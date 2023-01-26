Charleston, TN

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott.Photo byAntilla Martinique via Bing.

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall.

In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.

Charleston City Police Chief Johnny Stokes.Photo byLC Bowers via Bing.

Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes offered his analysis. He wrapped his reasoning inside of safety. According to Stokes, some of the city employees could be in danger while occupying the present offices and also pointed out the sizes of the current offices are no larger than a restroom.

He also mentioned that storage for the Charleston Police Department has become an issue.

Charleston City Recorder Janet Newport also had safety concerns. She explained that she had no public separation and that she feels that she could be in danger of an assault. She also claimed her office needs more space, that she has done most of the consolidating she can.

The fact the current offices sets inside a floodplain, was also brought to the table. "The building has been flooded multiple times in the past 50 years", said Charleston Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins.

Charleston City Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins.Photo byhis Facebook profile.

Also mentioned was the possibility of a larger meeting room, where residents would not be as cramped. The idea of a room earmarked for seniors was also floated along with the need for more storage. The Charleston Recreation Board has completely run out of storage space, according to Scoggins.

Also brought to light was the fact that most people, even those residing in Charleston, do not know where Walter Goode Municipal Hall is located. Stokes believes that a relocation to the main highway (Hiwassee Street - State Highway 11) would be beneficial and much safer.

McDermott stated, "[the city has] the money; we have the need [I would like for us to] jump on this opportunity to better our town and provide better services for our community". She looked to her colleague, Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney, for his opinion.

Charleston City Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney.Photo byhis Facebook profile.

McCartney explained that he did not necessarily feel like it was a need, as much as a want. However, he did feel that it would be a good investment for the town. "Viewing it through investment lenses, the building is nearly 5,000 square foot and from that angle, I would consider voting for the purchase".

He considered the current price per square foot in his analysis. Commissioner Tyler Dunn agreed with both McDermott and McCartney. McCartney made the motion to offer the owners $170,000; only if they agreed to cover half of the closing costs.

Dunn seconded the motion and the motion passed with a unanimous vote to purchase the structure at $170,000. The building was originally on the market for $199,999.

Charleston City Commissioner Tyler Dunn.Photo byhis Facebook profile.

However, the price recently fell to $179,999 and at those figures, Charleston has a good chance of obtaining the former clinic at $170,000, even with McCartney's stipulations.

The timing on this possible endeavor seems fine, considering the market and coincidently PE Partners (Charleston's insurance company) recently advised their membership, who plan on making changes this year, that making informed decisions on which locations to insure is an important responsibility.

Whether it is a plan to improve existing structures, beautifying a park or acquiring a new facility; obtaining or updating property insurance is not normally the first thing that comes to mind. They offer a 60-day reporting period under the Newly Acquired Property automatic coverage to their membership.

Each covered municipal has an automatic limit up to their total insured value or one and a half million dollars, whichever is less, where no premium is charged until the town's next renewal. However, if the new property is not reported within the 60-day window, the automatic coverage will not apply.

Cities are encouraged to carefully review their property schedules each year and speak with each of their departmental managers about what items need to be on their property schedules. Public Entity Partners' member service team is on standby to assist any of their clients in reviewing their schedule.

"In this world there are only two tragedies [one] is not getting what one wants [and] the other is getting it". -Oscar Wilde

Charleston News LinkPhoto byNews Break.

CNL Credits: Charleston News Break Writer #3; Charleston, TN; Fort Cass; Cleveland, TN; Bradley County, TN; Calhoun, TN; McMinn County, TN; Tennessee; News Break; Charleston News Break; Facebook; Charleston News Link; Donna McDermott; Antilla Martinique; Bing; National Mentor Month; National Day Calendar; Charleston City Commission; Walter Goode Municipal Hall; Johnny Stokes; LC Bowers; Charleston Police Department; CPD; Janet Newport; Larry Newport; Charleston Public Works; Christopher Scoggins; Charleston Recreation Board; Frankie McCartney; Tyler Dunn; Public Entity Partners; Oscar Wilde; Michael Fann; Art and Literature.

