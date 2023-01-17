Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem

Giving too much in a relationship can be exhausting. Photo by Ulrike Mai /Pixabay

Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting.

Are you a woman who gives too much?

When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.

These women are self-sacrificing to the point where they don’t do anything for themselves. They only do for others.

In the context of a relationship, they give too much and do too much for their man. They do this is an attempt to find security in their relationship.

Ironically, this is the very behavior that can push a man away. This self-sacrificing behavior is what causes the outcome they fear the most.

What could cause a woman to behave in such a manner?

As with most everything else, this behavior stems from childhood experiences. If you are a woman who gives too much, you might have had childhood experiences that left you with a low sense of self-worth.

This is you if any of the following are true:

You don’t feel that you are enough. You always have to do for him.

And you keep doing for him even if he doesn’t reciprocate. Even if he doesn’t appreciate all that you do for him.

You have to do all the work in a relationship. Because he doesn’t seem to care much about it. If you didn’t do everything, nothing would get done. You know the relationship would fall apart if you didn’t do all the work. But you don’t want to admit this to yourself. So, you continue to do all the work in the relationship.

It’s hard for you to stand up for what you want and need in a relationship. You’re scared to say what you want or need from the relationship. Or you’re afraid to talk about something you don’t like in the relationship. You’re scared to talk about what you want or don’t want in the relationship because you fear his reaction. You’re afraid he will leave if you stand up for what you want and need in the relationship. And you don’t want to rock the boat. So, you just tolerate the things you don’t like.

You have low self-esteem. Especially when it comes to men and relationships. You don’t feel like you deserve to have a man really care about you. And you constantly need approval from the man in a relationship because of your low self-esteem. That’s why you give too much. You figure if you always do everything for him and give him everything, you will meet his approval.

You always put his needs ahead of your own. Regardless of the suffering it may cause you. You sacrifice your needs, so you don’t come off as selfish or demanding. His needs are always more important than yours.

You are taken for granted. You have always done so much for him. Regardless of how he treats you, you continue to do everything for him. He doesn’t appreciate it. He just takes it for granted that you will do everything for him. He doesn’t reciprocate in any way. He won’t do anything for you. Not even the smallest things.

*Of course, a decent man wouldn’t treat you like this in the first place. But the men you attract when you have a low sense of self-worth are usually not decent men.

You fear being abandoned in a relationship. That’s why you give too much. In an attempt to keep him there. However, giving too much can feel intimidating to a man. This is what can cause him to leave. The very situation that you fear in the first place.

Time to Start Doing for Yourself

The solution to self-sacrificing behavior is to work on your self-esteem. You need to learn to give to yourself before you can give of yourself in a relationship.

Learn to give from a place of love. When you give from a place of fear and abandonment; you are giving from a place of desperation.

One way you can build a sense of self-worth and self-esteem is to be alone for a while. Take the time to focus on yourself and treat yourself nicely.

There is no time frame here. Just take as much time as you need to heal yourself. Do the work on yourself. Be there for yourself.

It’s also important to surround yourself with people who value you and build up your self-esteem.

Meditation is also a good way to build your self-esteem and your sense of self-worth. Because in the silence of meditation you meet your true self. The more you take time to just be with yourself, the more self-esteem you will build.

When you can be alone with yourself, you will discover that you don’t need anybody’s approval. You will know you are worthy because you are there for yourself. When you are there for yourself, your sense of self-worth will grow stronger.