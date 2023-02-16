Charleston Makes a HUGE Investment

The Charleston City Commission met at 6pm on Valentine’s Day at Goode Hall on Worth Street. Due to the duration of the meeting, we will be breaking this meeting down in individual stories for your consumption.

This portion will be dedicated to the large investment that Charleston made following the public meeting on January 10th, 2023.

Present for the Valentine's Day meeting was Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott, Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney, City Commissioner Tyler Dunn, City Manager Caroline Geren, City Recorder Janet Newport, Public Works Assistant Isaiah Ballew, Recreation Chair Matthew Wiley, Recreation Secretary Missy Kersey, Planning Secretary Jamie Scoggins, Planning’s Vance Hively, Beer Board Secretary Stanton Scoggins, Bradley County Constable Ricky Humphries, Former Constable Candidate Jimmy Kendrick, Charleston Police Officers David Spandau and Jody Musslewhite.

Police Chief Johnny Stokes, Officer Brenda Geren and Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins were all absent for unknown reasons.

An announcement got the meeting off to a start. If you had followed last month's public meeting, the city had decided to make an offer on the former emergency vet clinic, located on State Highway 11, with hopes of it becoming a new city hall. The property was originally listed for nearly $300,000.

There was a reduction in price at $199,999, which peaked the interests of McDermott. However, before she was able to bring it to the January table, it had been reduced by another $20,000. Therefore, the asking price was $179,999, by the time Charleston's team heard about it.

During the January meeting, the Charleston Commission voted to offer just under asking price, $170,000. Although the closing date has yet to be made, McDermott gave the good news to those who were present at yesterday evening's meeting.

The offer had been accepted, and it seemed to have been pleasantly accepted by those in attendance.

The renovations that are needed are believed to be in the neighborhood of $50,000, according to Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins, leaving a total investment of around $230,000 for a building nearly 5,000 square foot and with the perfect location.

Charleston City Commissioner Dunn looked at the crowded room of around forty residents as he stated, "this is needed". While McCartney took the statistical approach, citing the investment data following his opinion on it being a good investment for Charleston.

Consider supporting us with free registration to News Break. Once the free registration is complete, you may comment on the story.

Charleston News Link. Photo by News Break.

You may also like and share these news stories to help in supporting our services. When you follow your Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new material comes available.

Also, if you would like to submit an op-ed, nominate a local business for a spotlight story or just have a question in general, you may contact your Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Feel free to leave a comment and consider Liking our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.

Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

CNL Credits: Charleston News Break Writer #1; Charleston News Break Writer #2; Charleston News Break Writer #4; Charleston, TN; Fort Cass; Cleveland, TN; Bradley County, TN; Calhoun, TN; McMinn County, TN; Tennessee; Tenn; News Break; Charleston News Break; Charleston News Link; Charleston Community; The Real Charleston Page; Charleston Uncensored Community Page; Faye King; Voices of District 2; City of Charleston; Facebook; Charleston City Commission; Valentine’s Day; Walter Goode Municipal Hall; Donna McDermott, Frankie McCartney, Tyler Dunn, Caroline Geren, Janet Newport, Isaiah Ballew, Matthew Wiley, Missy Kersey, Jamie Scoggins, Vance Hively, Stanton Scoggins, Ricky Humphries, Jimmy Kendrick, David Spandau; Jody Musslewhite; Johnny Stokes; Brenda Geren and Christopher Scoggins.

CNL Hashing: #charleston #charlestontn #calhoun #calhountn #cleveland #clevelandtn #athens #athenstn #bradleycounty #local #bradleycountn #mcminncounty #mcminncountytn #fortcass #ftcass #newsbreak #newsbreakapp #tn #tenn #tennessee #cnl #news #investment #property #housing #market #housingmarket #opportunity.