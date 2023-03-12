Together is Better - Weathering the “Storm”

The local Dollar General store is having a 50 percent off sale this weekend - on certain items. Check out the end of this story for more information. Also - for the curious residents - the power is up and running at Mechanical Systems' Laundry Mat.

As the majority of us know - the National Weather Service in Morristown had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bradley County yesterday - which was expected to include 70 mile per hour winds. Considerable tree damage was expected.

Also expected was damage to mobile homes - roofs and any and all outbuildings. The locations that were expected to be affected included Cleveland - Chattanooga - Dayton - Pikeville - Decatur and - of course - Charleston. This warning also included Interstate 75 between mile markers 1 and 43.

On top of that - a Tornado Watch remained in effect for many hours throughout the day. As we know - the storm warnings were correct - Charleston and its surroundings were in shambles yesterday evening. There was another storm system - thought possible to follow - but luckily it avoided us.

Photo by Facebook

The Tornado Watches were - also - well played - knowing there was a tornado that touched down in the Birchwood area and caused damage to several buildings - early Thursday morning - March 2nd. One of those buildings was State Highway 58's Fresh N Low grocery store.

It happened around round 2am - on Thursday - March 2. The National Weather Service in Morristown had issued a tornado warning for the north end of Bradley County - southwest Meigs County - southwest McMinn County and northeast Hamilton County.

Inside minutes of the touchdown - a severe storm - capable of producing tornadic winds was located over Soddy-Daisy - also 13 miles in the northeastern direction of Chattanooga. It continued to move east at or around 40 miles per hour and that path led it straight to Charleston. It arrived around 2am.

TNHCOEM later posted to social media that HCEMA officials were visiting the Birchwood area to assess the damage caused by the funnel of wind and debris. They took some time to look over the damage and they did confirm that the tornado that touched down was measured at an EF0.

Their social media posting stated that uprooted trees and snaps of limbs - debris was found. They also found some minor structural damage that is consistent with the winds that were estimated to be in the neighborhood of 75 miles per hour.

The officials mentioned - in separate social media posting - that no injuries were reported and assured people that the HCHD was continuing to work on getting the roads cleared. State Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of several trees that were down around the area.

Photo by Facebook

As for Charleston - most of us know that the Bradley County Volunteer Fire Fighters - Charleston Police Department - the Dave Thompson Fire Hall Volunteer Fire Fighter - Charleston Public Works Department - Mike Brown's Farm Fresh Produce employees and many others were out in full force to help make things safe for Charleston.

Many photos were posted and captured - from social media - proving that our Charleston Departments can get along in the name of our community's safety. Beloved Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes was present - alongside many of his colleagues. Bravo gentlemen - Ms. Garren - and any other ladies who was involved in this effort. March is Woman's History Month - after all.

This month is a reminder and acknowledgment of the contributions and progress that women in history - and in modern society - have made. What better way to celebrate women in the workplace than roughing it with the men - in order to restore betterment - order and safety to Charleston?

This month let us think about involving ourselves inside certain activities that aim to make the women of the world feel appreciated and empowered. For example - there are several businesses around Charleston - that are owned by local ladies - for us to patron in support of their efforts.

We tip our hat to you CPD Officer Garren - as well as the men - and all the others who participated in the effort in making our city safe during the recent and difficult weather.

Photo by Team Building

Often forgotten during the severe weather events - like the ones that has taken place inside of this past week - are the VEC linemen - contractors - internet providers - cable providers - emergency services and even the residents who go out to battle this type of carnage so that we may live inside the luxuries and necessities we have grown accustomed to.

For example - as listed above - Mike Brown's employees - the local farm hands - were among the county residents helping the Charleston employees and volunteers in clearing the streets to provide us with a safer environment. Charleston City Commissioner Frankie McCartney was spotted removing debris along Wool Street and Market Street - near the Hoyt Berry Municipal Park.

Charleston local - Stanton Scoggins - was also out helping. Better known as Andy - this Charleston citizen was out through the night clearing the brush and debris that was left after the storm came through. Although he is no longer employed by the City of Charleston - he always makes himself available to help. Why? He says that he just loves almost everything our community has to offer.

Moreso the famous - or infamous - local celebrity - Christopher Scoggins - the Charleston Public Works Manager - was said to have skipped dialysis upon receiving a call on the damage our town was suffering from. Many sources say he rushed from the Doctor's office to offer aid in restoring safety to our town. It has been questioned - as everything else - but seems completely plausible.

You may remember that Christopher and Andy are related. In recent weeks - Andy's spouse - Jamie - publicly filed a formal complaint on Christopher - due to the harassment style text messages her husband was receiving from the Charleston Public Works Manager. Christopher used to employ Andy as his Public Works Assistant.

Though there are personal problems between the two Scoggins families - it is honorable - to say the least - that they were willing and able to put them aside for the sake of our city's safety and convenience. Even Jamie Scoggins took to social media expressing her gratitude for their hard work whilst a lesson learned is never wasted.

There is nothing like a little hell to help us get over the problems happening inside our community and facing our town. We are hopeful this sparked a truce - or at least offered some healing - so our town can move on without the "drama" currently taking place - even if missing dialysis is considered as "negligent" to some.

Photo by VEC

Volunteer Electric Cooperative was said to have over Twenty-Four Thousand power outages due to the heavy winds that came through. Many have seen their crews out working to restore our electricity. Several of us have had our generators pumping power into our homes. Last checked more than ten thousand VEC customers are still without power - some since around 2pm yesterday.

After making contact with their communications office - VEC has learned that two of their major fiber lines have been cut. One is located in Knoxville and the other in Chattanooga. Due to this - many of their customers - who have their phone numbers listed with VEC - may have found that their service is not working.

At this time there is no estimated time frame as to when the fiber would be repaired for restoring the services - they offer. Interesting is that even their phone lines are down. Therefore - they are without just like some of us are. If you need to contact the company to report outages - use one of the following working numbers:

Byrdstown - (931)864-9685 - Then Press 0 for connection.

Jamestown - (931)879-5853 - Then Press 0 for connection.

Monterey - (931)839-2217 - Then Press 0 for connection.

Crossville - (931)4843527 - Then Press 0 for connection.

When the VEC phone lines come back up they can be reached at the following numbers - as well:

Benton - (423)338-2569.

Cleveland - (423)476-6571.

Decatur - (423)334-5721.

Crossville - (931)4843527.

Georgetown - (423)334-5721.

Spring City - (423)365-5220.

Photo by VEC

These VEC line crews are still hard at work trying to restore power to numerous locations all across their entire electrical system. The effected customers are said to be numbered below ten thousand at the time of this writing. After more than a full day of clean up and hook ups most counties seem to be down to single digit percentages in outages.

If you happen to see these hard workers out and about - try to refrain from stopping them to address your home's issues - maybe say thank you otherwise it would cause them further delay in restoring the power grid. Other VEC employees are out and about diligently trying to figure out the sources of many power outages as they assess the severity of the storm damage.

They may look like they are only joy riding - but this is not the case. They are reporting their findings to their dispatch headquarters who are assigning crews to further assess issues that are being found. Keep in mind that these issues are widespread and are impossible to address all at once. Use patience as VEC has all their crews - and additional contractors - out helping in this recovery effort.

Full restoration will take a while longer - in most locations. Keep in mind that if you happen to see barricades or road closure signage - be sure to find an alternate route. There are not VEC employees - police officers - public officials - county nor city personnel at every location to keep us from doing anything that we should not be doing. Let us do the right thing - turn around for another route.

Chris Rodriguez – Director of HSEMA Photo by HSEMA

Damage - Roads - and Others Listed Items Below:

Deer Ridge Trail power outages.

Cass Lane power outages.

Cass Street internet and cable provider outages.

Old Charleston Road power outages.

Water Lane power outages.

Hooper Gap closure.

Chilcutt Road closure.

Tree Down on State Highway 11 in Riceville.

Near Farm.

Tree Down on Walker Valley Road.

Near Worth Lane.

Tree Down on Cass Lane.

Tree down on Pine Lane.

Multiple trees down on Council Road.

Trees down near Center Point Baptist Church.

Damage to roofs.

Dollar General power outage.

Pot and Pan Kitchen power outage.

Chatta Valley Road power outages.

Limbs Down on Ledford Island Road.

Benton Pike closure.

Gatlin Road closure.

No Pone Road closure.

