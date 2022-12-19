12-18 The Low Down on Grocery Savings

We've pictured the Piggly Wiggly logo with the Photo by or from a Piggly Wiggly Website.

It seems smarter than ever to master the supermarket with inflation at an all-time high.

When groceries are purchased, we're simply trading one resource (money) for another (nutrition). Shop wisely for food and the better our investment will pay out. It does not always pay to buy in bulk, as so many of us believe. No one really needs a 5-gallon bucket of cooking oil. If bulk purchases are made, stick to what you use a lot of and mainly items that will not fall victim to spoilage. Some great examples are items like paper products and frozen food products.

Another tip is to watch the weight. So, you see two cans of beans and one is 30 cents cheaper than the other. After further investigation you find that the cheaper can has less beans by nearly a third. Taking a closer look could save us some money. This tip is great way to navigate how much packaging you are paying for. This way when you return home you are not surprised when you realize how much "air" you just bought.

Quick trips to the "Pig" or our general could cost us more money, as well. A Marketing Science Institute study found that most shoppers who make these "quick trips" buys around 54% more products than they had previously planned to.

Instead, we could try to put some thought into our planning. One idea is to keep a list stuck on our refrigerators and possibly even make notes of what we need throughout the week. Digital notes are an excellent tool if you own a smart phone. We are not tech geniuses by any stretch of the imagination, but we know how to use the notes section. Avoiding these smaller trips all together will always save some fuel, as well.

Keeping our money local has a lot of advantages, as well. It helps our money stay inside of our town for our city, county, schools etc. Not only that, but according to a 2004 study performed by Tulane University, having easy local access to grocery stores is associated with an increase in household use of fruits and vegetables. To be exact "84 g [of fruit] per adult equivalent per day", to quote the survey. Consider supporting, not only the "Pig" and the General Store, but also Leta Maye Thompson, Mike Brown and LuAnn Varner's produce stands.

In other news, it is Sunday the 18th, which means that Act 1 will be presenting Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life" at Walker Valley High School. The time on is 230pm and tickets go on sale a half hour before the shows at WVHS' auditorium. Prices begin at $5 for students and adult tickets are $7.

Maybe afterwards, you and your family would enjoy attending First Baptist Church of Calhoun, TN. Slated for 6pm, you will find a "Christmas Musical Celebration" named "Christmas Changes Everything". This musical was created and arranged by Mike Speck. For further information, you may contact this house of worship at (423)336-2957.

Also, tonight at 6pm, Bethel Springs Baptist Church is presenting their Christmas play. "The magic of Christmas is not in presents but in his presence"! The location is 204 County Road 42 in Calhoun, TN.

