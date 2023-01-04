1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way

Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with the Photo by or from the National Weather Service.

Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.

KEY POINTS:

Risk area of severe thunderstorms across Tennessee.

Tuesday morning shifting from West Tenn eastward across GA and TN.

Possible hazards include large hail, damaging wind, tornadoes, and - or flash flooding.

Strong tornadoes may develop.

Tornado Watches has been issued for portions of TN.

Flash Flood Warnings issued for parts of TN

Dense fog advisories have been issued for portions of GA and SC.

Western Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with the Photo by or from the National Weather Service.

Some of the current Tornado Watches have been issued for:

BENTON

CARROLL

CHESTER

DECATUR

FAYETTE

HARDEMAN

HARDIN

HENDERSON

MADISON

MCNAIRY

CHEATHAM

DICKSON

HICKMAN

HOUSTON

HUMPHREYS

LEWIS

MONTGOMERY

PERRY

ROBERTSON

STEWART

WAYNE

More are assumed to be issued during the day.

Western Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with the Photo by or from the National Weather Service.

In the event of a tornado warning (a tornado is expected or occurring):

Seek shelter immediately (community sirens may sound in some locations)

Stay clear of windows and exterior doors.

Monitor conditions with a weather radio, television, and - or social media for watches and warnings.

Monitor government and media outlets for announcements.

Forward local information to friends and family.

Eastern Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with the Photo by or from the National Weather Service.

Announcements may include:

On the ground conditions

Shelter- in-place

Evacuation orders

Emergency instructions

Road closures

Shelter locations.

Dave's words of wisdom with Photo by or from facebook.com.

"A warrior doesn't fight because he hates what is in front of him, he fights because he loves what's behind him". -Dave Jones

Credits: Writer #3, Charleston community, Dave Jones, Justin Case Tactical, Bellefounte Real Momentum, Scott Terveen, National Weather Service, and the Tennessee Safety Office.