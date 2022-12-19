12-18 The Low Down on Grocery Savings

Charleston News Break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWu1R_0jmfK8Eu00
We've pictured the Piggly Wiggly logo with thePhoto byor from a Piggly Wiggly Website.

It seems smarter than ever to master the supermarket with inflation at an all-time high. We took a chance and decided to submit it to our editor, who seemed encouraged the story. We hope you decide to use this as an investment guide in helping your family and others in need, this holiday season.

When groceries are purchased, we're simply trading one resource (money) for another (nutrition). Shop wisely for food and the better our investment will pay out. It does not always pay to buy in bulk, as so many of us believe. No one really needs a 5-gallon bucket of cooking oil. If bulk purchases are made, stick to what you use a lot of and mainly items that will not fall victim to spoilage. Some great examples are items like paper products and frozen food products.

Another tip is to watch the weight. So, you see two cans of beans and one is 30 cents cheaper than the other. After further investigation you find that the cheaper can has less beans by nearly a third. Taking a closer look could save us some money. This tip is great way to navigate how much packaging you are paying for. This way when you return home you are not surprised when you realize how much "air" you just bought.

Quick trips to the "Pig" or our general could cost us more money, as well. A Marketing Science Institute study found that most shoppers who make these "quick trips" buys around 54% more products than they had previously planned to.

Instead, we could try to put some thought into our planning. One idea is to keep a list stuck on our refrigerators and possibly even make notes of what we need throughout the week. Digital notes are an excellent tool if you own a smart phone. We are not tech geniuses by any stretch of the imagination, but we know how to use the notes section. Avoiding these smaller trips all together will always save some fuel, as well.

Keeping our money local has a lot of advantages, as well. It helps our money stay inside of our town for our city, county, schools etc. Not only that, but according to a 2004 study performed by Tulane University, having easy local access to grocery stores is associated with an increase in household use of fruits and vegetables. To be exact "84 g [of fruit] per adult equivalent per day", to quote the survey. Consider supporting, not only the "Pig" and the General Store, but also Leta Maye Thompson, Mike Brown and LuAnn Varner's produce stands.

In other news, it is Sunday the 18th, which means that Act 1 will be presenting Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life" at Walker Valley High School. The time on is 230pm and tickets go on sale a half hour before the shows at WVHS' auditorium. Prices begin at $5 for students and adult tickets are $7.

Maybe afterwards, you and your family would enjoy attending First Baptist Church of Calhoun, TN. Slated for 6pm, you will find a "Christmas Musical Celebration" named "Christmas Changes Everything". This musical was created and arranged by Mike Speck. For further information, you may contact this house of worship at (423)336-2957.

Also, tonight at 6pm, Bethel Springs Baptist Church is presenting their Christmas play. "The magic of Christmas is not in presents but in his presence"! The location is 204 County Road 42 in Calhoun, TN.

"Well done is better than well said". -Benjamin Franklin

Consider supporting us with free registration to NewsBreak. Once registration is complete, you may comment on our column. You may also like and share these pieces to help to support our services.

Remember that when you Follow "Charleston News Break", you will get notifications as new material becomes available. Also, if you would like to nominate a local business for a spotlight article or just have a question in general, you may contact Charleston News Break at charlestonnewsbreak@gmail.com.

Feel free to leave a comment, thank you for reading and we hope you have a great day.

Credits: Piggly Wiggly, Calhoun First Baptist Church, WHC, Dollar General, Charleston community, Rodale, Leta Maye Thompson, Bethel Springs Baptist Church, Candy Ottman, LuAnn Varnell, The Real Charleston Page, Deborah Raasveld, Mike Brown, rodalestore.com, Mike Speck, Nicole Ottman, Vincent Raasveld, Charleston Uncensored, Supermarket Survival Guide, Candy Nicole, Deborah Vincent, How to Save at the Store, Lamontvillians, Act 1, Marketing Science Institute, facebook.com, Frank Capra, localharvest.org and WVHS.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charleston# Charlestontn# Cleveland# Clevelandtn# Calhoun

Comments / 0

Published by

NewsBreak is a national news outlet who has reached out to several experienced writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN. We've been asked to report on the northern end, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN is overflowing with historical evidence, residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments. On the desire of our editor, the goal of Charleston News Break is to project witnessed/intercepted facts and fair analysis of rumored material within informative articles for the community.

