Reiki Principles That Can Lead You to True Inner Happiness

Tried and true wisdom that has been and will be relevant throughout the ages.

Happiness

Happiness cannot be found in material things. Happiness is an inside job. It is a state of being. However you decide to go about finding this happiness is up to you. Just know that it is inside you. It cannot be found in anything outside yourself. Happiness comes from within you.

There are many paths that will lead you to this inner happiness. Whichever path you choose is your own individual choice. I believe we are all guided to the right path for us. One way to find inner happiness is by practicing the principles of Reiki.

What is Reiki?

Reiki (pronounced ray-key) is a natural hands-on healing technique. Reiki is an ancient healing practice dating back at least 2500 years or more.

This healing technique was lost and forgotten for many years. It was finally rediscovered in the 19th century by a Japanese man named Dr. Mikao Usui. Reiki is a Japanese term, with “rei” meaning spirit and “ki” meaning energy. Therefore, Reiki is the Life Force Energy that is used to heal our self and others.

Reiki Principles

There are also five principles associated with Reiki. When practiced on a regular basis, these principles can lead to true inner happiness. The following are the five Reiki principles and the Reiki intention associated with each principle.

Principle: Just for today do not anger.

Intention: Today I am peaceful.

This principle does not mean we ignore or suppress our anger. Doing so would be very harmful. Suppressing or ignoring feelings always damages us in some way. However, we do not give into the anger either and let it control us. Letting anger control you can be very destructive. When we speak and act out of anger, we usually regret it later. The key is finding a balance between these two extremes. The balance can be found with patience and forgiveness.

Principle: Just for today do not worry.

Intention: Today I am relaxed.

Worry never helps us in any situation; and it usually produces much anxiety. When we worry about the past or future we are not living for today. One way we can distance our self from worry according to Reiki principles, is by developing compassion for others. When we are concerned for the welfare of others, we are taken out of our self-centeredness and it is almost impossible to worry. Instead of worrying, we feel purposeful and fulfilled.

Principle: Show gratitude to every living thing.

Intention: Today I am grateful.

Appreciating what we do have instead of focusing on what we don’t have fosters a feeling of gratitude. Attaching to things we don’t have which we think will make us happy, produces anxiety and unhappiness. To feel content and peaceful even in difficult circumstances, we need to feel gratitude for what we already have in our life. Feeling content regardless of your circumstances will lead to feelings of inner happiness.

Principle: Earn your living honestly.

Intention: Today I work hard.

This principle does not mean doing what you think is morally correct. It means following your heart regardless of what others may think of your choice. It you are following your true path; it will eventually benefit others in some way. Working hard means you are making an effort. When you are doing what you love and are enjoying your work, making an effort is not difficult.

Principle: Honor your parents, teachers, and elders.

Intention: Today I am kind to others.

This principle means honoring and respecting others for what they have taught you in the past, or what they can teach you now. Older people have much to teach us if we are willing to listen. This principle also means being kind to others. This includes being kind you yourself. It also means appreciating the good qualities in others. Honoring and respecting what others (including animals) can teach us is the important lesson to learn with this principle.

State of Mind

According to Reiki concepts, practice of these five principles on a regular basis will lead to true inner happiness. This is because these principles contain inherent wisdom within them. Furthermore, these principles are incorporated in most religious and spiritual traditions in one form or another.

Regular practice of these principles will eventually bring peace and contentment. The five principles are basically asking us to abandon a state of mind that produces unhappiness and substitute it with a state of mind that can help us develop happiness.

