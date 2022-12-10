Charleston, TN

Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow Up

Charleston News Break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alFyM_0jdaULhI00
Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2016.Photo byor from facebook.com.

This is a follow up piece based on a public meeting that took place on November 20th at the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston, TN. There, the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society hosted Ranger Logan Cammarata, who discussed many Cherokee Christmas traditions and how these ideas of Christmas mixed with the Cherokee Nation.

"Words that soak into your ears are whispered, not yelled".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

In mentioning the Heritage Center and before diving into the follow up, we would like to remind you of the Open House Christmas Market. It is scheduled to take place tomorrow, December 10th. It begins at 11am with many local craft vendors and plenty of free cookies and cider.

This is the center's yearend celebration that focuses on their appreciation of Charleston, Calhoun, and surrounding area residents. Its open to the public and filled with fun for the whole family. This is a great opportunity to find some unique one-of-a-kind gifts for the special people in your life. Not to mention, Santa and his elf will be in attendance.

"Encourage one another and build each other up..."

-Thessalonian

As mentioned in a previous article, Red Clay Ranger Logan Cammarata studied at UT-Martin before he relocated here from Trenton, TN. He wedded Gracie, a former Walt Disney World employee in 2017, two years after becoming a ranger for the Red Clay State Historic Park in Cleveland, TN. He's a history scholar and enjoys working with metal.

During the trimestral meeting, Cammarata was slated to associate the original Winter Solstice to that of many other traditions that Christian missionaries brought to the Cherokee people. Although sensibly different, he concentrated on the historical narrative of how Christmas, mostly known as a Christian holiday, merged within the Cherokee Nation.

He navigated through his interpretation of how the holiday came to be a part of Cherokee culture. The Natives, some of whom resided inside Charleston, adopted several Christmas behaviors such as giving and decorations. All this considered it was celebrated much differently than it is today, Cammarata explained.

There was much more concentration on what Christmas is all about, rather than the commercialization embedded in its becoming. He stated that "[one of the] first recorded Christmases in the Cherokee Nation were at the Chief Vann House...they had a Christmas tree there...with candles for lights.” Further investigation shows this home was in or near Chatsworth, GA.

Cammarata concluded with an invitation to Red Clay's annual Christmas program, which is planned to take place on this Sunday, December 11th. There, visitors will learn a lot more about what Christmas was like back in the 1800s. There will be informative guided tours, complete with scripted interpretations by well-educated guides in costume.

These tours will aid in the description of how Christianity helped in shaping the relationship between the European and Cherokee cultures with the goal of providing the differences in Christmas then and what it has become, today. Please note that these tours could stretch upwards of 45 minutes each.

Cammarata plans to be playing the part of a Christian blacksmith who lives and works amidst the Cherokee. He said there will be many parts of these tours that home in on the Christmas history adopted by these Natives. The first Cherokee Christmas tree, dating in the early 1800s, will also be encased within these teachings.

On this Sunday, the tours are planned to begin at 5:30pm with the concluding one taking place at 7:30pm. You may register ahead of the tours by visiting the Tennessee State Parks website. (tnstateparks.com, hiwasseeheritage.com, clevelandchamber.com, facebook.com, mcminnlife.com, #charlestontn, #madeintn)

"Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak Kindly. Leave the rest to God".

-Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

Also, this Sunday December 11th at 6pm, Charleston's Center Point Baptist Church members will be putting on a play named "Christmas Tree Farm". Consider joining them at 6pm at 1205 Lower River Road to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. (faithstreet.com, facebook.com)

"No matter how dark the journey feels, God is with you".

-Psalm

Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10th, which is tomorrow. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the December day as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in 1948. It is a landmark document for the rights that everyone is human regardless of race, religion, gender, national origin, birth, status, and-or political affiliation.

The first of the 30 articles of this declaration read "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights...endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood". Contrary to many views, it is globally the most translated document, available in over 500 languages.

This UN Universal Declaration was proclaimed more than 70 years ago and yet Amnesty International's 21-22 annual report shows that more than 43 percent of countries have introduced laws to stop people from peacefully expressing their rights. Not only that but the same report explains that 55 percent of countries use unnecessary and sometimes excessive force against demonstrators.

This "human rights watchdog's" secretary general Agnes Callamard believes 2021 should have been a year of healing and recuperation. She stated "Instead, it became an incubator for deeper inequality and greater instability, a legacy caustic for years to come". (un.org, opm.gov, amnestyusa.org, givecfc.org, LINK News)

"The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe...you will be lonely often and sometimes frightened...no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself".

-Rudyard Kipling

Thank you for reading and have a great evening.

Other Credits: Center Point Baptist Church, Daniel Lautaret, Charles Carroll, Holy Bible, Nature Journal Old Hillbilly Wisdom

NewsBreak is a national news outlet who has reached out to several experienced writers within the boundaries of Bradley County, TN. We've been asked to report on the northern end, where you will find a little town full of factual data that often falls through the cracks. The City of Charleston, TN is overflowing with historical evidence, residential buzz, loyal businesses, dedicated organizations, and happenings within county and city governments.

