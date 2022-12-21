12-21 Tis' the Season for Gratitude

A cheerful cup of Joe, a reminder of gratitude with the Photo by or from Forbes.

Our happiness can be considerably influenced by practicing gratitude. It has been scientifically linked to our well-being and has many benefits. These can range from our mental health to getting good restful sleep.

Gratitude often plays a role in our very own self-esteem. The more we have of one is linked to having more of the other, which explains how our own mental health's welfare comes into play. People who show more gratitude than others tend to be less aggressive and even tend to have better physical health than those who does not.

People who show less gratitude statistically have less empathy. Being grateful has been linked to opportunities that allow for more social relationships, therefore social interaction. The same statistics show better sleep quality in those who give acknowledgement and respect to others.

How often do we reflect on the better things in life? Why do we take our health, career, friends, and sometimes our family for granted? What are some things we could do to see the brighter parts of life?

We could always try to focus on the more positive things that happen during the day and notice the moments inside the experiences while they are taking place. We could relive the "good days" and share those memories with other people. One of our personal favorites is compiling a list of things we are thankful for in either a journal or phone.

Next time we're sitting around scrolling, let us consider putting our phones away to grab a pen and some paper. Let us consider writing a letter to a business and - or someone around town that we admire or that may deserve some appreciation. Otherwise, we could consider telling them in person or volunteer to help them with a project.

Speaking of volunteering, we could all increase our humbleness just by connecting with a local food pantry such as the one at Calhoun United Methodist Church. We could have been out helping the Charleston Recreation Board hang Christmas lights in the park, which look fantastic. There are volunteer opportunities in a lot of the places amongst us. Simply picking up litter along the roadway may help to expand one's gratitude. When we make it a habit, it may help us realize and appreciate the more positive aspects of life.

In the news, La Cabana TexMex has opened for business in the former King's location and the social media reviews thus far have been absolutely phenomenal. Maria Strozier says, "I love it" and Jason Kincaid said, "it's delicious". Cindy Jenkins gave them a thumbs up and seems glad to have them "close to home".

Other's experiences have flooded the Charleston groups, including Connie Strickland who "definitely recommend[s] it". To get the low down, visit one of these groups to draw your own conclusion before handing over your money and taste buds. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney even took to his cursor and said ""...There'[re] two new places out here, and they're open for business...Let's give them some community support..." referring to La Cabana and what we can only assume is Pot & Pan Kitchen, as he shared what appears to be screenshots of the various reviews.

Pot & Pan Kitchen has also received just as many good reviews on social media with their only folly being their hours, which seem to change day to day in some cases. However, that has not stopped the locals from dubbing the former Sonic Drive-In, as Charleston's new breakfast joint of choice. Both places of business seem like they are here to stay. Of course, that is up to us and our continued support to our local businesses.

"In order for things to change, you have to change...In order for things to get better, you have to get better!" -Robert Bullock

