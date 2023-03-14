Charleston, TN

Blizzard of 1993 - Most Snow We Ever Saw?

Charleston News Link

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZD8aH_0lI2BuZi00
Photo byBecky Coker - Melissa Rice Creech - Facebook

Today is March 14 - 2023. A day that marks the last day of snowfall during a Blizzard that took place thirty years ago - to the day - in 1993. It is also the date of this month's Charleston City Commission meeting - scheduled to take place tonight. The slated time is for 6pm at Walter Goode Municipal Hall - located at 126 Worth St in Charleston.

Are you all as excited as we are for the River Town Festival Days - 2023? The first day of celebration with more blizzard information can be found inside this story. Thank you for being a CNL reader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrkHG_0lI2BuZi00
Photo byBradley County Sheriff’s Office TN - Social Media
Yesterday - March 13 / 2023 - was National K9 Veterans Day and the official birthday of the US Army K9 Corps. It was formed in 1942 with an idea based from a retired military working dog trainer - named Joseph White.
On the subject - Walker Valley High School / WVHS is sometimes visited by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office's / BCSO K9 officers. More so - last week - the facility went on a “soft lock down” to provide these officers an atmosphere inside a freedom of passage on their "sniffing missions".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQNGj_0lI2BuZi00
Photo byCleveland - Bradley County Rescue Service of the Past - Social Media

So - the "Storm of the Century"? If you live in the southeastern - SE - southeast region of the United States, you might know how the slightest hint of snow will seemingly stop all operations and normality.

When an occasional snow storm rolls in - people will stay at home for days on end. Some of the "nomads" poke fun at this - in parallel - to our "milk sandwiches". Our defense? We do not see much snow around here.

Although true - there have been plenty of snowstorms through the years that have covered our state. More so and with no surprise - sourced data with 24/7 Wall St proves the biggest snowfall on record - inside our state - was during the Blizzard of 1993.

This historical snowfall review was taken from the National Centers for Environmental Information / NCEI database - recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / NOAA - and compiled into a list of the biggest snowfall ever recorded in each state.

According to this data and listed with five feet of snowfall - in only two-days' time - the largest snowfall on record inside of our state was March 14 / 1993. This date is listed in representation to the final day of the two to three day snowfall period.

For more information - consider visiting 24/7 Wall St and see the biggest snowfall recorded in each state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddKNp_0lI2BuZi00
Photo byCity of Calhoun / TN - Website

River Town Festival Days - 2023 - are upon us. This year they are sporting a new sponsor - Wright Brothers Construction of Charleston. Consider supporting our neighbors by taking the "Plunge" in this year's River Town Polar Plunge 2020 on the Hiwassee Blueway in Calhoun.

Proceeds will go to charity. Visit their website for more details. Feel free to leave a comment and CLICK HERE to like our Facebook page. Consider supporting us with a free registration to News Break. Once the free registration is complete, you may comment on the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QApwJ_0lI2BuZi00
Photo byNews Break

You may also like and share these news stories to help in supporting our services. When you follow Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new stories are available. Would you like to submit an op-ed, nominate a local business spotlight or just have a question?

Contact Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IraVG_0lI2BuZi00
Photo byCNL

Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

Photo byHiwassee River Blueway

# CHARLESTON TN# CALHOUN TN# BLIZZARD OF 93# BLIZZARD OF 1993# CLEVELAND TN

Comments / 1

Published by

The News Break platform produces reports from around the globe. Charleston News Link is comprised of 5 local writers who send their work into a News Break editor for review. Five are used so that opinions may be flushed as much as possible and comingled into stories for the public's consumption. We seek truths and each writer is to send the evidence in during the comingling News Break process. These published pieces are from inside the boundaries of Charleston, TN; Bradley County, TN; the State of Tennessee and the United States of America. We remain focused on the northern end of the county, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. This is why we were called to action by our editor. As current news outlets and data collectors seem to focus on the larger sections of populations, News Break has taken a different approach. The City of Charleston, TN's historical foundation is flowing with residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations and happenings inside county and city governments that we should be aware of. Unfortunately, the listed goes unnoticed as the larger sections of populations drives the news or at least they used to. Welcome to News Break, where local news is happening and now it is available. Your editor’s goal is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material inside informative stories for the community to enjoy. Email us if you would like to make comment on a story, need more information or just a friendly chat.

Charleston, TN
1K followers

