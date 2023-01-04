1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6eqZ_0k3CLsYc00
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather.

It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.

KEY POINTS:

  • Severe storms continue in GA, SC and East TN.
    • Flood watches and warnings are in effect.
    • Tornado watches are in effect.
    • Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding are all expected to continue.
  • River flood warnings for all of Tennessee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WSaf_0k3CLsYc00
The Southern United States with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather.

In the event of a tornado warning (a tornado is expected or occurring):

  • Seek shelter immediately (community sirens may sound in some locations)
  • Stay clear of windows and exterior doors.
  • Monitor conditions with a weather radio, television, and - or social media for watches and warnings.
  • Monitor government and media outlets for announcements.
  • Forward local information to friends and family.

Announcements may include:

  • On the ground conditions
  • Shelter- in-place
  • Evacuation orders
  • Emergency instructions
  • Road closures
  • Shelter locations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0486VQ_0k3CLsYc00
Southeastern USA with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather.

Flash Flood Assessments:

  • Monitor conditions with a weather radio, local television, and social media
  • Look for flood watches and warnings.
  • Monitor government and media outlets for announcements
  • Share local information inside the affected area.

Listen for announcements such as:

  • The on the ground conditions.
  • Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders.
  • Emergency instructions.
  • Road closures.
  • Shelter locations.

Determine:

  • The current emergency conditions for the surrounding communities.
  • The current emergency conditions for area at-large including any orders to evacuate.
  • If it is safe to remain in your current location (shelter in place) or evacuate.

Immediately enact all response actions warranted if the flood conditions are life threatening. This includes:

  • Shutting off utilities.
  • Monitor downstream flooding path.
  • Continue to identify potential area impacts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HUyC_0k3CLsYc00
Southeast US with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather.

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything". -Albert Einstein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9uyr_0k3CLsYc00
Albert Einstein with thePhoto byor from Getty Images inside the Bettmann Archives.

Credits: Writer #3, Getty Images, AccuWeather, NOAA, Albert Einstein, biography.com, bing.com, Wendy Mead, Scott Terveen, National Weather Service, Bettmann Archives and the Tennessee Safety Office.

