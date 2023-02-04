Born Inside of Slavery - Mary Fields

Photo of Mary Fields toting a rifle. Photo by Bing.

It is Groundhog Day, and it is also Black History Month.

Not only that but this month is also known for heart health, romance, chocolate, self-esteem and many other subjects we may venture into this month.

In honor of Black History Month, we would like to introduce you to “Stagecoach Mary” who was born into slavery inside of Tennessee in the early 1830s.

Mary Fields was a legend and loved America’s favorite past-time, baseball. She drank hard whiskey and cursed quite often.

She smoked hand rolled cigars, wore pants and hid a firearm underneath her apron. At six feet high and right around two hundred pounds, Fields was a very intimidating woman.

We will begin her story inside of Montana, in a small town called Cascade. There, she was considered a special resident of the community.

Honestly, all schools would close on her birthday, and although women were not allowed entry into saloon bars, she was given special treatment by the mayor.

She went inside anytime she felt the need and to any saloon bar she chose, that day. Everything was not always smooth, however. For example, she took a chance on the restaurant business.

When she opened up, she quickly realized that she was not much of a cook.

She also was often so generous, never refusing to serve a customer who could not pay, that the restaurant ended up closing inside of a year.

Fields was not originally from Montana. As mentioned, she was born into slavery inside of Tennessee sometime in the early 1830s.

She lived as a slave for more than thirty years until its abolishment. Once she was free, her life led her to Florida for work.

There she worked for a family who eventually moved to Ohio and Fields followed. When she was in her early fifties, a close friend developed pneumonia.

Upon hearing the news, Fields dropped everything and came to nurse her friend back to health. Her friend, who lived in Montana, soon recovered and Fields decided to stay and settle inside Cascade.

In 1895 and while in her sixties, Fields became known as “Stagecoach Mary”. Why, you ask? That is because that is the year, she shattered a very high and large glass ceiling.

She became the very first African American, and only the second woman, to work for the Post Office Department, delivering mail. Guess what, she used a stagecoach to make her deliveries.

Not only did she never miss a day of work, but she also got the job because she was the fastest applicant to hitch six horses.

Eventually she did retire and started a laundry business in Cascade. The towns people loved her so much, she was even entrusted to babysit all the residents’ children.

We would like to remind everyone that Saturday, and beginning at 11am, Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy is hosting a benefit in their lunch hall.

They are expected to have their grills fired up to serve BBQ meals at $10 per plate. All plates will come with pulled pork (or a side of chicken), two sides and a roll.

All proceeds will be presented to the Dillard family, who suffered unexpected and tragic loses due to an automobile accident, earlier this year.

There will be an area for additional items, such as cakes; pies and cookies; and donations, as well.

This benefit is sponsored by Charleston First Baptist Church, Billy Haney Meat Company, faculty and staff of both Charleston Elementary STEAM Academy and Walker Valley High School.

