Storm Damage - Downed Trees - Road Closures

Charleston News Link

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgv24_0l7Co08V00
Charleston's Police Officer Brenda Garren posing for Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins. She is Charleston's newest police officer.Photo byCharleston Community

March is here and so are TnFlyCo Deals!

Check the end of this story for more information on these deals.

For now, we hope everyone has made it through the worst of weather.

Charleston crews, among others, are out in full force to help make things safe for us.

Keep in mind that another storm system is possible with even stronger winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZplM2_0l7Co08V00
Beloved Police Chief Johnny Stokes working together with Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins and Charleston’ Officer Brenda Garren.Photo byCharleston Community

Damage Assessment:

  • Powerline Across Cass Near the Church.
    • Police Have Been Notified and Possibly Present.
  • Tree Down on State Highway 11 in Riceville.
    • Near Farm.
  • Tree Down on Walker Valley Road.
    • Near Worth.
  • Tree Down on Cass.
  • Multiple Trees Down on Council.
  • Trees Down Near Centerpoint Baptist Church.
  • Damage to Roofs.
  • Limbs Down on Ledford Island.
  • Powerlines down on Hiwassee Road.
  • Multiple Power Outages.
    • Crews are Working to Restore Power.
  • Spectrum Outages.
    • Originally to be Restored by 2:30pm.
    • Restoration Work is Taking Longer Than Expected.
    • Techs Are Continuing Their Work.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igx2s_0l7Co08V00
Photo byAmerican Public Power AssociationonUnsplash

We ask that you use extra caution while driving.

Crews are out working hard to restore our luxuries and necessities.

Linemen are restoring power, tree services; county personnel and city personnel are clearing the trees - brush, internet service providers are out working among many others who will most likely be out through the night.

They are away from their families and working for us, let us be appreciative and cautious as to not injure anyone.

Feel free to leave a comment and CLICK HERE to like our Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHpIP_0l7Co08V00
Photo byAlexander ShatovonUnsplash

Consider supporting us with a free registration to News Break.

Once the free registration is complete, you may comment on the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QApwJ_0l7Co08V00
Photo byNews Break

You may also like and share these news stories to help in supporting our services.

When you follow Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new stories are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWOVX_0l7Co08V00
Photo byRodion KutsaievonUnsplash

TN FLY CO is offering 20 percent off on all beanies through Tuesday, March 7th.

Their March Madness deals also include Fly Pucks for the entire month of March:

  • Five Flies for $15
  • Ten Flies for $30

Shop these awesome deals now online or in-store at 9051 Hiwasse Street in Charleston.

TN FLY CO is located at 9051 Hiwassee Street inside Charleston and their phone number is (423)813-3714.Photo byTN FLY CO

Want to submit an op-ed, nominate a local business spotlight or just have a question?

Contact Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IraVG_0l7Co08V00
Photo byCNL

CNL Credits: Charleston News Link Writer #4; Jo King; Spectrum Service Alert; TNFLYCO.COM; Maria Strozier; Charleston, TN; Maria Hines; Fort Cass; Christopher Scoggins; TNFLYCO; Caleb Luzader; Charleston Public Works; Brenda Garren; Johnny Stokes; Charleston Police Department; Centerpoint Baptist Church; Doug Hamlin; Kerri Stephens; Annette Strozier; Kerri Horn; Michael Burnette; Scott Whitcraft; Carolyn Stansberry; Cleveland, TN; Carolyn Williams; Rhonda Haney; Annette Hines; Rhonda Howard; James Brown; Connie Hayden; Debbie Clark; Mary Evans; Debbie Haney; Wayne Jones; Rhiannon Chaparro; Luane Haney; Connie Wright; Bradley County, TN; Connie Haislip; Dianne Kelly; Melanie Marshall; Calhoun, TN; Beth Evans; McMinn County, TN; Real Charleston Page; Tennessee; Charleston Community; Melissa Kelly; Melanie Quine; Tenn; Brent Swafford; News Break; Samantha Faehl; Cherie Stuart; Charleston Uncensored Community Page; Tracy Cartwright; Charleston News Break; Faye King; Scott Bonk; Kristina Walker; Charleston News Link and Facebook.

CNL Hashing: #charleston #charlestontn #calhoun #calhountn #cleveland #clevelandtn #athens #athenstn #bradleycounty #local #bradleycountn #mcminncounty #mcminncountytn #fortcass #ftcass #newsbreak #newsbreakapp #tn #tenn #tennessee #cnl #news #spectrum #charter #internet #vec #tree #treedown #alert #cpd #publicworks #sanitation #tnflyco #flyingsoho #tnflycoshop #flyshopsales #wildbrowntrout #browntrout #catchandrelease #troutfishing #troutburn #flyfishing #fly #flyfishingaddict #flyfishingjunkie #fishing #fish #trout #fishinglife #tnfish #tnfishing #flyrod #vec

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CHARLESTON TN# CALHOUN TN# ATHENS TN# CLEVELAND TN# SEVERE WEATHER DAMAGE ASSESSME

Comments / 0

Published by

The News Break platform produces reports from around the globe. Charleston News Link is comprised of 5 local writers who send their work into a News Break editor for review. Five are used so that opinions may be flushed as much as possible and comingled into stories for the public's consumption. We seek truths and each writer is to send the evidence in during the comingling News Break process. These published pieces are from inside the boundaries of Charleston, TN; Bradley County, TN; the State of Tennessee and the United States of America. We remain focused on the northern end of the county, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. This is why we were called to action by our editor. As current news outlets and data collectors seem to focus on the larger sections of populations, News Break has taken a different approach. The City of Charleston, TN's historical foundation is flowing with residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations and happenings inside county and city governments that we should be aware of. Unfortunately, the listed goes unnoticed as the larger sections of populations drives the news or at least they used to. Welcome to News Break, where local news is happening and now it is available. Your editor’s goal is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material inside informative stories for the community to enjoy. Email us if you would like to make comment on a story, need more information or just a friendly chat.

Charleston, TN
1K followers

More from Charleston News Link

Charleston, TN

Blizzard of 1993 - Most Snow We Ever Saw?

Today is March 14 - 2023. A day that marks the last day of snowfall during a Blizzard that took place thirty years ago - to the day - in 1993. It is also the date of this month's Charleston City Commission meeting - scheduled to take place tonight. The slated time is for 6pm at Walter Goode Municipal Hall - located at 126 Worth St in Charleston.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

K9 Cops - Millions in Deals - Residential Outburst

Charleston News Linkhas a new recruit joining the ranks inside our team of five - Walker Valley High School goes on lockdown - the Real Charleston Page is suddenly dark – Wright Brothers Construction lands a huge contract – Charleston efforts are revealed. All of this and more from your Charleston News Link writers. The Charleston Olin Chemical plant has a new employment opportunity and it is listed towards the end of this story.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Recreational Adventures for 2023

Charleston Recreation has several plans looking into 2023 - according to Charleston Commissioner Frankie McCartney’s social media posting – last week - to the Real Charleston Page.We have compiled his notes - into this story - with additional sourced information comingled inside.

Read full story
Bradley County, TN

Together is Better - Weathering the “Storm”

The local Dollar General store is having a 50 percent off sale this weekend - on certain items. Check out the end of this story for more information. Also - for the curious residents - the power is up and running at Mechanical Systems' Laundry Mat.

Read full story
1 comments
Bradley County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm May Be Coming to Town

Local favorite Stacey's Home Cooking Restaurant will be opening soon. More information is available at the end of this story. Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 3 at 2:07pm by NWS Morristown.

Read full story
Cleveland, TN

Serious Weather is Continuing - Be Ready

Local job opening at Olin Chemical is up, check the last portion of this story for more information. For now, we all have seen the serious weather was here. Remember that it is going to continue. Be Ready.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

More Severe Weather is Possible

Severe weather is possible, be prepared. Severe storms may continue throughout the day. There is a high risk of hail. There may be flooding downpours. There is the possibility of tornadoes.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

A Civil Rights Fuss - Federal Level

A civil rights complaint has been filed at the Federal level against the long time Charleston Manager Caroline Geren and the Charleston Recorder Janet Newport, according to a highly credible source.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

Suspension - Resignation - Dismissal - Possible Termination

Several delays of garbage pickup in Charleston seems to be “becoming the norm” or at least that is the discussions surrounding Charleston Facebook Groups these days. Many of these “delays” have made the local Cleveland Daily Banner, such as an article from a Wednesday back in 2022, December 21 to be exact.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, TN

Nearest’s Hard Liquor - Hoax or Reality?

There is something “boozy” going on “Nearest” Charleston. Most have never heard the name Nathan Green, until recently and if at all. Nathan went by “Nearest”, and he was a former enslaved black man who worked for Jasper Daniel.

Read full story
Bradley County, TN

Today's Weather Alerts

It is presumed to be mostly sunny today. The temperature's highest point is expected to reach near 76 degrees. It will most likely be breezy. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

CHARLESTON - Stay Updated

So far, we have not been issued a Tornado Watch or Warning. The list that has had these Watches and Warnings issued continues to grow by the minute. THE TORNADO WATCH LIST IS GROWING AND QUICKLY.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

CHARLESTON - Be Prepared, Its Coming

Severe storms with tornadic potential with the possibility of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts forecasted for our state and Georgia. Tornado Watch in effect for those to the west until 12pm.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

Chaotic Outbursts on School Events

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Possible Termination - Public Works Manager

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Political Play in Grant Decisions?

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

Small Town USA - Makes Investment

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

It’s a Spy - It’s a Drone - It’s an Alien Balloon

With all the talk of Chinese spy balloons, an old familiar conversation is being resurrected. If you have not watched or read any news lately and are in the dark, let us enlighten you.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

CHARLESTON - Schools Closed - Roll Tide

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy