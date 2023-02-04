Born Inside of Slavery - Mary Fields

Charleston News Link

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrwrL_0kai9kFN00
Photo of Mary Fields toting a rifle.Photo byBing.

It is Groundhog Day, and it is also Black History Month.

Not only that but this month is also known for heart health, romance, chocolate, self-esteem and many other subjects we may venture into this month.

In honor of Black History Month, we would like to introduce you to “Stagecoach Mary” who was born into slavery inside of Tennessee in the early 1830s.

Mary Fields was a legend and loved America’s favorite past-time, baseball. She drank hard whiskey and cursed quite often.

She smoked hand rolled cigars, wore pants and hid a firearm underneath her apron. At six feet high and right around two hundred pounds, Fields was a very intimidating woman.

We will begin her story inside of Montana, in a small town called Cascade. There, she was considered a special resident of the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqlV0_0kai9kFN00
Stagecoach Mary at her home.Photo byPriceonomics.

Honestly, all schools would close on her birthday, and although women were not allowed entry into saloon bars, she was given special treatment by the mayor.

She went inside anytime she felt the need and to any saloon bar she chose, that day. Everything was not always smooth, however. For example, she took a chance on the restaurant business.

When she opened up, she quickly realized that she was not much of a cook.

She also was often so generous, never refusing to serve a customer who could not pay, that the restaurant ended up closing inside of a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T95ap_0kai9kFN00
A photo of Mary Fields.Photo byBing.

Fields was not originally from Montana. As mentioned, she was born into slavery inside of Tennessee sometime in the early 1830s.

She lived as a slave for more than thirty years until its abolishment. Once she was free, her life led her to Florida for work.

There she worked for a family who eventually moved to Ohio and Fields followed. When she was in her early fifties, a close friend developed pneumonia.

Upon hearing the news, Fields dropped everything and came to nurse her friend back to health. Her friend, who lived in Montana, soon recovered and Fields decided to stay and settle inside Cascade.

In 1895 and while in her sixties, Fields became known as “Stagecoach Mary”. Why, you ask? That is because that is the year, she shattered a very high and large glass ceiling.

She became the very first African American, and only the second woman, to work for the Post Office Department, delivering mail. Guess what, she used a stagecoach to make her deliveries.

Not only did she never miss a day of work, but she also got the job because she was the fastest applicant to hitch six horses.

Eventually she did retire and started a laundry business in Cascade. The towns people loved her so much, she was even entrusted to babysit all the residents’ children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26f1UM_0kai9kFN00
The Dillard Family Benefit is this Saturday.Photo byFirst Baptist Church - Charleston, TN.

We would like to remind everyone that Saturday, and beginning at 11am, Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy is hosting a benefit in their lunch hall.

They are expected to have their grills fired up to serve BBQ meals at $10 per plate. All plates will come with pulled pork (or a side of chicken), two sides and a roll.

All proceeds will be presented to the Dillard family, who suffered unexpected and tragic loses due to an automobile accident, earlier this year.

There will be an area for additional items, such as cakes; pies and cookies; and donations, as well.

This benefit is sponsored by Charleston First Baptist Church, Billy Haney Meat Company, faculty and staff of both Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy and Walker Valley High School.

“I was never really insane except upon occasions when my heart was touched”. -Edgar Allan Poe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Aaje_0kai9kFN00
Your Charleston News Link.Photo byNews Break.

Consider supporting us with free registration to News Break. Once the free registration is complete, you may comment on the story. You may also like and share these news stories to help in supporting our services. When you follow your Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new material comes available. Also, if you would like to submit an op-ed, nominate the spotlight on a local business or just have a question in general, you may contact your Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Feel free to leave a comment and consider Liking our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.

Thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

CNL Credits: Charleston News Break Writer #1; Charleston, TN; Fort Cass; Cleveland, TN; Bradley County, TN; Calhoun, TN; McMinn County, TN; Tennessee; News Break; Charleston News Break; Facebook; Charleston News Link; Groundhog Day; Check I Day; Black Heritage Month; United States Postal Service; CESA; Facebook; Art & Literature; Edgar Allen Poe; Angie Richardson; Historical Snaps; Charleston First Baptist Church; USPS; WVHS; Billy Haney Meat Company; Mary Fields; Cascade, MT; Tenn; FL; OH; and the Post Office Department.

CNL Hashing: #charleston #calhoun #cleveland #athens #bradleycounty #mcminncounty #fortcass #newsbreak #tennessee #mcminncountytn #blackheritagemonth #blackheritage #blackhistorymonth #blackhistory #africanamerican #BlackGirlJoy #bradleycountytn #BlackBoyJoy #history #cesa #facebook #art #lit #literature #poe #edgarallenpoe #historicalsnaps #baptist #walkervalley #maryfields #usps #postoffice #fl #mt #cascade #casecademt.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black History Month# Charleston TN# Calhoun TN# Cleveland TN# Athens TN

Comments / 16

Published by

The national News Break platform produces reports from around the globe. Your Charleston News Link publishes pieces from local writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN. We cover the northern end of the county, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN's historical foundation is overflowing with residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. Your editor’s goal is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material inside informative articles for the community to enjoy. Email us if you would like your OP-ED published.

Charleston, TN
1K followers

More from Charleston News Link

Charleston, TN

Drones, Aliens and Chinese Spy Balloons

With all the talk of Chinese spy balloons, an old familiar conversation is being resurrected. If you have not watched or read any news lately and are in the dark, let us enlighten you.

Read full story
Bradley County, TN

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.

Read full story

Snow is in the Forecast Again

Today is National Escape Day. Consider escaping somewhere warming considering an Artic airmass is lingering over the northeastern region of America. Be mindful of these current weather conditions and what they could mean for our area.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, TN

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

Weather Safety Alert

Severe weather and some snow could be heading in our direction according to the National Weather service, NOAA, AccuWeather, Tarven and WVLT. Please keep in mind that the red dot shown in the first map signifies Charleston and not a tornado warning.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Charleston News Break - Now on Facebook

Today is Community Manager Appreciation Day, as we go over some highlighted material that has come to light as we have been building our presence on Facebook. If you are interested in following our new Facebook Page, consider following the link below: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day

For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana

These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Snowfall Expected as Severe Weather Warnings Continues

Southeastern portion of the USA with thePhoto byor from WRN. Severe weather is likely for today and we even have the possibility for snowfall. Be prepared and stay safe. Severe storms, downpours, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible for GA, TN and SC.

Read full story
10 comments
Charleston, TN

Be Prepared for Severe Weather

Rain, damaging winds and the possibility of tornados may be coming to our area. Southeast TN, GA, Western SC are all at risk today for severe thunderstorms including damaging winds with the possibility of brief tornados.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas

When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022

The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation

The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

1-6 Winter Weather, Frigid Temperatures, and HVAC Maintenance

A Mechanical Systems work vehicle with thePhoto byor from their website. With winter's frigid temperatures inside its unpredictable weather occurrences, it is very important to ensure heating units are correctly maintained to cease their failures before they continue to get worse.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon Maddox

Country Music rising star Brandon Maddox with thePhoto byor from Brandon Maddox Music. B & B Marina will be hosting Nashville's Brandon Maddox on Friday, January 6th beginning at 6:30pm.

Read full story
Georgia State

1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready

The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way

Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-23 Fake Facebook Profile Detected

A photo of "Kidd Dean" with thePhoto byor from his public Facebook Profile. It can be fun to decorate your home for the holidays, however the decorations could inflate your home's risk of being in a fire. According to NASFM, almost 50 percent of Christmas fires happen due to items being placed too close to heaters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy