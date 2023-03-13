The Political Rally

Baseball-That's My Boy

I'm happy to share with you the details of a remarkable baseball game that happen during my pre-teen years. When I was growing up, most of my family played sports. That is except for my Grandpa . He wasn't very skilled at playing sports. He walked with a limp due to an accident he had when he fell out of the hay barn onto the ground. However, he had a talent for playing the Juice harp, and he could play some great music. He often quoted Psalm 33-3 (King James Version of the Bible), which says, "Sing unto him a new song; play skillfully with a loud noise." When I was twelve years old, I played Little League Baseball and made the team as a third baseman. Grandpa was so proud of me, and often with his Juice Harp would come and watch my games. He said he enjoyed watching us kids run around the ball field, and it was a lot better place for us than trampling down his cornfield. During one game, the umpire who was supposed to call the balls and strikes was unable to make it. The visiting team suggested that my father should take over as the umpire. Grandpa took his usual seat near a shade tree behind home plate. He promised not to yell at the umpire if the call was wrong, but would instead play a tune on his Juice harp. He often played it between his teeth and made different sounds. The game was going well until it was my turn to bat. The first pitch was over my head, and my father called it a "strike one." The second pitch was so far outside the plate that I thought it was in another zip code, but my father called it a "strike two." I gave him a confused stare, and Grandpa started yelling from the stands, "PUT YOUR GLASSES ON!" Several loud Juice harp twangs were heard. Finally, the last pitch came, and it literally rolled across the plate. It hit the dirt about two feet in front of home plate and rolled across. My father called it a "strike three," and I just laid my bat down. I said nothing, walked to my third base position, and played the rest of the game. After the game, Grandpa questioned my dad about his calls to me while the rest of his calls were so fair. Grandpa said, "I showed no favoritism toward him, rather adversity, and he stood after each call and chose to continue without words or giving up. He played with character." My dad continued, "I did it because, you see, I am proud to say that's my boy." Years later, as my father was in a nursing home for physical therapy approaching his 95th birthday, my wife and I visited him often. He would often recall that particular baseball game and remind me to trust Jesus. On this one occasion, when my wife and I visited him, my father didn't recognize my wife, although they had known each other for many years. She was in his room trying to prepare herself to tell me that he might not remember me. As I walked down a long corridor to his room, my wife remarked, "Do you know who that is coming there?" My father, in a strong voice filled with joy, simply said, "That's my boy!" He had not, nor did he ever forget me. Shortly thereafter, both my father and Grandpa passed away. But I'm sure that in heaven, Grandpa is playing his Juice harp, and my father is sing.