I remember my first political rally. My grandfather took me to it. It was a beautiful site. They were releasing balloons filled with hot air into the sky. As the balloons rose higher and higher, my grandpa couldn't help but think about all the "hot air" and empty promises he had heard from politicians.
Just then, one of the balloons got away and soared into the sky, and the grandpa quipped, "Just like their promises, it's going higher and higher until it finally pops!" The crowd around him laughed, but my grandpa wasn't done yet.
He then told the crowd about a new kind of balloon the politician were using and they were calling them "trial balloons." These were balloons that politicians would release to test the waters and gauge the public's reaction to their proposals.
"You see,"my grandpa explained, "these politicians are like the hot air in these balloons. They fill their balloons with big promises, but when they get up high, they suddenly realize they've got nothing left to offer. And just like these balloons, their empty promises come crashing down."
My grandpa continued to poke fun at the politicians and their empty promises, drawing on several Bible verses. He quoted from the book of James (King James Version of the Bible), "faith without works is dead," to remind the crowd that it's not enough to just make promises - you have to follow through with actions.
He also quoted from the book of Matthew (King James Version of the Bible), "where your treasure is, there your heart will be also," to emphasize the importance of putting your money where your mouth is. If politicians are truly committed to their promises, my grandpa reasoned, they should be willing to invest their own resources into making those promises a reality.
At the event my grandpa's humor was contagious, and soon the entire crowd was laughing and enjoying his witty commentary. Even the politicians couldn't help but smile and nod along as my grandpa spoke.
Eventually, the hot air balloons reached their maximum height and started to come back down to earth. And just as my grandpa had predicted, the balloons started to pop one by one, as if to symbolize the fading of the politicians' promises.
My grandpa closed his speech with a final message to the politicians: "Just like these balloons, your promises may soar high, but they will come back down to earth. Don't make promises you can't keep. Instead, focus on actions that will actually bring about change."
The crowd cheered and applauded, and then grandpa walked away with a smile, knowing that he had used humor and biblical wisdom to make a real impact on the people at the political event. From that day on, whenever someone brought up the topic of empty political promises, they couldn't help but think of my grandpa and his hilarious commentary. Someone even suggested that my grandpa run for political office. My grandpa just smiled and said the only office he would be running for would be as his farm's mayor. There he knew his hard work would produce a harvest, not a promise.

