Blizzard of 1993 - Most Snow We Ever Saw?

Today is March 14 - 2023. A day that marks the last day of snowfall during a Blizzard that took place thirty years ago - to the day - in 1993. It is also the date of this month's Charleston City Commission meeting - scheduled to take place tonight. The slated time is for 6pm at Walter Goode Municipal Hall - located at 126 Worth St in Charleston.

Are you all as excited as we are for the River Town Festival Days - 2023? The first day of celebration with more blizzard information can be found inside this story. Thank you for being a CNL reader.

Yesterday - March 13 / 2023 - was National K9 Veterans Day and the official birthday of the US Army K9 Corps. It was formed in 1942 with an idea based from a retired military working dog trainer - named Joseph White.

On the subject - Walker Valley High School / WVHS is sometimes visited by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office's / BCSO K9 officers. More so - last week - the facility went on a “soft lock down” to provide these officers an atmosphere inside a freedom of passage on their "sniffing missions".

So - the "Storm of the Century"? If you live in the southeastern - SE - southeast region of the United States, you might know how the slightest hint of snow will seemingly stop all operations and normality.

When an occasional snow storm rolls in - people will stay at home for days on end. Some of the "nomads" poke fun at this - in parallel - to our "milk sandwiches". Our defense? We do not see much snow around here.

Although true - there have been plenty of snowstorms through the years that have covered our state. More so and with no surprise - sourced data with 24/7 Wall St proves the biggest snowfall on record - inside our state - was during the Blizzard of 1993.

This historical snowfall review was taken from the National Centers for Environmental Information / NCEI database - recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / NOAA - and compiled into a list of the biggest snowfall ever recorded in each state.

According to this data and listed with five feet of snowfall - in only two-days' time - the largest snowfall on record inside of our state was March 14 / 1993. This date is listed in representation to the final day of the two to three day snowfall period.

River Town Festival Days - 2023 - are upon us. This year they are sporting a new sponsor - Wright Brothers Construction of Charleston. Consider supporting our neighbors by taking the "Plunge" in this year's River Town Polar Plunge 2020 on the Hiwassee Blueway in Calhoun.

Proceeds will go to charity.

