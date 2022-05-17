ALS Awareness Month: Reducing Stigma at Work

Man in wheelchair pixabay

The conscientious manager, wielding a razor-sharp pencil and prioritized to-do list, wasn’t looking to allow productivity to suffer. And the candidate sitting across from him could have left his crisp white collar and black tie at home. The pragmatic manager couldn't see past the interviewee's disability. “We aren’t set up for this,” he thought to himself. “He would just slow everything down.”

Needless to say, the hopeful and punctual candidate won’t be offered the position. Like many people living with a disability in the United States, fear and uncertainty would keep him from being offered an opportunity.

During ALS Awareness month, it's important to consider the opportunities that could be afforded to people with disabilities. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. While advanced ALS can be quite limiting, it is worth noting that one of the greatest minds of our century, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking, made great contributions to society despite living with the illness for over 50 years.

As medicines and treatments have improved, many people living with ALS have extended their ability to work when given the opportunity.

Unfortunately, employers in the U.S. appear to have misguided concerns regarding people with disabilities. Only 19.1% of people with disabilities in the U.S. had jobs in 2021, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report. While some people are not able to work, or may not need to work, many people living with disabilities find it difficult, if not impossible, to find adequate employment to support themselves.

Why are some hiring managers reluctant to consider someone with a disability?

"I believe there is still a huge scarlet letter, so to speak, on individuals with disabilities," states Tina Tyco, project manager for Bona Fide Conglomerate, a non-profit maintenance company that primarily employs people with disabilities. "They might think they are not as productive, they are lazy, they don’t show initiative, they will sue me."

But Tina's experience has been much different. "It's always been the opposite. They are limited to certain types of work and tasks, but they are just as productive as an able-bodied person." And while some might argue that limitations affect productivity, Tina sees a more important quality - positive morale. "Slow and steady wins the race is almost always the best way. And since their job is a source of pride for them, knowing they are working just like anyone else - that makes them feel empowered."

Tina also praises the dependability of her crew despite their limitations.

"My staff show up every day on time, if not early. They are dressed well, smile, and are always eager to help when needed. During this pandemic era, I have seen businesses need to close or cut hours of operation because they cannot get people to come back to work. My staff has shown up every day for the last 2.5 years. I had to tell them to stay home at certain times."

Despite common, and sometimes understandable concerns regarding employing people with disabilities, making minor concessions or adjustments for someone with a disability can be rewarding and good for productivity.

For Tina, she sees it as a win-win situation for employers. "I tell clients to look at the staff or co-workers they have in the office currently. How many of those people have missed work in the last 30 days, been late, needed to leave early, or took longer breaks? Now in comparison, how many times has my staff missed work or been late? This is why I work with the people with disabilities and exactly why you should want them working with you."