable to stand up for yourself. And it will only escalate as time goes on. Things will never get better. Only worse.

Every now and then they will be super nice and loving to you. But this is only designed to draw you back into the relationship. The few breadcrumbs they throw your way only serve to draw you back into the cycle of abuse.

This “nice” phase gives you hope that everything is finally going to be okay. And it might be okay for a while. But there’s always a next time. It might be a few months, a few weeks, or even few minutes. But there’s always a next time. And the cycle of abuse starts over again.

If you feel like something is wrong; trust your experience. Your feelings are your guides. If you feel like something is wrong, it probably is. No matter what anyone says, always trust your experience.

If you feel you are being abused, reach out for help. Seek out support groups in your area. Or contact the national domestic violence hotline.