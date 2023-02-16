Local Politics Play a Role in Granting Decisions?

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

This portion will be dedicated to a resolution passage and the failures of the current HCI cycle.

Present for the Valentine's Day meeting was Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott, Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney, City Commissioner Tyler Dunn, City Manager Caroline Geren, City Recorder Janet Newport, Public Works Assistant Isaiah Ballew, Recreation Chair Matthew Wiley, Recreation Secretary Missy Kersey, Planning Secretary Jamie Scoggins, Planning’s Vance Hively, Beer Board Secretary Stanton Scoggins, Bradley County Constable Ricky Humphries, Former Constable Candidate Jimmy Kendrick, Charleston Police Officers David Spandau and Jody Musslewhite.

Police Chief Johnny Stokes, Officer Brenda Geren and Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins were all absent for unknown reasons.

Following the meeting’s opening and some announcements, the Commission passed a Resolution that allowed Charleston to begin the acceptance of credit card/debit payments through the website for fees and other payments that previously had to be made in person.

A source claims Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney humorously made the motion and inserted the phrase “…moving Charleston closer to the year 2023.”

This achieved some light-hearted laughter that faded to silence once Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott announced that the HCI Committee in Bradley County denied Charleston’s submission for Pickleball courts in Berry Park.

The Healthy Community Initiative program was developed when Bradley County sold Bradley Memorial Hospital. The proceeds were placed inside investments, never to be touched. The yields of interest are awarded to Bradley County projects that help to keep the population, well…healthy.

Charleston residents have been anxiously waiting on the results, due to this being the funding mechanism for the two Pickleball courts that had most of the constituency very excited.

According to McDermott, top Olin Chemical representatives had previously stated that they would enjoy being a part of the Grand Opening, if the city was to obtain the grant.

Moreso, Amanda Peels of Keep America Beautiful had said in a previous meeting that the representatives of the pool chemical plant had even requested, that if Charleston was awarded the grant, their employees would love to be the first to play on the courts.

With the current local political climate, some wonder if there was more to this decision than meets the eye.

Especially since McDermott had previously dismissed Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins from the Planning Commission’s chair in departmental meeting that took place just before the City Commission meeting.

This news comes months after Scoggins’ was suspended from the Bradley County Fire Department and inside a week of his resignation from the Charleston Recreation Board.

This begs the question, did “politics” play a role in the decision making?

This is not "our question". This was the chatter between the audience members, as their mayor made the announcement. It is no secret, in Charleston, that Scoggins’ fought hard inside of a tough and grueling campaign for one of the Bradley County’s Commissioner’s seats inside of District 2.

Nevertheless, it may have not been a total loss. McDermott did say that the committee encouraged her and Peels to reapply for the grant in August. Interesting though, a Bradley County source claims the funds were returned to the pool.

If you are interested in knowing more about their decision-making process, consider reaching out to one of the following individuals who are listed as HCI Committee voting members on the Bradley County website:

· Dr. Paul McCord, 1st District, 5/2026

· Reba Terry, 2nd District, 10/2026

· Lisa Stanbery, 3rd District, 10/2026

· Chuck Hammonds, 4th District, 1/2023

· Israel Farless, 5th District, 10/2026

· Tommy Ledford, 6th District, 10/2026

· Jennifer Taylor, 7th District, 9/2024

· Dr. Michael Daubner, Mayoral appointment

· Scott Oliver, Mayoral appointment

Consider supporting us with free registration to News Break. Once the free registration is complete, you may comment on the story. You may also like and share these news stories to help in supporting our services.

Photo by CHARLESTON NEWS LINK

When you follow your Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new material comes available.

Also, if you would like to submit an op-ed, nominate a local business for a spotlight story or just have a question in general, you may contact your Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com .

Feel free to leave a comment and consider Liking our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322 .

Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

CNL Credits: Charleston News Break Writer #1; Fire Department; BCFD; Dr. Paul McCord, 1st District, 5/2026; HOYT BERRY PARK; Reba Terry, 2nd District, 10/2026; Lisa Stanbery, 3rd District, 10/2026; Chuck Hammonds, 4th District, 1/2023; Israel Farless, 5th District, 10/2026; HCI COMMITTEE; Tommy Ledford, 6th District, 10/2026; Jennifer Taylor, 7th District, 9/2024; Dr. Michael Daubner, Mayoral appointment; Scott Oliver, DAVE THOMPSON Mayoral appointment; Charleston, TN; Fort Cass; Cleveland, TN; Bradley County, TN; Calhoun, TN; McMinn County, TN; Tennessee; Tenn; News Break; Charleston News Break; Charleston News Link; Charleston Community; The Real Charleston Page; Charleston Uncensored Community Page; BRADLEY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL; Faye King; Voices of District 2; City of Charleston; Facebook; Charleston City Commission; Valentine’s Day; Walter Goode Municipal Hall; Donna McDermott, Frankie McCartney, Tyler Dunn, Caroline Geren, Janet Newport, Isaiah Ballew, Matthew Wiley, Missy Kersey, Jamie Scoggins, Vance Hively, Stanton Scoggins, Ricky Humphries, Jimmy Kendrick, David Spandau; Jody Musslewhite; Johnny Stokes; Brenda Geren and Christopher Scoggins.

CNL Hashing: #charleston #charlestontn #calhoun #calhountn #cleveland #clevelandtn #athens #athenstn #bradleycounty #local #bradleycountn #mcminncounty #mcminncountytn #fortcass #ftcass #newsbreak #newsbreakapp #tn #tenn #tennessee #cnl #news. #HCI #HEALTH #COMMUNITY #POLITICS #LOCALPOLITICS #LOCALELECTIONS #ELECTIONS