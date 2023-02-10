Charleston, TN

Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy Balloons

Charleston News Link

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fa9rn_0kfj86Fx00
A farmhouse UFO image.Photo byBing and YouTube.

With all the talk of Chinese spy balloons, an old familiar conversation is being resurrected. If you have not watched or read any news lately and are in the dark, let us enlighten you.

What is being suspected as a “Chinese Spy Balloon” may have crossed over Tennessee. The exact location of the balloon was hard to pinpoint due to the possibility of it being steerable and changing directions.

There were other reports that it had been spotted near sensitive United States military installations and the Pentagon acknowledged additional reports of a second balloon that had been spotted flying over Latin America.

According to the WKRN, the balloon may have flown over East Tennessee. However, it likely was not visible to those who were looking for it.

This is because it would have been flying over us in the dark, so it would be very difficult, if not impossible, to see it.

This news has aided in resurrecting the age-old UFO phenomenon. One Powell, TN witness reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South. According to the witness’ testimony to the National UFO Reporting Center, NUFORC, they noticed the object while entering I-75 South.

It appeared to be following his vehicle as he drove and the object matched whatever speed the witness was doing, which was not disclosed.

The witness was quoted stating that “…originally…white in color [the object was] following from about a mile away…when I got to the…exit, it came within 200 feet”. They did not see the object after turning onto the main road in Powell, TN.

In Memphis, a commercial pilot was flying over the city and reported watching a round and white object with a lighted moving object inside of it, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center. This observation lasted around five minutes.

The pilot claimed the sky conditions were clear with unlimited visibility. So much so that, he said that there were no moon illuminations present in the sky and that it was riddled with stars. He also said the glowing object moved slowly and after a few minutes it began to dissipate and then vanished within a minute.

Charleston is no stranger to these types of events. Back in 2021 Maria Strozier took to Facebook when her morning was disrupted by something very strange above her home off Dry Valley Road.

Strozier’s post read “…I saw something very large and oblong completely silent floating above our neighborhood at 6 [am] this morning”. She continued “I don’t know if it was a weather balloon…hot air balloon or what”.

After asking if anyone else witnessed it, the post read “…it seemed to be moving South [and] at one point I saw a red light towards the bottom of it”, she concluded.

It was not long for people began to comment. Eddie Evans asked what she had been drinking while Cynthia Geiser took a more practical approach. Her comment read “…a drone hovering between here and the neighbors…not very big but…enough for my…eyes to see it in the dark”.

Strozier dismissed Geiser by explaining what she saw was very large while poking fun at Evans comical comment “…nothing at 6[am]”.

A profile known as only “Hiwassee Resident” put up a photo of aliens that read “it was just us heading home” while Debbie Nadeau too believed it to be a drone. Her comment read “…they fly over our area a lot…it freaked me out…I [used] my binoculars”.

Whether it was the Hiwassee Resident flying home or a Chinese Spy Balloon, we may never know.

At least we are at peace knowing we live in or around one of the greatest small towns in all of Tennessee…Charleston.

Tennessee was rated 14th in the US for UFO sightings in January and already has had 10 cases filed since the turn of the month, according to MUFON. Our state also shared January ratings with Ohio, while California topped the list with 62 cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Aaje_0kfj86Fx00
Your Charleston News Link.Photo byNews Break.

Consider supporting us with free registration to News Break. Once the free registration is complete, you may comment on the story. You may also like and share these news stories to help in supporting our services. When you follow your Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new material comes available. Also, if you would like to submit an op-ed, nominate the spotlight on a local business or just have a question in general, you may contact your Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Feel free to leave a comment and consider Liking our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.

Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

CNL Credits: Charleston News Break Writer #1; Charleston, TN; Fort Cass; Cleveland, TN; Bradley County, TN; Calhoun, TN; McMinn County, TN; Tennessee; Tenn; News Break; Charleston News Break; Charleston News Link; Charleston Community; YouTube; Bing; The Real Charleston Page; Charleston Uncensored Community Page; Faye King; Voices of District 2; City of Charleston; Facebook; usa; Pentagon; Latin America; WKRN; Storm Team, E Tenn; UFO phenomenon, Roger Marsh; LaFollette, TN; Powell, TN; I-75 S; NUFORC; Memphis, TN; Maria Strozier; Hope McAlee; Maria Hines; Annette Strozier; Annette Hines; Dry Valley Road; Eddie Evans; Cynthia Geiser; Debbie Nadeau; Hiwassee Resident and MUFON.

CNL Hashing: #charleston #lafollette #youtube #bing #wkrn #lafollettetn #charlestontn #calhoun #calhountn #cleveland #clevelandtn #athens #athenstn #bradleycounty #local #bradleycountn #mcminncounty #mcminncountytn #fortcass #ftcass #newsbreak #newsbreakapp #tn #tenn #tennessee #cnl #news #usa #us #unitedstates #pentagon #latin #latino #storm #ufo #ufosighting #nuforc #memphistn #mufon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charleston TN# Calhoun TN# Cleveland TN# Athens TN# UFO

Comments / 0

Published by

The national News Break platform produces reports from around the globe. Your Charleston News Link publishes pieces from local writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN. We cover the northern end of the county, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN's historical foundation is overflowing with residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. Your editor’s goal is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material inside informative articles for the community to enjoy. Email us if you would like your OP-ED published.

Charleston, TN
1K followers

More from Charleston News Link

Bradley County, TN

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.

Read full story

Born Inside of Slavery - Mary Fields

Photo of Mary Fields toting a rifle.Photo byBing. It is Groundhog Day, and it is also Black History Month. Not only that but this month is also known for heart health, romance, chocolate, self-esteem and many other subjects we may venture into this month.

Read full story
16 comments

Snow is in the Forecast Again

Today is National Escape Day. Consider escaping somewhere warming considering an Artic airmass is lingering over the northeastern region of America. Be mindful of these current weather conditions and what they could mean for our area.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, TN

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

Weather Safety Alert

Severe weather and some snow could be heading in our direction according to the National Weather service, NOAA, AccuWeather, Tarven and WVLT. Please keep in mind that the red dot shown in the first map signifies Charleston and not a tornado warning.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Charleston News Break - Now on Facebook

Today is Community Manager Appreciation Day, as we go over some highlighted material that has come to light as we have been building our presence on Facebook. If you are interested in following our new Facebook Page, consider following the link below: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day

For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana

These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Snowfall Expected as Severe Weather Warnings Continues

Southeastern portion of the USA with thePhoto byor from WRN. Severe weather is likely for today and we even have the possibility for snowfall. Be prepared and stay safe. Severe storms, downpours, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible for GA, TN and SC.

Read full story
10 comments
Charleston, TN

Be Prepared for Severe Weather

Rain, damaging winds and the possibility of tornados may be coming to our area. Southeast TN, GA, Western SC are all at risk today for severe thunderstorms including damaging winds with the possibility of brief tornados.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas

When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022

The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation

The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

1-6 Winter Weather, Frigid Temperatures, and HVAC Maintenance

A Mechanical Systems work vehicle with thePhoto byor from their website. With winter's frigid temperatures inside its unpredictable weather occurrences, it is very important to ensure heating units are correctly maintained to cease their failures before they continue to get worse.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon Maddox

Country Music rising star Brandon Maddox with thePhoto byor from Brandon Maddox Music. B & B Marina will be hosting Nashville's Brandon Maddox on Friday, January 6th beginning at 6:30pm.

Read full story
Georgia State

1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready

The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way

Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-23 Fake Facebook Profile Detected

A photo of "Kidd Dean" with thePhoto byor from his public Facebook Profile. It can be fun to decorate your home for the holidays, however the decorations could inflate your home's risk of being in a fire. According to NASFM, almost 50 percent of Christmas fires happen due to items being placed too close to heaters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy