Virginia Named On The U.S. News List of The 10 Best States in America

Every year U.S. News produces a list of the best states in America. This list is compiled based on 71 metrics including but not limited to health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime & corrections, and natural environment.
Among all 50 states in America, Virginia landed on the number 7 spot as one of the best states in the country.
Virginia Is Ranked 7th Best State in America
Virginia was one of the first of the 13 colonies. In 1607 Jamestown was founded along the James River. Virginia was once the home to the first president of the country, George Washington, and even Thomas Jefferson.
During the Civil War between the years 1861 and 1865, the city of Richmond actually became the capital of the Confederacy.
Virginia is now home to multiple government bureaucracies, military bases, and a massive shipbuilding enterprise.
Virginia’s economy is as diverse as the shipbuilding on the southern shore, the farming and tobacco-growing of rural areas, seafood harvesting along the Atlantic coast and rivers, the apple-growing capital of Winchester in the northwest, wineries spread among the countryside, and the technology companies of the suburban Washington corridor.
Read more about how U.S. News ranked these states: For the weighting of the Best States rankings, U.S. News wanted to use an objective measure reflecting the priorities of citizens for their state governments. An annual survey asked Americans how satisfied they were with various state government services and where they thought their state governments should focus resources. The weights for the 2021 Best States rankings are based on the average of responses from three surveys: one conducted in fall 2017 that included 20,100 respondents from all 50 states, a second conducted in the winter of 2018-19 that included 23,400 respondents from all 50 states, and a third conducted in the winter of 2020-21 that included 26,300 respondents, also from all 50 states. Survey respondents were adults age 18 and older who collectively represent all U.S. adults. The survey results were weighted to be representative of the country's population across all ages, genders, ethnicities, and household incomes.
Here are the other states that made the list of the 10 best states in America.
1. Washington
Capital: Olympia
Population: 7,614,893
Median household income: $78,687
GDP: $613.00 billion
2. Minnesota
Capital: St. Paul
Population: 5,639,632
Median household income: $74,593
GDP: $383.78 billion
3. Utah
Capital: Salt Lake City
Population: 3,205,958
Median household income: $75,780
GDP: $192.52 billion
Capital: Concord
Population: 1,359,711
Median household income: $77,933
GDP: $87.63 billion
5. Idaho
Capital: Boise
Population: 1,787,065
Median household income: $60,999
GDP: $83.67 billion
6. Nebraska
Capital: Lincoln
Population: 1,934,408
Median household income: $63,229
GDP: $130.01 billion
8. Wisconsin
Capital: Madison
Population: 5,822,434
Median household income: $64,168
GDP: $349.42 billion
Capital: Boston
Population: 6,892,503
Median household income: $85,843
GDP: $596.59 billion
10. Florida
Capital: Tallahassee
Population: 21,477,737
Median household income: $59,227
GDP: $1.11 trillion
Virginia residents, what do you think of this ranking? Do you agree that Virginia is the 7th best state to live in within the United States? Let us know in the comments!
Comments / 15