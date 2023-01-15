Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr with the Photo by or from Radio Miami.

For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.

Speaking of Mayor McDermott, her and her sidekick Amanda Peels, Keep America Beautiful, has been hard at work. The City of Charleston has officially applied for the next round of HCI funding. If awarded, McDermott said in Tuesday's city meeting that the plan is to make one pickleball court, two instead. There is a huge demand for pickleball on the Northern end of the county and Charleston officials have taken notice. In fact, Olin Chemical has pledged to help with the Grand Opening event and would like to be the first to officially play on the courts.

Of course, that only happens if Charleston is awarded this round of the HCI's cycle. If you would like to help, consider making your opinion heard by contacting your local county commissioner and - or HCI representative. According to the Bradley County Website, the following will be the final decision makers:

Dr. Paul McCord, 1st District, 5/2026

Reba Terry, 2nd District, 10/2026

Lisa Stanbery, 3rd District, 10/2026

Chuck Hammonds, 4th District, 1/2023

Israel Farless, 5th District, 10/2026

Tommy Ledford, 6th District, 10/2026

Jennifer Taylor, 7th District, 9/2024

Dr. Michael Daubner, Mayoral appointment

Scott Oliver, Mayoral appointment

Charleston has also applied for a grant from Olin Chemical in the amount of $1,000. McDermott was said to have felt good about the town being awarded the grant. If in fact Charleston does receive this award, the mayor stated it would be comingled with a donation from Wholesale Supply and used towards a water fountain for the upcoming high school regulation basketball court, currently being constructed inside of Berry Park. She thanked Peels for all of her hard work in helping navigate the grants and donations.

Speaking of Olin, they are currently looking for an Industrial Lab Technician for their Charleston plant. This is the same plant that is currently under investigation for Mercury issues. Tanner Cromwell of Joey James Law is doing his part in the investigation to determine the possible extent to which families have been poisoned by mercury from the Chlorine Manufacturer. The firm came to the Charleston area to see if they could better understand the possible contamination inside the community. If you are interested in contacting the law firm, you may contact them at 423-301-6060.

The deadline to enter the Bradley County, Tennessee Songwriter's Week Qualifying Round is approaching. This coming Wednesday is the last day you may sign up to for the showcase. The event takes place on February 11th at the Museum Center at 5ive Points, located in Cleveland, TN. Local superstar Tyson Leamon qualified last year and made it to the finale, being only one of six across the entire state.

Governor Bill Lee has announced his "Build with Us" infrastructure proposal. This is to address Tennessee's transportation needs. If enacted, the legislation would ensure that Butch Eley, TDOT Commissioner, meets the both the current and future transportation challenges. This would prepare for an increase to our economic advantages and would be slated for all of Tennessee, not only the urban areas.

According to Lee, Tennessee continues to experience large amounts of growth and investing in TN roads and bridges is critical. The plan would provide infrastructure that helps with congestion and would happen without going into debt or raising fuel taxes. Tennessee is the only state in the southeast that does not allow the use of Public-Private Partnerships and this proposal would change that.

This January 22, USPS will be raising rates, including on stamps going from 60 cents to 63 cents each. The organization has also announced that the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is scheduled for May 13. This year the Post Office will also be observing the new federal holiday that celebrates an end to slavery in the United States of America. This holiday is Juneteenth and is slated for celebration on June 19.

"The truth has no defense against a fool determined to believe a lie". -Mark Twain

