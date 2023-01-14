Charleston, TN

Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana

Charleston News Link

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJR9O_0kEhpAiP00
Health inspection reports with thePhoto byor from CBS4.

These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:

90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway

99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway

99 – La Cabana Tex - Mex Bar - 8666 Hiwassee Street

99 – La Cabaña Tex - Mex Restaurant - 8666 Hiwassee Street

97 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway

Health inspections are public record, the Bradley County Health Department may be reached at (423) 728-7020. If a follow-up score is to be reported, feel free to contact us at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com. Once the information is verified, the new score will be published. The latest and previous scores are available at "http://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixn0e_0kEhpAiP00
Alleged voter fraud in Bradley County with thePhoto byor from KCHDWV.

Late last year, Emily Bowers of Bradley County, was arrested and charged by BCSO due to an alleged connection in a voter registration fraud. Her indictment entails three counts of illegal voting activity.

For many years, Bowers volunteered with a local group named "Advocates of Bradley County". This group also published a Bradley County Voter Guide which held claims to voter fraud inside its bindings. Bowers is set to be arraigned this month in Bradley County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVwLi_0kEhpAiP00
An anonymous man smoking a marijuana cigarette with thePhoto byor from Bull Elephant.

A Tennessee State Representative recently filed an act entitled "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans". With that and realistically, a bill approving the recreational use of pot in Tennessee is unlikely to pass anytime soon.

Medical use, however, is likely to be given a fair shake. Several law makers have opened the door for this sort of marijuana reform in the "Rocky Top" State, although their Senates Speaker still believes it to be a "gateway" drug.

Tennessee polling reads a broad bipartisan support for cannabis. Even so, there has never been any real movement in this state. Though some lawmakers seem to signal support for medical use, some say they would like more input from medical professionals and law enforcement, before casting a vote. Whether any real legislation gets passed or not, remains unseen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g85S5_0kEhpAiP00
Colder weather has moved in with thePhoto byor from Green Apple.

It's cold! Be sure to dress warmly when being outside during winter weather. To prevent injury, three layers are ideal:

• An inside layer for wicking moisture from your body.

• A middle layer for insulation.

• An outer layer as a weather repellant.

If you plan on being outside for some time, be sure to protect your hands, neck and face. Consider wearing warm and - or waterproof footwear. Remember that prolonged exposures to cold temperatures causes your body to lose heat, which puts you at risk for hypothermia and - or frostbite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6vfT_0kEhpAiP00
Trances R. Havergal with thePhoto byor from Saw Publishing.

"Another year is dawning.

Dear Father, let it be,

in working or in waiting,

another year with Thee.

Another year of progress.

Another year of praise.

Another year of proving

Thy presence all the days.

Another year of mercies,

of faithfulness and grace.

Another year of gladness,

the glory of Thy face.

Another year of leaning

upon Thy loving breast.

Another year of trusting

of quiet, happy rest.

Another year of service

of witness for Thy love.

Another year of training

for holier work above.

Another year is dawning.

Dear Father, let it be,

On earth, or else in Heaven,

another year for Thee."

-Trances R. Havergal

Consider supporting us with free registration to News Break. Once registration is complete, you may comment on our column. You may also like and share these pieces to help to support our service.

Remember that when you Follow your Charleston News Link, you will get notifications as new material comes available. Also, if you would like to nominate a local business for a spotlight article or just have a question in general, you may contact your Charleston News Link at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Feel free to leave a comment, thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeyRr_0kEhpAiP00
Charleston News Link withPhoto byor from News Break.

CNL Credits: Charleston News Break Writer #1, CBS4, youtube.com, Saw publishing, kchdwv.com, Bull Elephant, Green Apple Mechanics, BCHD, Emily Bowers, Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Bradley County Election Commission, CDB, BCEC, News Break, NewsLink, and Trances R. Havergal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# charleston# charlestontn# calhountn# clevelandtn# cleveland

Comments / 1

Published by

The national News Break platform produces reports from around the globe. Your Charleston News Link publishes pieces from local writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN. We cover the northern end of the county, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN's historical foundation is overflowing with residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. Your editor’s goal is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material inside informative articles for the community to enjoy. Email us if you would like your OP-ED published.

