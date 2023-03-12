K9 Cops - Millions in Deals - Residential Outburst

Photo by Smokey Mountian Weather

Charleston News Link has a new recruit joining the ranks inside our team of five - Walker Valley High School goes on lockdown - the Real Charleston Page is suddenly dark – Wright Brothers Construction lands a huge contract – Charleston efforts are revealed. All of this and more from your Charleston News Link writers. The Charleston Olin Chemical plant has a new employment opportunity and it is listed towards the end of this story.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has hired Charleston’s own - Wright Brothers Construction – for a contract worth nearly 161 million dollars. This contract is for TDOT’s phase II in the split modification slated for Interstate 75 and Interstate 24.

Many improvements are expected inside of this phase – according to TDOT. Some of which include ramp improvements regarding exits - widened interchanges and bridge replacements. Many of these improvements are said to be needed in order to alleviate the traffic congestion – some of us have experienced.

According to Anne Bradley – who is inside the TDOT Customer Relations Office – the first phase was completed on time and inside their budget. Furthermore – TDOT says this phase will be built utilizing the same alternative delivery method - in which - phase one was a “successful example” of. Their staff is excited to continue forward with this alternative method inside of phase two.

The plan is expected to take some time inside design development while construction is expected to begin this spring. TDOT has put the focus on the impact to “road warriors" and plan to minimize it as much as possible during their plan’s three – year timeframe.

"[The alternative delivery method] is going to save over an entire year of construction time. So - we [are] doing everything we can on our end to minimize impacts to drivers". -Anne Bradley

It is exciting to see a Charleston business land such a lucrative deal. Moreso – and before the Real Charleston Page went dark – many had said Charleston City Commissioner Frankie McCartney had been working a “pilot” networking effort since the third quarter of 2022. Furthermore – after speaking with many representatives of local businesses in the area – profits do seem to be up by an average of 10 percent since the effort’s inception. Whether this is due - in part of - this "effort" remains to be unseen.

Before some “magic touches" were placed on this social media group - it had served as an alternative to the Charleston Community page. In a social media posting – weeks back – McCartney made the membership aware that the group was originally created to offset materials the Charleston Community page would not allow.

We have been told that - since jumping into the driver’s seat back in October – McCartney has managed to build the membership from a few hundred to just over two thousand - at the time of this writing. One of the main rules inside this "networking effort" is the allowance of only “Charleston & Calhoun" promotions.

The commissioner has asked the members to “... enhance your inner networker – as we share to help promote one another’s local businesses ... We are not competitors. We are one area & walking advertisements ... Together, we may stand to siphon off enough business from the [“Big Boys"] so that the ["Average Joe"] can make it ... In turn, more of our earnings remain within our area ... RCP was designed through positivity & LOCAL networking ... We are not CC ... We are not CUCP ... #AndysYeti is our Hash ... Making Money is our game [-] and our community is everything else”.

Now that the page has went dark – it leads the question – will McCartney return?



After his “long drawn post” – regarding his upbringing and passions – he touched on the idea of possibly side stepping a “24 run” while simultaneously explaining away his social media absence. If he has indeed worked the “shadows” – as he alluded – that begs the question – can Charleston make it without him?

We have burned through emails with colleagues - officials – the town’s employment personnel and even spoke with some residents – most all seem to have the upmost respect for the commissioner. The most common denominator was his kindness – his knowledge – and how he cares for the community in a way that most cannot understand.

We are slightly curious if Charleston resident Faye Calloway - would agree with these statements of "McCartney" support. You may remember that she was asked to leave a commission meeting last year - and by McCartney himself. Although some of said this was completely outside of his character and that the resident was completely "out of line" when publicly demanding McCartney to shut his mouth - inside of an open meeting.

Calloway's outburst was claimed to be due - at least in part - to a disagreement to a decision the commissioner and his colleague - beloved Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott - had made regarding a commission chair appointment. This had followed the Hammontree resignation - in the months leading up. For a refresher on that incident - click here and read a past CNL story.

Another McCartney highlight many included - was his ability to listen to others regardless of their support - life's status - where they call home or even their political affiliation. This leads us to wonder – was McCartney only overwhelmed or is he seriously considering the allowance of his seat to someone else and - if so - who would that someone else be?



Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins has made it publicly known - on social media - that he is considering a run for that seat. McCartney has not responded to emails regarding a comment – as many have said he is currently unavailable by phone – text or email in an effort to refrain from "outside influences".

This has been said to have occurred due to the multitude of negativity towards the city and all its employees – City Manager Caroline Geren and Recorder Janet Newport included. So - what would a Charleston – partially ran by Scoggins look like? Would it move it further and faster - or would it halt all progress due - in part - to the bridges that has been burned since his Bradley County run? There may only be one way to find out.



On a less sensitive subject – Walker Valley High School went on - what is being called a “soft lockdown”. No need to panic – from what we have learned the lockdown was only to provide drug K9 officers an atmosphere of freedom in passage considering that they were in full force – on a sniffing mission - moving from one hall to the other.



Charleston News Link - Charleston News Break has recruited Meteorologist and blogger Darryl Melton. He has been a weather forecasting blogger since 1992 - originally on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and southeastern Louisiana. He now resides inside Cleveland - TN. You may know him from his social media pages – one of which is named Smokey Mountain Weather.

We hope that you will enjoy his forecasts – when available and primarily during inclement weather events. For daily forecasts - consider visiting his weather page to get the latest updates on current weather conditions for our area. Inside the page there is a section dedicated to five - day forecasts so that we can plan our week’s activities accordingly.

This is a community page so we can feel free to post any weather topics and – or weather - related pictures and - or memes.

“Let [us] have fun with it! God Bless you and have fun!”. -CNL Meteorologist Darryl Melton



Olin Corporation currently has the need for a mechanical maintenance engineer for their location based in Charleston. If you or anyone you know is interested – feel free to share this story with them. Olin’s direct web page is available by CLICKING HERE. Feel free to leave a comment and CLICK HERE to like our Facebook page.

