Will Charleston Let Go of Christopher Scoggins?

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

This portion will be dedicated to Christopher Scoggins and his position as Charleston Public Works Manager. The complaints are piling up, but have they offset the height of the residents who sing "praises" to his name?

Present for the Valentine's Day meeting was Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott, Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney, City Commissioner Tyler Dunn, City Manager Caroline Geren, City Recorder Janet Newport, Public Works Assistant Isaiah Ballew, Recreation Chair Matthew Wiley, Recreation Secretary Missy Kersey, Planning Secretary Jamie Scoggins, Planning’s Vance Hively, Beer Board Secretary Stanton Scoggins, Bradley County Constable Ricky Humphries, Former Constable Candidate Jimmy Kendrick, Charleston Police Officers David Spandau and Jody Musslewhite.

Police Chief Johnny Stokes, Officer Brenda Geren and Christopher Scoggins, himself, were all absent for unknown reasons.

When Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott gave the floor to the people, Jamie Scoggins stood. She turned to face the commission whom she presented with a formal complaint against Christopher Scoggins, who is related to her through marriage, she stated.

She began to recite recent text messages that were sent to her husband, Andy Scoggins. Most around town know that he was formally Christopher Scoggins’ assistant for Public Works and the messages she read aloud were allegedly sent by Christopher Scoggins, himself.

The verbiage used inside of the text messages are unknown, as they were printed for City Officials alone and the anonymous source, who is a resident and was present at the meeting, stated that the words were so harsh that they would not repeat them.

Following Jamie Scoggins complaint, she turned to the crowd and questioned as to why they would continue to support the kind of person that sent these hurtful messages.

Doug Hamlin, owner of Buckets of Fur inside of Charleston, stood up in support for our Public Works Manager. He said he could not speak to the personnel issues that the two Scoggins' families have with each other, but he felt that work that has been done around the city is amazing.

Hamlin continued, “Christopher Scoggins is one of the most valuable assets that our community has to offer”. He concluded with his version of how Christopher Scoggins has brought Charleston up to date and made the town relevant, once again.

After a brief back and forth between Mr. Hamlin and Ms. Scoggins, McDermott addressed them by stating “...the Charleston City Commission isn't in charge of the hiring or firing of any city employee, other than the City Manager”. That position has been held by Caroline Geren for many decades.

McDermott continued "The situation will be handled by our City Managment team who has been speaking with attorneys and MTAS on the issue.”

Geren joined the conversation and said that she would be accepting letters of support and - or grievances and only in writing and writing alone. “I don’t do Facebook”, she said inside of an eyeroll.

We've reached out to Christopher Scoggins for comment and will update you, if and when we receive his response.