Charleston, TN
922 followers

More from Charleston News Link

Charleston, TN

Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day

For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Snowfall Expected as Severe Weather Warnings Continues

Southeastern portion of the USA with thePhoto byor from WRN. Severe weather is likely for today and we even have the possibility for snowfall. Be prepared and stay safe. Severe storms, downpours, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible for GA, TN and SC.

Read full story
10 comments
Charleston, TN

Be Prepared for Severe Weather

Rain, damaging winds and the possibility of tornados may be coming to our area. Southeast TN, GA, Western SC are all at risk today for severe thunderstorms including damaging winds with the possibility of brief tornados.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas

When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022

The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, TN

1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation

The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

1-6 Winter Weather, Frigid Temperatures, and HVAC Maintenance

A Mechanical Systems work vehicle with thePhoto byor from their website. With winter's frigid temperatures inside its unpredictable weather occurrences, it is very important to ensure heating units are correctly maintained to cease their failures before they continue to get worse.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon Maddox

Country Music rising star Brandon Maddox with thePhoto byor from Brandon Maddox Music. B & B Marina will be hosting Nashville's Brandon Maddox on Friday, January 6th beginning at 6:30pm.

Read full story
Georgia State

1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready

The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way

Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-23 Fake Facebook Profile Detected

A photo of "Kidd Dean" with thePhoto byor from his public Facebook Profile. It can be fun to decorate your home for the holidays, however the decorations could inflate your home's risk of being in a fire. According to NASFM, almost 50 percent of Christmas fires happen due to items being placed too close to heaters.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-22 Christianity and the Koran

Pastor Mateen Elass converted to Christianity in his early 20s with thePhoto byor from Carla Hinton. We ask that you read with an open mind and an open heart because to differentiate the Koran from the Holy Bible, we must first understand the Koran. To understand it, you could read the book "Understanding the Koran". We are going to dive right into this review on this book, by Mateen Elass.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

12-21 Tis' the Season for Gratitude

A cheerful cup of Joe, a reminder of gratitude with thePhoto byor from Forbes. Our happiness can be considerably influenced by practicing gratitude. It has been scientifically linked to our well-being and has many benefits. These can range from our mental health to getting good restful sleep.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for December

Charleston could have its very own Pickle Ball court soon with thePhoto byor from Better by Today. The Charleston City Commission met last Tuesday, December 13th at 6pm. The Police Department's Department meeting was canceled for reasons unknown. Charleston, TN Mayor Donna McDermott was in attendance, along with Commissioner Tyler Dunn, City Managment and Public Works. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney was not present for reasons unknown.

Read full story

12-18 The Low Down on Grocery Savings

We've pictured the Piggly Wiggly logo with thePhoto byor from a Piggly Wiggly Website. It seems smarter than ever to master the supermarket with inflation at an all-time high. We took a chance and decided to submit it to our editor, who seemed encouraged the story. We hope you decide to use this as an investment guide in helping your family and others in need, this holiday season.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-17 "Grinches" Swindle Our Packages

A "Grinch" thieving from an unexpected package recipient with thePhoto byor from CTV. There is a name that always comes to mind for those who try so hard to reroute the kindness and generosity that moves along so freely this time of year. The Grinch will swindle you, if you allow him to do so. We would like to explore ways of not falling victim to the Grinches amongst us.

Read full story
Calhoun, TN

12-16 National Society US Daughters of 1812 Visit Calhoun, TN

A snapshot of a speech by the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 with thePhoto byor from their website. The National Society United States Daughters of 1812, established in 1892, visited Calhoun, TN to dedicate a special marker at Elizabeth Hawk’s grave in the Calhoun Community Cemetery located on Church Street in Calhoun. The group created these markers to honor the memoirs of these women's ancestors who knew the strain of the War of 1812.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy