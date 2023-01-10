Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas

Charleston, TN

When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.

Things, however, are growing and changing inside our quaint little town, settled halfway between Chattanooga and Knoxville. So much, in fact, many people from all over our region are visiting our little slice of Heaven. Some of these visitors are coming for their turn to indulge in authentic Texas - style Mexican food.

Charleston, TN's former King's restaurant was a residential staple centralized inside our charming little town of less than 1,000 residents. When the owner's, Pat and George King decided to hang their aprons up one last time, no one thought another restaurant would ever compare, especially one located inside the same building. No one could have known that another place would be the talk of the town, county and region with the success and reputation that Kings held.

That is until now. La Cabana Tex - Mex opened for business, late last year, and customers have been pouring in to have their chance to taste the authentic cuisine.

Having the courage to expand on a never - ending Mexican restaurant scene is risky, to say the least. Most of us know that there are multiple restaurants, inside this genre, in Cleveland and Athens and a lot of people have their favorites chosen already.

La Cabanas has propelled in popularity, and we are willing to say that most everyone is happy that its owners took the chance on Charleston, TN. The local residents and the surrounding citizens seem to have welcomed the eatery with open arms.

Offering a large menu of classic Tex - Mex dishes and desserts, the restaurant also offers something different. Along with the expectation of complementary chips and salsa, La Cabana includes bean dip. Their large portions and affordable prices are highlighted in many local reviews across several platforms.

Their children's menu offers many authentic items however, they did not leave out that "picky eater". Thats because this menu also includes the options for a cheeseburger, chicken tenders or macaroni and cheese. The child's cheeseburger and chicken tender meal include French fries.

Some of their authentic dishes include Sopa de Pollo, Mexican street corn and fried ice cream. Compared to other eateries inside this genre, pricing is very affordable. According to cross - platform reviews, the prices are well worth the generous portions of tasty food that is being offered. Their Pina Deluxe has had people talking, being half of a pineapple filled with grilled shrimp, chorizo, shredded cheese, pineapple and cilantro.

“We ate there this evening [and it was] very clean, [the] service and food was great...I like that they have black beans, as well as the refried beans...they also have menu items the other restaurants do not have...I had the brisket enchiladas [while] my spouse had the Pollo La Cabana [which is] chicken topped with grilled shrimp and covered in cheese sauce.” stated Debbie Mantooth in her review of the Tex - Mex restaurant on the Charleston Community Facebook page.

Penny Farris also provided her experience, “Today 13 of us went to the new Tex-Mex restaurant in Charleston, La Cabana, and it was fantastic...everyone had only good things to say about their meals [and the] fast and friendly service!! “

Facebook isn't the only platform pouring into this positive review landslide. On Yelp, Ann Carroll left the following review, “My husband and I came here for dinner tonight [and it was the] first place we have been that gave refried beans with the chips. [The] beans were seasoned and tasted great. I got the Burrito de Lujo [and] it was delicious. My husband got the brisket enchilada [and] it was on the cooler side but was still good [but] it worked out because I couldn't finish mine so he ate mine and will reheat his at work tomorrow for lunch. The manager came over and asked how everything was and my husband mentioned [it]...and they made it right, even though we told them not to...All was good [and] we will definitely be back.”

As with any review platform, there tends to always be a negative. After searching for that "needle in a haystack", we did come across a negative rating posted on Yelp. The reviewer stated “[I] got a Taco Salad Fajita [and] it was so bogged down with juice [that] it had no flavor, and the shell was soaked and soggy. Also [I received] 2 Taco Authenticos and the beef was over seasoned [and] very salty. [It was a] $23...soggy and salty bland mush.”

The owners did reply to the review stating “We appreciate you giving us an opportunity and [we] apologize for your experience. We would like to make it better! Can you contact the restaurant [and] thank you!”

La Cabana's recently scored a 99 on their health inspection and they are located at 8666 Hiwassee Street. Their hours are presently Sunday - Thursday from 10am - 9pm. On Friday and Saturdays, they stay open an extra hour, 10pm.

So, if you are craving a tasty authentic Mexican dish, consider heading into Charleston to check out La Cabana's Tex-Mex Restaurant. While you are, take some time to explore the other small businesses in town. If you happen to go this evening and find yourself wanting to be involved, keep in mind that the Charleston City meeting will begin at 6pm at Walter Goode Municiple Hall.

"Self-respect leads to self-discipline...when you have both firmly under your belt, that's real power". -Clint Eastwood

