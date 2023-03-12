Recreational Adventures for 2023

Photo by Upsplash on Unsplash

Charleston Recreation has several plans looking into 2023 - according to Charleston Commissioner Frankie McCartney’s social media posting – last week - to the Real Charleston Page. We have compiled his notes - into this story - with additional sourced information comingled inside.

The Charleston Recreation Board met on a February Thursday evening - 23rd – at 6pm. Present was Chairman Matthew Wiley – Vice Chairwoman Valerie Mack – Secretary Melissa Kersey – Voter Jonathan Mack and Recreational Oversight Frankie McCartney.

There were some residents in attendance - but according to furnished information the Charleston Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins had previously resigned in the meeting prior– leaving the board's treasurer chair vacant. McCartney and Wiley both have nominated a replacement – but no action has been taken.

McCartney has also shown interest on a board expansion for a total of 7 voters and plans to check the town's Charter before making his pitch to the Charleston City Commission. Aside from that - it appears that Recreation is looking to blow out 2023 with many community activities – such as a June 10th event for the town that is being referred to as “Founder’s Day”.

We have reason to believe - that this new event will be held in conjunction with the annual Tractor Show –since tractors are set for June 10th and June 11th. Before we move on into the meeting - we would like to remind you that it is "Women’s History Month". Two ladies sitting on the board of recreation for any city - we believe is newsworthy enough for a mention.

The annual celebration for women begins each year on March 1 - last Wednesday for 2023.

Its commemoration was first observed nationally as “Women’s History Week” back in March of 1980. The week was chosen to coincide with International Women’s Day - which was and is on March 8. That day - March 8 - is a worldwide event - for woman - that has been observed since 1911.

In 1987, Congress designated all of March as Women’s History Month. The National Women’s History Alliance helped politically in lobbying for the first observance. There are several ways to observe Women’s History in the month of March. For example - the NWHA picks a theme each year and this year it has been themed as a celebration to women storytellers.

Toni Morrison - is an example of the power of woman authority and black authorship. Photo by The New Yorker via Bettmann - Getty

One such woman - who we believe is above the rest / as to modern literature - is Toni Morrison. She not only explored the horrific effects inside racism - but she also wrote about them in such classics as "Beloved" - which won a Pulitzer Prize. She also completed her work on “Song of Solomon” - which went on to win the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Morrison has earned both the Presidential Medal back 2012 - and before that - the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993. Other honorable mentions would revolve around Maya Angelou - May Alcott - Anne Spencer - Ursula LeGuin - Nella Larsen - Willa Cather and even Pearl Buck. These are only a few of our favorite women storytellers.

More information - on Women’s History - can be found at womenshistorymonth.gov and the National Women’s History Museum.

Photo by Darrin Moore on Unsplash

The meeting moved into a discussion of immediate and distant plans – regarding the baseball field. For instance – the Bradley Knights homeschool high school baseball team has joined forces with the board - in hopes of helping in the field’s restoration. The team – coaches – board members – residents – and family of all the above worked to have the field ready for their first game.

According to a social media posting - by Kersey – the field was ready in time for the show to go on. Some of the work that was completed or attempted was fence patching – locating a mound – repairing leaks in the restrooms - lighting repairs in the concessions stand – grocery shopping and a refrigerator delivery. Due to these volunteers the game went on - following and concluding in prayer.

There are many distant plans in the works – but it appears they would like to keep most of them under their hats until the - June 10th – Founders Day event. The board plans to make these plans public - at that event – if the timeline allows for it. They did publicly discuss the possibility of a Baseball Sub Committee that could be teaming up with the board under Melissa Kersey’s oversight.

Several Panthers have made their interest known – including Joe Shamblin – Richie King – Steven Shelton and possibly even former Coach Turner. They are all considering the assignments. Shamblin was present at the meeting and encouraged the board to restore championship signage hanging above the catcher’s position on the announcer’s box.

Kersey and Shamblin also discussed restoring the bunk house for an occasional rental - providing more income for the Recreation - itself. Is any other Panther's blood pumping with excitement?

Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

Many other subjects were mentioned. McCartney asked Kersey if she would meet with Lisa Wiley – Matthew Wiley’s spouse – or Amanda Peels – Keep America Beautiful to create a letter head that “looks like it’s from 2023”. He was also to check with Charleston’s Management team about repairs to park equipment – before the children begin visiting Berry Park.

He also plans to ask management about using board members as backup CDL drivers – both Wiley and Valerie Mack are holders. The Holiday Flags were brought up by McCartney – he claims many were inquiring about their removal. Wiley explained that Volunteer Electric Cooperative donates their technician's time in this effort.

