These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:

90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway

99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway

99 – La Cabana Tex - Mex Bar - 8666 Hiwassee Street

99 – La Cabaña Tex - Mex Restaurant - 8666 Hiwassee Street

Health inspections are public record, the Bradley County Health Department may be reached at (423) 728-7020. If a follow-up score is to be reported, feel free to contact us at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com . Once the information is verified, the new score will be published. The latest and previous scores are available at "http://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee".

Alleged voter fraud in Bradley County with the Photo by or from KCHDWV.

Late last year, Emily Bowers of Bradley County, was arrested and charged by BCSO due to an alleged connection in a voter registration fraud. Her indictment entails three counts of illegal voting activity.

For many years, Bowers volunteered with a local group named "Advocates of Bradley County". This group also published a Bradley County Voter Guide which held claims to voter fraud inside its bindings. Bowers is set to be arraigned this month in Bradley County.

An anonymous man smoking a marijuana cigarette with the Photo by or from Bull Elephant.

A Tennessee State Representative recently filed an act entitled "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans". With that and realistically, a bill approving the recreational use of pot in Tennessee is unlikely to pass anytime soon.

Medical use, however, is likely to be given a fair shake. Several law makers have opened the door for this sort of marijuana reform in the "Rocky Top" State, although their Senates Speaker still believes it to be a "gateway" drug.

Tennessee polling reads a broad bipartisan support for cannabis. Even so, there has never been any real movement in this state. Though some lawmakers seem to signal support for medical use, some say they would like more input from medical professionals and law enforcement, before casting a vote. Whether any real legislation gets passed or not, remains unseen.

Colder weather has moved in with the Photo by or from Green Apple.

It's cold! Be sure to dress warmly when being outside during winter weather. To prevent injury, three layers are ideal:

• An inside layer for wicking moisture from your body.

• A middle layer for insulation.

• An outer layer as a weather repellant.

If you plan on being outside for some time, be sure to protect your hands, neck and face. Consider wearing warm and - or waterproof footwear. Remember that prolonged exposures to cold temperatures causes your body to lose heat, which puts you at risk for hypothermia and - or frostbite.

Trances R. Havergal with the Photo by or from Saw Publishing.

"Another year is dawning.

Dear Father, let it be,

in working or in waiting,

another year with Thee.

Another year of progress.

Another year of praise.

Another year of proving

Thy presence all the days.

Another year of mercies,

of faithfulness and grace.

Another year of gladness,

the glory of Thy face.

Another year of leaning

upon Thy loving breast.

Another year of trusting

of quiet, happy rest.

Another year of service

of witness for Thy love.

Another year of training

for holier work above.

Another year is dawning.

Dear Father, let it be,

On earth, or else in Heaven,

another year for Thee."

-Trances R. Havergal

