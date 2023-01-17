The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen located in Charleston, TN with the Photo by or from their Facebook page.

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly.

The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.

Through the plagues of culture, with all its hustle and bustle in this life , we just don’t have time to do all the things that need to be done. With work, school activities, pet chores, laundry and dishes sometimes it can be tough to put on our chef hat.

The Pot and Pan Kitchen, opened late last year and, is willing to be there to help us with our schedules while saving our pennies. The former Sonic Drive-In building was purchased by a local culinary chef back in September 2022. He moved to the area, a while back, from Florida with his spouse who is a retired combat veteran.

Together, the husband-wife team take great pride in their customer service skills and are very conscientious to their customers preferences, consistently creating new dishes to meet the palates of their local clientele. They serve breakfast, lunch and sometimes supper. They offer a clean and healthy environment for families wishing to dine in and they have a drive through for those of us on the time crunch.

The kitchen's food choices range from regional breakfasts to suppers that challenge even the favorites among the commercial chain restaurants in bigger towns. Their delicious desserts, shorthand and - or meal type lunches have had the positive cross - platform reviews rolling in. They are said to be scrumptious and very affordable.

According to reviews, their family atmosphere and customer service seem to be pristine. Nikki, the Lead Waitress, is the type that has your preferred order in before you even take your seat. Their pricing seems to be in line with many commercial type restaurants, maybe even better.

It appears you can get a heaping plate of food for breakfast at or around five dollars and a quick lunch for about the same. Supper options look to begin around ten dollars and just about anything you want is on the table.

On Facebook, Teresa Ward stated "Pot and Pan is a must visit...super breakfast and service...we will be back...". While Mary Sexton stated, "Lunch at Pot and Pan was great"!

Macey Riley stated the following "...Charleston, TN People...the Pot and Pan Kitchen is a local spot with great prices and [a] kind staff...we went this morning...and they had fresh hot breakfast...and we loved the team...their burritos are massiv...and their biscuits and gravy is spot on...support locals and try it out".

On November 1st, Brandon Morris said "...I have great news...Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston Tennessee is now up and open...great prices...try our burritos...make us your morning stop...6am to 10am...can't wait to see all you amazing folks enjoying breakfast with us...see you soon".

Their location is next to the general store at 8871 Hiwasse Street, and they can be reached at 423-333-0312 and - or by email at potandpanculinary@gmail.com. They are open Tuesday - Friday for breakfast from 6am - 10am, 11am - 2pm for lunch while offering evening hours on Fridays from 4pm - 8pm and Saturdays from 10am - 8pm. The business is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, review their Facebook page and - or website at thepotandpankitchen.com. Consider dropping a review on Google, Yelp and - or other review platforms.

"The way you make an omelet reveals your character". -Anthony Bourdain

