Charleston Event Goers Cause Chaos

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

This portion will be dedicated to complaints received pertaining to traffic blocking driveways at the Charleston Elementary Academy.

Present for the Valentine's Day meeting was Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott, Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney, City Commissioner Tyler Dunn, City Manager Caroline Geren, City Recorder Janet Newport, Public Works Assistant Isaiah Ballew, Recreation Chair Matthew Wiley, Recreation Secretary Missy Kersey, Planning Secretary Jamie Scoggins, Planning’s Vance Hively, Beer Board Secretary Stanton Scoggins, Bradley County Constable Ricky Humphries, Former Constable Candidate Jimmy Kendrick, Charleston Police Officers David Spandau and Jody Musslewhite.

Police Chief Johnny Stokes, Officer Brenda Geren and Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins were all absent for unknown reasons.

When Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott shifted the conversation to the people and after Planning’s Secretary Jamie Scoggins aired her grievances for Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins, Kay Woods stood to address an issue with event parking at Charleston Elementary.

Not only has she been inconvenienced by event goers blocking her driveway, but her largest concern seemed to center around emergency services and how they have had to use her driveway, and those of her neighbors, just to turn around.

This has been an issue with school pickups and events for some time. Parents and others continue to ignore the NO PARKING signs on Newport causing it to become a one-way street leaving no room for city residents to leave or enter their homes when this takes place.

Woods said that when she approaches some of these individuals, it is as though they blame her for only wanting to enter her home or exit to go to the grocery store. She circled back to the fact that when this takes place, there is not enough space for emergency vehicles.

Her grievance caused another resident to speak up. Whitney Pendergrass, who said he lives directly behind the school, claims that parents line up sometimes an hour before school lets out.

He said this will sometimes cause a traffic jam situation and that they will try to park on the shoulder, which kills his lawn. He claimed that he has brought this to the Commission’s attention month after month and that they do nothing about his issue but ignore it.

McCartney chimed in, who seemed a little rougher around the edges than normal, according to sources. He asked both residents to get with him after the meeting, so he could obtain their emails and forward their county commissioners’ responses to emails he sent six months prior.

“We have not been doing nothing”, he exclaimed following a list of school personal, county officials and law enforcement that he had been in contact with about the situation, in the months leading up. He said he would gladly share their responses with anyone who would like to read them.

Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott shared in the frustration when she added “The School is not Charleston’s, so we have limited say”. She also said that flyers had even been printed and sent home with every student, asking the parents to refrain from blocking roads and driveways.

CPD Officer Musslewhite said that he would personally visit each car’s driver’s side window and speak with the parents, since Constable Humphries has been so diligent in offering his assistance inside of traffic control.

McDermott and McCartney both believed this was a good avenue to try and thanked Musslewhite for his idea.

The mayor also added that she would be happy to help arrange a meeting between the residents and the school officials. In addition, McCartney said he would happily invite our county officials to such a meeting, if it were to take place.

"This has been an ongoing problem for years", said a member of the audience, who seemed to support a meeting of this Calibur.