Charleston, TN
273 followers

More from Charleston News Break

Charleston, TN

12-22 Christianity and the Koran

Pastor Mateen Elass converted to Christianity in his early 20s with thePhoto byor from Carla Hinton. We ask that you read with an open mind and an open heart because to differentiate the Koran from the Holy Bible, we must first understand the Koran. To understand it, you could read the book "Understanding the Koran". We are going to dive right into this review on this book, by Mateen Elass.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-21 Tis' the Season for Gratitude

A cheerful cup of Joe, a reminder of gratitude with thePhoto byor from Forbes. Our happiness can be considerably influenced by practicing gratitude. It has been scientifically linked to our well-being and has many benefits. These can range from our mental health to getting good restful sleep.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for December

Charleston could have its very own Pickle Ball court soon with thePhoto byor from Better by Today. The Charleston City Commission met last Tuesday, December 13th at 6pm. The Police Department's Department meeting was canceled for reasons unknown. Charleston, TN Mayor Donna McDermott was in attendance, along with Commissioner Tyler Dunn, City Managment and Public Works. Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney was not present for reasons unknown.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-17 "Grinches" Swindle Our Packages

A "Grinch" thieving from an unexpected package recipient with thePhoto byor from CTV. There is a name that always comes to mind for those who try so hard to reroute the kindness and generosity that moves along so freely this time of year. The Grinch will swindle you, if you allow him to do so. We would like to explore ways of not falling victim to the Grinches amongst us.

Read full story
Calhoun, TN

12-16 National Society US Daughters of 1812 Visit Calhoun, TN

A snapshot of a speech by the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 with thePhoto byor from their website. The National Society United States Daughters of 1812, established in 1892, visited Calhoun, TN to dedicate a special marker at Elizabeth Hawk’s grave in the Calhoun Community Cemetery located on Church Street in Calhoun. The group created these markers to honor the memoirs of these women's ancestors who knew the strain of the War of 1812.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground

Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-13 Charleston Meets a Month After Ag Week

The Grinch will be visiting B & B Marina this coming Saturday the 17th with thePhoto byor from B & B Marina. Every year agricultural observers join together to recognize its contributions. National Agriculture Week is usually boosted by various associations, government agencies, producers, corporations, universities, and others who are devoted to educating people about where their food comes from.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building

The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).

Read full story

12-12 "Dear Santa" Series Slated to Stream, Today!

Dear Santa: The Series is slated to drop on Hulu on December 12th, today.Photo byErin Conte on Twitter. Did you happen to watch the 2020 movie "Dear Santa" on Hulu? If not, it comes highly recommended by a jolly old fellow in a bright red suit. Speaking to this and once you have seen it, a brand-new ministry on gift-giving will begin on local ABC stations and on Hulu.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow Up

Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2016.Photo byor from facebook.com. This is a follow up piece based on a public meeting that took place on November 20th at the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston, TN. There, the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society hosted Ranger Logan Cammarata, who discussed many Cherokee Christmas traditions and how these ideas of Christmas mixed with the Cherokee Nation.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?

Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.

Read full story
Cleveland, TN

Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"

Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, TN

Olin Is Hiring & WV's All County Selections

The Olin chemical plant in Charleston, TN with thePhoto bySGB Media. Olin is looking to hire a pricing administrator to build and maintain a pricing framework, while the Charleston Dollar General slashes prices to rid the store of Fall decor. Federal gifting rules and Walker Valley made the All-County selections. Operations Santa, CESA's "Rockin' Ride Thru and A - B honor roll release. Upcoming events and more in this Charleston News Break article.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Severe Weather in Charleston

Obtained and edited to include Charleston, TN with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. This piece was intended to be delivered as a warning for the Charleston area yesterday, November 29th. It was scheduled before the storms came through. Unfortunately, it remained in review until well after the storm had passed. We updated the grammar to the past-tense understanding. We'll just thank the editor for the delay and take it as educational experience, our sincerest apologies.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Giving Tuesday's Cherokee Christmas Review

Charleston's Hiwassee River Heritage Center with thePhoto bymcminnlife.com. How did the ideas of Christmas, as it appears today, mix with the Cherokee Native Americans? In a public meeting on November 20th, the Hiwassee River Heritage Center was the venue where Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata discussed some Cherokee Christmas traditions.

Read full story
5 comments
Charleston, TN

Charleston Home Values Soar, Health Scores and Arrests.

Local superstar Tyson Leamon with thePhoto byhis public Facebook profile. Yes, Charleston Home values have soared to the Tennessee Top 50, while the 2nd annual Christmas in the Park is in the books. Two local restaurants get their health inspection, and four locals are arrested. Cyber Monday, Charleston Elementary, auditions and more in this article by The Charleston Chatter.

Read full story
Charleston, TN

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Calhoun, TN

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy