A Civil Rights Fuss - Federal Level

A civil rights complaint has been filed at the Federal level against the long time Charleston Manager Caroline Geren and the Charleston Recorder Janet Newport, according to a highly credible source.

This source is highly respected in Bradley County and with that will not allow use of their name.

We will respect the anonymous request to publish this story on the grounds that if its proven false the whistleblower will be ousted, and this has been agreed upon by both parties.

The complaint was said to have been filed at the Federal level and with the Department of Health and Office of Civil Rights on an issue that originated from alleged election obstruction ploy dating back to February and March of last year.

This supposed complaint claims that Geren and Newport instructed city employees and officials to discontinue any and all public support for then County Commission Candidate Christopher Scoggins who was running for office in the Bradley County election.

It is no secret that this was hard fought campaign battle with a razor thin margin, in comparison to prior runs by his opponent Louie Alford who we are told is a former football coach.

Christopher Scoggins had found a void inside the relational disconnect between the citizens of Bradley County inside District 2 and their county commissioners.

Whether he exploited it, or it was well intentioned it lit a fire beneath the Charleston area and a large portion of citizens inside District 2 for you could not drive anywhere near our town without seeing his bright blue signage scattered about.

Alford is coming up on his 20th year in office and from our findings has never been as close to being beat as when he went head-to-head with the Charleston man on a mission to "Restore the People's Voice".

According to public record even Alford's colleague the highly respected Thomas Crye did not come near as close to beating Alford as Scoggins in his prior run for District 2 Seat A and he later settled for District 2 Seat B.

Scoggins faced high scrutiny in this race from every corner of the county but with that he also garnered a fan base that some say our county had never seen before at least in our area.

County commissioners spoke out against him, but many county citizens muffled the words coming from what many saw as "career politicians".

Nothing seemed to phase Scoggins as he would describe his beliefs that relaxed regulations for builders some of which sat at the county table and the current growth taking place in our county was anything but coincidental.

He laid claims that these "so-called officials" were in office for one reason, and it was not for the people.

The claim was that some of these "officials" were there in part to preside over these regulations in order to help in lining their own pockets with extended profits at the cost of losing the Bradley County we know and love.

Whether this was true or not a lot of people from all over the county seemed to echo his words and had hopes that someone would rise inside their district to run with same kind of enthusiasm and thinking as Scoggins.

This supposed Federal complaint that was filed according to this "secret but credible source" goes into how city employees and officials were instructed by Newport and Geren that they could face repercussions up to termination if they were to continue their public support for a Charleston employee in an election race for county commissioner.

It also claims the Charleston commissioners were told that if they are publicly supporting the Charleston Public Works Manager for the county commission race that they too were in violation of the law and could face expulsion.

The claim states that Geren used an outdated possibly even illegal code or regulation from a discontinued city code book leaving its wording unknown to the instructed individuals to justify this action.

It continues with the phrasing that this "ordinance" had never been used before in any other county, state or federal race.

It goes on to explain that Geren and Newport never made the same demands to the employees or officials on any open support of the other county races including county mayor, other commissioner candidates, constable nor any other state or local races.

At the very least it is possible that this could lead to discriminatory issues against a city employee running for office.

After all it is very possible that inside the thin margin of defeat that if people had known of the local support of city officials and his very own Charleston employed colleagues that the results of the election could have been much different.

However, proving that is mere impossible.

Interesting enough is that Scoggins had no legal, volunteer or employment issues prior to making this heated run for the county commission spot further fueling some people's suspicions that county officials may be controlling some of the outcomes that are coming down on Scoggins.

It is wildly known or at least said that since the election took place Scoggins has been suspended from the Bradley County Fire Department, asked to resign from the Charleston Recreation Board, dismissed from the Charleston Planning Commission's Chair, ousted from any and all HCI meetings and now his employment with the City of Charleston's Public Works Department is under investigation.

Scoggins had held that volunteer fireman position for more than 30 years, according to him and some are saying that if this is true along with these other actions that this does seem awfully coincidental.

We are happy to publish the comments of any of these officials and - or employees if they decide that they would like to reach out and respond to this story by email at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

We despise seeing the issues taking place today in Charleston and if these types of "schemes" are actually taking place and helping in the problems that many are seeing it is our duty to make light of them.

Whether the claims are true or not we would hope the Charleston City Commission is willing to take a stand in taking the steps needed and do what needs to be done in order for Charleston to come out better than what we are seeing now.

We have reached out for comment from all three Charleston Commissioners, and we are hopeful we will get a response.

Beloved Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott has recently accepted a position on both the board of Keep America Beautiful and the United Fund in Calhoun.

In the past, she has said that the City of Charleston is not a "conspiracy dumping ground" but that all complaints are to be taken seriously and ran through proper personnel.

As her colleagues have said in the past "Ms. Mayor is the face of Charleston".

Charleston Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney has gone silent since posting a lengthy biography and his own personal beliefs to social media before stating he was taking a "break" from the platform.

He began posting his personal notes from city meetings to the Real Charleston Page on Facebook to help to "aid in transparency". They seem very informative and have not yet been challenged.

Moreso and upon garnering his permission we plan to publish these postings among others.

Charleston City Commissioner Tyler Dunn is the town's most recent official taking the spot after the Hammontree resignation through an appointment made by Mayor McDermott.

Sourced information has proven his worth through the forward steps in obtaining the former Simpson property on Market St. This would allow for a 5-digit donation to Charleston's Recreation Board.

Unfortunately, Dunn's value is often overshadowed by ones who believed lifetime resident David Lattimore would have been a better fit.

"To build a strong team, you must see someone else's strength as a complement to your weakness and not [as] a threat to your position or authority" -Christine Caine

