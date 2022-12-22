12-22 Christianity and the Koran

Pastor Mateen Elass converted to Christianity in his early 20s with the Photo by or from Carla Hinton.

We ask that you read with an open mind and an open heart because to differentiate the Koran from the Holy Bible, we must first understand the Koran. To understand it, you could read the book "Understanding the Koran". We are going to dive right into this review on this book, by Mateen Elass.

This book seemed to be the equivalency of a meeting someone who is educated in Islam but walks inside of Christianity. Have you ever wondered what a Muslim person believes and - or what is within the Koran?

The author of "Understanding the Koran" is a Christian pastor who happened to be born into a Muslim environment and raised in Saudi Arabia.

Elass holds degrees from Stanford University, Fuller Theological Seminary and the University of Durham in England. He wrote "What Muslims Think of America" along with many articles that are featured within Moody Magazine. He has served in many churches, presently he is the senior pastor for a Midwestern Presbyterian church.

In the book "Understanding the Koran", Elass walks you through the Koran's inception, how Muslims view it and where it aligns with the Bible. Honestly, we were not sure about this in the beginning but if you would like our opinion, it is strongly recommended. Why? Over a billion people across the earth believe strongly in Islam and part of having conversations about faith means we should do our research.

We feel that we owe it to one another to be informed and properly educated before speaking on God's behalf. This is a very short but super informative piece of material. It reads very easily and is, in our opinion, an exceptional resource that can be refered back to.

In the news, "Here We Grow Again". Crazy Italian Pizza, Inc has officially opened its newest location in Charleston, TN. Inside of the Lee Highway Tobacco store you will now find pizza and chicken wings. Everything has been officially and professionally setup for our takeout needs.

We have not had a chance to try out this Italian cuisine ourselves, however a Charleston local tells us that they prefer it over Hunt's Brothers and equates it to that of Little Ceasars pizza. We all know, the majority of us misses the "Flying Meatball" but having another food option in town should be nice and helps our city by providing budgetary choices for the community.

In a social media posting we were thanked "...for the support...". The post concluded with "...God bless you all...you can...call in to place your order at 423-665-3066". In support of Charleston and its local businesses, let us consider giving it a go.

"It is vitally important that you and I take to heart the inspired scriptural words of Jesus and his apostles". -John LaBissoniere

