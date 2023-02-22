Today's Weather Alerts

Charleston News Link

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOCTK_0kvrDQIK00
Photo byThe National Weather Service, Morristown.

Today's Weather:

  • It is presumed to be mostly sunny today.
  • The temperature's highest point is expected to reach near 76 degrees.
  • It will most likely be breezy.
  • Southwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour.
  • These winds may increase to 15 to 20 miles per hour by the afternoon.
  • These winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

Tonight's Weather

  • There is a 50 percent chance of showers after one am.
  • Clouds are expected to increase.
  • The temperature's lowest point is expected to be around 63 degrees.
  • It is expected to be breezy.
  • Southwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected.
  • Expect wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

The Eastward Mountains:

  • Strong winds are to be expected across these mountainous areas this afternoon and tonight.
  • Expect wind to gust up to 55 miles per hour.

The Valley:

  • Expect there to be gusty winds for the duration of the day and throughout the afternoon.
  • These wind gusts are expected to be from 20 to 30 miles per hour.
  • These gusts of wind are also expected to increase to 30 to 40 miles per hour throughout the night.

Coincidently, Bradley County's Emergency Management sent out a test tornado drill text notification this morning.

This message read "TEST...TEST...TEST Notification System Message from EMA".

The message was sent at 9:32 am, eastern time, and read "THIS IS A TORNADO DRILL for severe weather notification, no other messages will follow".

It continued with "Please see attachments for additional resources and information".

There is a link present and then the message continued with "THIS IS A TORNADO DRILL...Please take a minute and share the following information with 3 friends".

For those who does not know, Bradley County Emergency Management has recently begun utilizing a new emergency alert system and it is completely free.

It does require you to register even if you have previously received emergency alerts.

Below are the simple instructions to sign up to receive Emergency notifications, public announcements and weather warnings with Bradley County's new emergency notification system.

Click the link to sign up to receive these simple notifications could help keep you and your family safe.

SIGNUP ONLINE

  • Step 1: Setup Account: first and last name, email and language preferred.
  • Step 2: Input Personal Info: (all fields required) name, email, phone number, and home address.
  • Step 3: Join Group: Emergency Alerts Member.
  • Step 4: Choose Messages: Emergency Alerts SMS and or email.
  • Step 5: Submit to Finish.

OR YOU COULD SIMPLY SIGN UP FOR CELL PHONE MESSAGES via TEXT IN ONE EASY STEP.

  1. Text: join cbcema to phone number 31002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Aaje_0kvrDQIK00
Photo byNews Break

When you follow your Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new material comes available.

Also, if you would like to submit an op-ed, nominate the spotlight on a local business or just have a question in general, you may contact your Charleston News Link by email at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Feel free to leave a comment and consider Liking our Facebook page: CHARLESTON NEWS LINK

Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahjuZ_0kvrDQIK00
Photo byMarkus SpiskeonUnsplash

The national News Break platform produces reports from around the globe. Your Charleston News Link publishes pieces from local writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN.

Charleston, TN