Gardenia Avenue closure.

Use caution on Mill Hamlet.

Candies Creek Ridge Road closure.

Mountain Road closure.

Old Parksville Trail closure.

Upper River Road closure around the 2300 block.

Sheffey Lane closure.

Accident at Sheffey Lane.

Trees down all across properties along State Highway 163 - Bowater Road.

Line downed on County Road 3.

Near the butcher.

Power outages on Upper River Road.

Near Council Baptist Church.

Power outages scattered down State Highway 163 - Bowater Road.

Downed power lines on Council Road.

Downed power lines on County Road 756.

Powerline across Cass Lane.

Near the church.

Powerlines down on Hiwassee Road.

Spectrum internet and cable outages.

Originally to be restored by 2:30pm yesterday - March 3rd.



Full restoration work is still taking longer than expected.



Techs are continuing their work.

Many other unlisted power outages around the county and over the river.

Lamontville area still has many people without electricity.

Lamontville TN - Meigs County TN - Riceville TN - Calhoun TN - Mcminn County TN Photo by Bing

Continue to use extra caution while driving and be on the lookout for these crews and volunteers who are working hard to restore our luxuries and necessities. They are away from their families and have been for over 24 hours - in some cases - working for us. Let us be appreciative in continuing with caution. Feel free to leave a comment and CLICK HERE to like our Facebook page.

Photo by Roman Martyniuk on Unsplash

The Charleston Dollar General store is currently holding a three - day clearance event. They have their clearances stickered orange - and this means they will take a 50 percent off the original price. This event is planned to last until Sunday - March 5th - Tomorrow. The best part is that we can use our five dollars off coupon in conjunction with this sale - so what are we waiting on? See you there!

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Consider supporting us with a free registration to News Break. Once the free registration is complete, you may comment on the story. You may also like and share these news stories to help support our services. When you follow Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new stories are available.

CNL Photo by News Break

Would you like to submit an op-ed, nominate a local business spotlight or just have a question? Contact Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com . Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

We are Charleston News Link and we are here for the you. Photo by CNL

CNL Credits: Charleston News Link Writer #4; https://unsplash.com/@timmossholder?utm_source=Newsbreak&utm_medium=referral - https://original.newsbreak.com/@1599831 - Jo King - Hulu - Volunteer Energy Cooperative Official - VEC - https://www.bing.com/search?q=HCEMA&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=1&pq=hcema&sc=1-5&sk=&cvid=D40626027AFC4124B2D5A1605D1B229E&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl=&ntref=1 - Elaine Geren - https://www.newsbreak.com/ - Hulu Live TV - Benton TN - Byrdstown TN - Cleveland TN - Crossville TN - Decatur TN - Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency - Georgetown TN - https://unsplash.com/?utm_source=Newsbreak&utm_medium=referral - Jamestown TN - Monterey TN - realtor.com - Spring City TN - Janet Keith - Carol Bitterman - Louise Ketih - Carol Edwards - Mellissa Kelly - Pam McAlister - Dianne Kelly - Miyah May - Tom Crye - Jessica Thurman - Thomas Crye - https://hsema.dc.gov/page/meet-director - Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security - Hamilton County Highway Department - WHM Blog - Angela Robinson - Yelp - LeeAnn Thurman - Charleston Uncensored Community Page - HIGHWAY 58 VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT - Nathan Killian - Connie Wright - Murdock Mikey - Connie Haislip - Michael Strop - Cynthia Geiser - Mike Strope - Christopher Scoggins - Kim Lawson - Charleston Police Department - CPD - https://hsema.dc.gov/ - Charleston Public Works - Dave Thompson - Charleston Fire Station - Bradley County Fire Department - BCFD - Bradley County Sheriff's Office - CDB Staff Reporters - BCSO - https://vec.org/outage-central/reporting-an-outage/ - Steve Lawson - Frankie McCartney - Cathey Dailey - Sindy Kiehl - Cleveland Daily Banner - Cathy McMillan - Royce Parfait - Bear Claw - Teresa Ward - Amber Davey - Kim Thieleman - Angela Wilson - Lynette McKnight - Dollar General - Susan Ingram - Lynette Rodgers - Rhonda Whitney - Lamontvillians - Robin Blankenship - Julie Austin - https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/6134-Lamontville-Rd_Decatur_TN_37322_M80198-35010 - Katrina Sewell - Teri Sands - Eric Williams - https://unsplash.com/@neos_design?utm_source=Newsbreak&utm_medium=referral - NWS - National Weather Service - Morristown TN - Katrine Landers - Teresa Woods - Charleston Community - James Brown - Luane Haney - Real Charleston Page - Carolyn Stansberry - Jamie Scoggins - https://vec.org/outage-central/reporting-an-outage/ - Carolyn Williams - Beth Scoggins - Cherish Holems - Jo Gregory - Heather Woods - Angela Orr - Rhonda Haney - Angela Carroll - Rhonda Howard - Mary Evans - Candace Clark - Beth Evans - Spectrum Service Alert; TNFLYCO.COM; Maria Strozier; Charleston, TN; Maria Hines; Team Building - Fort Cass; Christopher Scoggins; TNFLYCO; Caleb Luzader; Charleston Public Works; Brenda Garren; Johnny Stokes; https://unsplash.com/@jcotten?utm_source=Newsbreak&utm_medium=referral - Charleston Police Department; Center Point Baptist Church; Doug Hamlin; Kerri Stephens; Annette Strozier; Kerri Horn; Michael Burnette; Scott Whitcraft; Carolyn Stansberry; Cleveland, TN; Carolyn Williams; Rhonda Haney; Annette Hines; Rhonda Howard; James Brown; Microsoft Bing; Connie Hayden; Debbie Clark; Mary Evans; Debbie Haney; Wayne Jones; Rhiannon Chaparro; Luane Haney; Connie Wright; Bradley County, TN; Connie Haislip; Dianne Kelly; Melanie Marshall; Calhoun, TN; Beth Evans; McMinn County, TN; Real Charleston Page; Tennessee; Charleston Community; Melissa Kelly; Melanie Quine; Tenn; Brent Swafford; News Break; Samantha Faehl; Cherie Stuart; Charleston Uncensored Community Page; Tracy Cartwright; Charleston News Break; Faye King; Scott Bonk; Kristina Walker; Charleston News Link and Facebook.

Women’s History Month began in 1987 to honor the impact women have made over the course of American history. Photo by News Break

CNL Hashing: #charleston #charlestontn #calhoun #calhountn #cleveland #clevelandtn #athens #athenstn #bradleycounty #local #bradleycountn #mcminncounty #mcminncountytn #fortcass #ftcass #newsbreak #newsbreakapp #tn #tenn #tennessee #cnl #news #spectrum #charter #internet #vec #tree #treedown #alert #cpd #publicworks #sanitation #tnflyco #flyingsoho #tnflycoshop #flyshopsales #wildbrowntrout #browntrout #catchandrelease #troutfishing #troutburn #flyfishing #fly #flyfishingaddict #flyfishingjunkie #fishing #fish #trout #fishinglife #tnfish #tnfishing #flyrod #vec #Hulu #Volunteer #Energy #Cooperative #Official #VEC #Hululivetv #BentonTN #ByrdstownTN #ClevelandTN #CrossvilleTN #DecaturTN #GeorgetownTN #JamestownTN #MontereyTN #SpringcityTN #Charleston #Uncensored #Community #Page #Murdock #Charlestonpolicedepartment #CPD #Charleston #police #Public #Works #department #publicworks #policedepartment #Fire #Station #firehall #Bradley #County #BCFD #firechief #Bradleycounty #Sheriff #Office #BCSO #Dollargeneral #generalstore #general #store #Lamontville #NWS #Nationalweatherservice #MorristownTN #Charlestoncommunity #Realcharlestonpage #Spectrum #Service #Alert #TNFLYCO #CharlestonTN #ftcass #Fortcass #Charlestonpublicworks #Charlestonpolice #Department #Centerpoint #Baptist #Church #ClevelandTN #BradleycountyTN #CalhounTN #McMinncountyTN #Tennessee #Tenn #Newsbreak #Charlestonnewsbreak #Charlestonnewslink #Facebook #TNHCOEM #HCEMA #tornado #wind #cdb #bing #microsoft #microsoftbing #team #building #teambuilding #yelp #whm #blog #whmblog #woman #women #womenshistory #womanshistorymonth #march