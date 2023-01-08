1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation

Olin Chemical located in Charleston, TN with the Photo by or from al.com.

The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.

Their goal is to help former and - or current employees, contractors and their families who have potentially been exposed to Mercury. They believe that injuries caused by exposures, entitle workers to justice. By joining Science and Law, they are striving to attain the best possible outcomes for anyone who has experienced suffering due to industrial malpractice and - or greed.

Some have considered this investigation to be a possible "fake". Attorney Jeff Miller has made the following comment “I can assure you this is not fake...Miller Law Firm is happy to be working with Joey James Law to investigate this matter...if you or someone you know would like to know more, please call... you may know someone that has questions...if so, tell them about the investigation”.

Over the years, many companies have worked at the Charleston, TN location in Bradley County, TN. The following list is some of the contractors that may have been employed by the facility and possibly exposed to dangerous levels of Mercury:

BILFINGER

TRANSWOOD CARRIERS

ROBINS AND MORTON GROUP

SOUTHERN INDUSTRIAL

TECHNIDATA AMERICA SERVICES

KELLYOGC

CUSTOM MECHANICAL

THE JOHNSON GROUP

INFOTECH RESOURCES

MESA ASSOCIATES AGENCY

TURNER SPECIALTY SERVICES

PEN GULF INC.

CONTROL SOUTHERN LLC

If you or a family member has worked at the Olin facility in Charleston, TN for one or more of these companies, you may consider contacting them to see about possibly being tested and beginingg an investigation.

To start an investigation into you and your family’s mercury exposure, they have provided an initial intake form. A member of their team will contact you to provide general information and further investigate your exposures. If anyone has any questions, they encourage you to give them a call at 423-301-6060 and one of their firm members will answer any questions you may have. You may also speak to an attorney if you would like to learn more about the investigation itself.

