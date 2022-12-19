12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for December

Charleston could have its very own Pickle Ball court soon with the Photo by or from Better by Today.

The Charleston City Commission met last Tuesday, December 13th at 6pm. The Police Department's Department meeting was canceled for reasons unknown. Charleston, TN Mayor Donna McDermott was in attendance, along with Commissioner Tyler Dunn, City Managment and Public Works. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney was not present for reasons unknown.

The Charleston City Commission meets every second Tuesday of the month at 6pm, while Recreational and Planning meetings take place on the first Tuesday beginning at 5pm. Normally a departmental meeting takes place at 5pm before the commission meets, however this did not take place on the 13th. Most of these gatherings take place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall, 126 Worth Street.

At the meeting the residents learned that nearby a chemical plant provided a drinking foundation to the Charleston Recreation Board for the basketball court area within the park, which is presently under construction. McDermott said that the Olin Corporation supplied the fountain at "no cost to [the city].

A couple of months back, it became apparent to local officials that this project had become stagnant mostly due to leadership shifts and inflation problems. McDermott attended an HCI meeting to explore the possibility of an extension and to request a reallocation of funding.

In that meeting the committee listened to McDermott plead her case, as she solicited for these changes. In the process she asked to change the original "Scope of Work" to possibly include a pickle ball court. This change required moving the Junior goal to the high school regulation sized basketball court, currently being constructed.

The HCI Committee seemed very impressed with this suggestion, considering pickle ball is one of the fastest growing sports, not only in Bradley County but in the world. It has grown so much and so fast that countries around the world have been deliberating and scrambling on the idea of including the sport in the next Olympics.

The game is similar to badminton and was once considered in play by our grandparents alone, while most youths understood it to be beneath their competitive and athletic abilities. So, what is it? The best way to explain it was if you were to place table tennis and racquetball inside of a bag and then shook it about, pickle ball would pop out.

The "sport" has increased by more than 650 percent since 2013, according to the USA Pickleball Association. It seems to have begun with the senior population and from there snowballed into an explosion of recreation within many pockets of the country. Various Parks and Rec Departments have caught on and over the years, have begun setting up courts to feed their citizens.

Because of this move, it appears that Charleston may soon have its own pickleball court and according to an anonymous pollster on the Charleston community page, it is at no cost to the City of Charleston. In fact, that very poll garnered more than 90 percent to the positive. Knowing how divided our country is, it is nice to know we are pretty much on the same page here in Charleston, TN.

If Charleston was able to pull this off, the pickle ball court would be adjacent to the basketball court Berry Park. The concrete work on the current project is slated to begin in January. We have quoted Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins on a possible completion time for the basketball court, which he states is scheduled towards the end of February, weather permitting.

Luckily due to the swift action taken by McDermott, the HCI Committee happily and unanimously approved the change for the "Scope of Work", reallocations, and even the extension request. Therefore, if weather or labor issues delay the process past February, Charleston is still to the good.

Although they did not approve further funding, Charleston's Mayor did commit to utilizing the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to cover the difference. In any regards and according to McDermott, the funding will not come directly from the Charleston taxpayer. This would seem to be the case considering the HCI's purse is funded through the interest drawn off the bread of selling Bradley Memorial Hospital many years back.

The mayor referred to the Charleston community pages' poll when she mentioned various positive responses to the idea of the pickle ball court. She also made mention that the committee has already invited Charleston to apply for the next round of funding, which has an application submission deadline of January 6th, next year.

In other news, it appears that Calhoun, TN has a fitness facility moving into the plaza next to Hardee's. This is music to the ears of the fitness fanatics of Charleston and Calhoun. It is also an excellent location and smart business plan, providing there is no facilities such as this nearby.

Venessa Cogdill took to social media for the chance to announce C & C Fitness Facility plans to roll out the red carpet at the turn of the year. Many people seem to be excited, judging from the comments.