Scoggins had been in contact with a representative in January and February – however the weather was either not cooperative or VEC had a scheduling conflict. Wiley was to contact them and make the request – once more. This has been since been accomplished with the help of the technicians and other volunteers. Thank you VEC and Charleston Recreation!

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash

A negative issue was brought to the table by Kersey. She had drafted a “Notice to Vacate” for a former baseball team who had left belongings behind. McCartney encouraged her to have the draft approved through management and - or MTAS before sending it to the recipient using a trackable method.

According to PE Partners – Charleston’s insurer - cities frequently provide opportunities for the public to rent or utilize spaces. This may consist of athletic associations and – or teams. As a best practice to risk management – it is recommended to have a written facility use guidelines for public use of municipal facilities and – or property.

In addition - and when appropriate – it is also a good practice to require liability coverage that names the city as an additional insured for liability created by the tenant user. For several years - the National League of Cities has offered a Tenant User Liability Insurance Program called TULIP. It is accessed by property users online.

It is also officially in transition to - what is being called - Gather Guard. This transition is slated to take place on March 31st – a Friday - and a Gather Guard ID will need to be generated for any location seeking to use the program.

Photo by Matthias Münning on Unsplash

Gather Guard is very much like TULIP - being a General Liability Policy that protects the tenant user and the local government. The policy is written in the tenant user’s name - yet it also insures the local government. Property damage is generally listed and included in the policy agreement. This program is specifically for the venue being used by a tenant.

If Charleston was to enroll in the program - an ID will be provided for each facility – property that it was to be rented to the public. More of this type of information can be located at their website in the section dedicated to TULIP as it continues its transition to Gather Guard.

Photo by Kelsey Todd on Unsplash

Wiley - who owns - Charleston Bait and Tackle on Hiwassee Street – looped back to event planning. He explained that the Peach State Antique Tractor and Engine Club - which is expected to return to Berry Park this Spring for the Charleston Tractor Show – has asked to not be in conjunction with the Carnival – this year.

Wiley did not go into detail – however in his continued mention he did label the first day of the tractor show as Founders Day. This new event for is expected to be complete with music and much more.

Photo by Denisse Leon on Unsplash

Wiley moved to the Carnival fair – which is expected to return – only it will not be on the same event weekend as the tractor show. His continuance slated the carnival as a three-day event and that the dates are to be announced soon. Membership took over with highlights that has been asked of Recreation - by the community - that they would like to deliver on.

They are planning the event to have more of a "fair-styled" atmosphere - complete with games and contests. Some of the requests were activities such as a beauty pageant – a pie eating contest - a greasy pig chase and even a watermelon seed spitting challenge.

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

This leads us to say that this Recreation Board has not only been on fire – but seems to have the community’s backing in a way that has never been seen before inside our city – at least not anytime recently. Interesting is the board's entire inception was based off a need of another committee in an allowance for monies to change hands from River Park to the city.

This is according to past decisions made by the commission on the charging of a boat launch fee to counter a possible property tax hike back around 2019. Amazing things are taking place as a byproduct to the commission's decision and the board's induction.

Photo by Yvette de Wit on Unsplash

For a board that is only a few years old – many of the events that has been planned and held are outstanding – and that is according to many people around town. Just recently – and for the second consecutive year – the board held its Christmas celebration – named Christmas in the Park. The event was hosted by Recreation on a Saturday – back in November of 2022.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance while the Charleston Elementary School and First Baptist Church of Charleston Children’s Choirs provided music - many cake walks took place – hay and pony rides – and food and craft vendors were part of the town’s favorites. Unfortunately - some of the planned events were unable to take place such as axe throwing and a batting cage.

The event was free to the public – with in house purchasing options – such as tees – sweatshirts – ornaments and more. Those proceeds went back into Recreation for future events. Many local music groups joined in the fun – including local superstar Tyson Leamon – who performed many Gospel type songs.

Leamon is well-known in the area and was the local winner of a Tennessee Songwriters Association competition – before heading to Knoxville for the state competition. Donations was also accepted for the local Empty Stocking Fund.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

In being observant and objective with our recreational needs - the board has proven themselves countless times to the community and the commission. Moreso - it is important to remember that when we offer feedback on said progress - we should try to base it on what we actually see an organization doing - not on performance interpretations from outsiders.

Let us be specific about what we are observing and consider delivering feedback - once the progress concludes. We may identify the persons or group to whom we are giving the feedback by name - if we choose - because every observation is an opportunity to inform leaders of how the community feels about the volunteer work being performed.

Would you be interested in submitting an op-ed - nominating a local business or just have a question? Contact Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com. The next scheduled Recreation Board meeting is tonight - March 7th - at 6pm. The location is Walter Goode Municipal Hall located at 126 Worth Street in Charleston. Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

