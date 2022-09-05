The Richest Billionaires in Virginia

#10-George Pedersen

The 10th richest person and billionaire in Virginia is none other than George Pedersen. George Pedersen is the cofounder ManTech International, which he started in 1968 with a single contract with the U.S. Navy. He is also the Chairman Emeritus of the Company’s Board of Directors. In addition to his work at ManTech, Pedersen is on the board of directors for various public and private companies and also for several industry associations. He's worth an astounding 1.3 billion dollars.

#9-Steve Case

Steve Case cofounded the investment firm Revolution, which has invested in over 50 companies. Interestingly enough, he was born and raised in Hawaii and attended Punahou School, where Barack Obama went to high school. He later served on Obama's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness. Today he lives in McLean, Virginia, and is worth 1.4 billion dollars.

#8-Michael Saylor

Amazingly, he was a former rocket scientist and studied aeronautics and astronautics at MIT on an Air Force scholarship before founding MicroStrategy in 1989. Michael Saylor founded the business analytics software firm MicroStrategy and ran it as CEO until early August 2022, when he moved into the chairman's role. He's single and estimated to be worth 966.3 million dollars as of today.

#7-Gottwald Family

Number 7 on our list is not just one individual, it's a family. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.In 1962 Floyd Gottwald executed what was then the largest buyout in history when his much-smaller Albermarle Paper Manufacturing purchased Ethyl Gasoline Corporation for $190 million. The massive risk paid off, eventually turning his descendants into one of the richest families in the country.

#6-William Conway Jr.

William E. "Bill" Conway Jr. was born August 27, 1949 and is considered one of America's billionaire businessmen, investors, and philanthropists. Conway serves as Co-Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder of the Carlyle Group. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Johns Hopkins Medicine and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Catholic University of America. According to Forbes, Conway had a net worth of US$3.6 billion as of April 2022

#5-Winifred Johnson-Marquart

Winifred J. Marquart is the president of the Johnson Family Foundation, the main purpose of which is to facilitate meetings and build community. She is worth an estimated 4.6 billion dollars. he is the great-great-granddaughter of SC Johnson and an heir to the family-owned SC Johnson, the privately-held cleaning products company whose products include Pledge and Windex.

#4-Daniel D’Aniello

Daniel D'Aniello is one of three billionaire founders of the private equity firm Carlyle Group. He is also a proud veteran. As a Vietnam War veteran, D'Aniello contributed $20 million to Syracuse University's National Veterans Resource Center in 2018. He has his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University. He's worth an estimated 3.8 billion dollars.

#3-Matthew Calkins

Matthew Calkins is the cofounder and CEO of Appian, a software development service with over $175 million in revenue. Calkins cofounded the Reston, Virginia-based cloud computing company when he was 26. It went public on Nasdaq in May 2017. He is worth an estimated 4.1 billion dollars.

#2-Pamela Mars

Pamela Mars is an heir to her family's candy and pet food fortune. She and her three sisters each inherited an estimated 8% stake in Mars, Incorporated when their father, Forrest Mars Jr., died in 2016. She's worth an estimated 9.3 billion dollars.

#1-Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline Mars owns an estimated one-third of Mars, the world's largest candymaker, founded by her grandfather. Mars serves on the board of the National Archives and was formerly on the board of the Washington National Opera. She's worth an estimated 37 billion dollars.