1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon Maddox

B & B Marina will be hosting Nashville's Brandon Maddox on Friday, January 6th beginning at 6:30pm.

Maddox is a Chattanooga recording artist and 2014's Monster Truck Artist of the Year for his work on his song "The Bigger the Wheels, the Better the Man". He toured with them for a while and in 2017, he won the Josie Award for his hit single "Dixie Chasers". Then again in 2019, he won another Josie Award for his hit single "Drive Me to Drink".

His 2021 single "Cruisin' through a small town" has sounded through the air waves and has taken its place on both Apple Music and the Spotify music platform. The single has a universal pick driven theme with catchy lyrics that are sure to have you singing along in no time.

Maddox is a self-taught guitarist, who works to fuse today's guitar driven Country melodies with its classic traditional sound. He learned to play in his childhood years. In those early days, he would strum along with Classic Rock including songs by the Beetles. He wrote his first song by age 11 and now sports his original catalog of over a thousand songs, some of which have won awards. He left his Chattanooga, TN hometown for Nashville, TN in pursuit of a song written dream.

Some of his greatest influences are - were Johnny Cash, Brad Paisley, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and Hank Williams Senior. He has shared the stage with superstar, Brett Eldredge, and has held performances for festivals and events across the country. He has also appeared on television and radio shows. Some of Maddox's music has even been featured in films.

He really does seem to have positioned himself to be one of Country Music's rising stars having thousands of views on IndiMusic.tv and presently playing across the Heartland Network. He has published more than 20 songs and has 3 bestselling albums. If you check CMCTV, he was at position 67 at the time of this writing and rising.

The performance, at the marina, will be the continuance to his Chattanooga-based Country Music tour. It begins at 6:30pm and is planned to conclude at 8:30pm. Consider appearing for a good time, while supporting a Charleston, TN business.

"I've always thought about writing songs that move people...to dance, laugh or cry". -Brandon Maddox

Your Charleston News Source produces pieces from local writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN. The global News Break platform is utilized to report on the northern end, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN is overflowing with historical evidence, residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. The editor’s goal is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material within informative articles for the community.

