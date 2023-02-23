Hard Liquor "Nearest" Charleston

Charleston, TN

Photo by Black Past

There is something “boozy” going on “Nearest” Charleston.

Most have never heard the name Nathan Green, until recently and if at all. Nathan went by “Nearest”, and he was a former enslaved black man who worked for Jasper Daniel.

Most have never heard the name Jasper Daniel, either. Jasper went by “Jack”, as in Jack Daniel, as in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Jack Daniel's is one of the world's best-selling whiskeys and a few years back the distillery rounded its 150th year in business.

Allegedly, the knowledge Jack Daniel used to create his whiskey empire was taught to him by no other than Nathan “Nearest” Green. As it was a skill that has been said to have originated in West Africa.

So, the original JD story claims that Daniel learned the process from a local preacher who tripled as a grocer but was that the whole story? Was that any of the story?

Many believe it is not even close to the true story.

The Brown-Forman Corporation has owned the Jack Daniel Distillery since 1956 and they have seemed to acknowledge the challenged preacher “fabrication” over the years.

However, when the "Nearest Green" theory arose, the company claimed that the story was never really a secret, it just could not be proven.

Lynchburg is where it all began, and it is also where a one-year research project took place. Inside of this project, more than five thousand artifacts and documents were discovered, between five states.

Many historians, archeologists and genealogists banded together in this project and conducted more than 2500 research hours. Below is a list of four confirmed and proven factual points:

  • Jack Daniel never owned slaves.
  • Green was the first black distiller on record in the United States.
  • Green was Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller.
  • Green was the wealthiest black American in Lynchburg.

In 2017, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey launched under the umbrella of a family-owned investment company named Grant Sidney, Inc.

Their alcohol was not only the most awarded American whiskey for 2019, 2020 and 2021; but also, three of the company’s ultra-premium whiskeys has won more than 470 awards and accolades worldwide.

For those who did not know, Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey are basically both straight bourbon whiskeys and follow the same general rules.

The only real differences are one, geography, and two is using a traditional bourbon distillate to run very slowly through sugar, maple charcoal, to purify it before it goes into the barrels to age.

This process is said to have arrived in the US with African people who was enslaved. It is unclear who taught Green the special distilling process, but records seem to indicate that it was used for more than 60 years before his birth.

The process eventually traveled near Moore County, where Lynchburg sits, and despite its popularity, it took longer than others causing many distillers to move away from it.

Jasper Daniel did not and through his refusal, his brand came out on top of many and overthrew a lot of his competition.

Although Green had been the wealthiest black man in Lynchburg, Prohibition; is said to have; completely separated his family legacy built on the whiskey business.

Recently, a $50 million fund marked the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a mob destroyed a primarily black neighborhood in Tulsa, OK.

Soon after and on Juneteenth, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey launched the main phase of its large distillery plans for Shelbyville.

Jack Daniel never did turn from the West African distilling process and thanks to him, this decision, and most likely Nearest; we still continue to have Tennessee whiskey to this day.

Charleston News Link publishes pieces from local writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN.

