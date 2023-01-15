Opinion: Child Welfare Laws Are Fundamentally Flawed

Charlotte Allison, M.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOJLZ_0kFITZoO00
Children are emotionally damaged when they are taken away from their parents.Photo bylisa runnels

The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) signed into law by President Clinton in 1997 is having the exact opposite effect of its original intention.

The purpose of the ASFA was to improve the lives of children in foster care by establishing three primary goals for child welfare. The goals were safety, permanency, and well-being.

While the original intention of this law was to protect children, it is doing exactly the opposite. The Title IV Funds-E stipulated in this law has resulted in thousands of children needlessly being removed from their parents and placed in foster care.

ASFA was an amendment to an earlier bill; the Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act, signed into law in 1980. With this law the emphasis was placed on keeping biological families together.

One of the most significant changes that occurred when ASFA was signed into law was shifting the emphasis away from a policy of reuniting children with their birth parents and instead placing the emphasis on the child’s safety and well-being. CPS and corrupt family courts have taken it upon themselves to interpret this to mean that it’s “in the best interest of the child” to remove them from their birth parents.

This law is fundamentally flawed because it does not consider that when families are torn apart it causes irreparable emotional damage to both parents and children.

The other significant change to the law was the Title IV-E funding. This provision basically provides a cash incentive to remove children from their biological family and place them in foster care. The pay out is even bigger if the child is adopted out.

These two changes in the law are responsible for the corruption in the child welfare system. Foster care has become nothing but cash cow. CPS and corrupt family courts are now motivated to remove children from their birth parents for a cash incentive.

In a report published in 2018 by the Memphis Law Review, Texas Tech University law professor DeLeith Gossett stated that ASFA’s financial incentives have disrupted families permanently by speedy termination of parental rights, without the accompanying move from foster care to adoptive homes.

Gossett continues to say the ASFA Act thwarts the very purpose of the bill, as children continue to languish in foster care waiting for placement in a permanent adoptive home.

More than half of these children did not need to be placed in foster care to begin with. ASFA is responsible for leaving many children orphaned, when they could have remained home with their parents.

ASFA needs to be repealed. It's an unfair, fundamentally flawed law that separates and destroys families. Termination of parental rights is unconstitutional. Children are always better off with their natural parents in almost every case.

What are your thoughts about repealing the Adoption and Safe Families Act?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# child welfare# parental rights# foster care# family# family court

Comments / 3

Published by

I write about psychology and social issues that affect people on a personal level.

Los Angeles, CA
623 followers

More from Charlotte Allison, M.A.

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?

Read full story
39 comments

Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem

Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.

Read full story
12 comments

Eating Disorders Among Young Women Continue to Rise

Is the fashion industry to blame? Or is it just being used as a scapegoat for a much more serious and complex issue?. Uruguayan model Luisel Ramos, age 22, collapsed while participating in a fashion show. Her diet consisted of lettuce and diet coke. She had gone several days without eating when she collapsed and died at the fashion show. At 5’9” she was just 96.8 lbs.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive

In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.

Read full story
504 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy