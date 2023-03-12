Storm Damage - Downed Trees - Road Closures

Charleston's Police Officer Brenda Garren posing for Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins. She is Charleston's newest police officer. Photo by Charleston Community

For now, we hope everyone has made it through the worst of weather.

Charleston crews, among others, are out in full force to help make things safe for us.

Keep in mind that another storm system is possible with even stronger winds.

Beloved Police Chief Johnny Stokes working together with Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins and Charleston’ Officer Brenda Garren. Photo by Charleston Community

Damage Assessment:

Powerline Across Cass Near the Church.

Police Have Been Notified and Possibly Present.

Tree Down on State Highway 11 in Riceville.

Near Farm.

Tree Down on Walker Valley Road.

Near Worth.

Tree Down on Cass.

Multiple Trees Down on Council.

Trees Down Near Centerpoint Baptist Church.

Damage to Roofs.

Limbs Down on Ledford Island.

Powerlines down on Hiwassee Road.

Multiple Power Outages.

Crews are Working to Restore Power.

Spectrum Outages.

Originally to be Restored by 2:30pm.



Restoration Work is Taking Longer Than Expected.



Techs Are Continuing Their Work.

We ask that you use extra caution while driving.

Crews are out working hard to restore our luxuries and necessities.

Linemen are restoring power, tree services; county personnel and city personnel are clearing the trees - brush, internet service providers are out working among many others who will most likely be out through the night.

They are away from their families and working for us, let us be appreciative and cautious as to not injure anyone.

CNL Credits: Charleston News Link Writer #4; Jo King; Spectrum Service Alert; TNFLYCO.COM; Maria Strozier; Charleston, TN; Maria Hines; Fort Cass; Christopher Scoggins; TNFLYCO; Caleb Luzader; Charleston Public Works; Brenda Garren; Johnny Stokes; Charleston Police Department; Centerpoint Baptist Church

