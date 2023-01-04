1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready

The United States of America with the Photo by the National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather.

It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.

KEY POINTS:

Severe storms continue in GA, SC and East TN.

Flood watches and warnings are in effect.



Tornado watches are in effect.



Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding are all expected to continue.

River flood warnings for all of Tennessee.

In the event of a tornado warning (a tornado is expected or occurring):

Seek shelter immediately (community sirens may sound in some locations)

Stay clear of windows and exterior doors.

Monitor conditions with a weather radio, television, and - or social media for watches and warnings.

Monitor government and media outlets for announcements.

Forward local information to friends and family.

Announcements may include:

On the ground conditions

Shelter- in-place

Evacuation orders

Emergency instructions

Road closures

Shelter locations.

Flash Flood Assessments:

Monitor conditions with a weather radio, local television, and social media

Look for flood watches and warnings.

Monitor government and media outlets for announcements

Share local information inside the affected area.

Listen for announcements such as:

The on the ground conditions.

Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders.

Emergency instructions.

Road closures.

Shelter locations.

Determine:

The current emergency conditions for the surrounding communities.

The current emergency conditions for area at-large including any orders to evacuate.

If it is safe to remain in your current location (shelter in place) or evacuate.

Immediately enact all response actions warranted if the flood conditions are life threatening. This includes:

Shutting off utilities.

Monitor downstream flooding path.

Continue to identify potential area impacts.

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything". -Albert Einstein

