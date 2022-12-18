12-17 "Grinches" Swindle Our Packages

A "Grinch" thieving from an unexpected package recipient with the Photo by or from CTV.

There is a name that always comes to mind for those who try so hard to reroute the kindness and generosity that moves along so freely this time of year. The Grinch will swindle you, if you allow him to do so. We would like to explore ways of not falling victim to the Grinches amongst us.

Donating money to a worthy cause is a good thing. However, being gullible enough for every charity pitch that comes your way is not. Always research where you send your money and check how much their administration costs are. We have found many that take well over 50 percent and in some cases, more.

Another mistake we make often is advertising our vacations on social media. It is natural to want to share our excitement of travel. We enjoy alerting friends and family to our plans. We highly recommend being discreet and social media posts are the opposite of discreet.

It is sometimes easy for these "Grinches" to steal from our porches or even enter our home, when no one is watching. We should always be aware of what’s going on and if you have a camera, we recommend focusing it on your front door. Even though we live in a safe town patrolled by an amazing police force, we should never leave our doors unlocked. We are fairly certain that Police Chief Johnny Stokes would say the same, although we did not bother quoting him on this.

If you have read our previous articles, you would know that several Charleston addresses have fell victim to "Porch Pirates" in the past and already this year, the Cleveland, TN Police Department was notified of an individual who had been victimized by these alleged "Grinches" on Mouse Creek Road. Consider reviewing that article in your spare time.

Did anyone happen to make it out to B&B Marina, last night in support of them and Sarah Williams? We're curious who won the gift certificates for the best pajamas. We're also curious how Calhoun's UMC's "Walk Through Bethlehem" was received. Who got out and supported Charleston's First Baptist and their "Breakfast with Santa", this morning? How about B&B Marina and their visitor, the Grinch? He had pancakes and brunch with the children at 11am. If you checked out any of these events, consider commenting your experiences. We know what we enjoyed but we would love to hear about your personal exposures.

In other news, we're moving right along with this weekend's events. Tonight and tomorrow night, Act 1 presents Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life" at Walker Valley High School. The time on is 7pm, while tomorrow it begins at 230pm. Tickets go on sale a half hour before the shows at WVHS' auditorium. Prices start at $5 for students and adult tickets are $7.

Remember that tomorrow is Sunday the 18th, when you and your family may consider attending First Baptist Church of Calhoun, TN. There you will find a "Christmas Musical Celebration" named "Christmas Changes Everything". This musical was created and arranged by Mike Speck and is slated to begin at 6pm. For further information, you may contact this house of worship at (423)336-2957.

Also tomorrow, Bethel Springs Baptist Church is putting on a Christmas play. "The magic of Christmas is not in presents but in his presence"! It begins at 6pm at 204 County Road 42 in Calhoun, TN.

"True good fortune is what you make for yourself...good character, good intentions and good actions". -Marcus Aurelius

