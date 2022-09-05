The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk

If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city.

These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.

Let's take a look at the list!

In this case, the name speaks for itself! Norfolk Seafood Company is known for exactly that--oysters and seafood. Their menu includes oysters Rockefeller, fried oysters, crab cakes, and the friend seafood platter.

"Norfolk Seafood Co & Big Easy Oyster Bar features fresh local seafood with a Cajun creole twist. The restaurant is centrally located in downtown Norfolk. The mission of the Norfolk Seafood Company is to bring tasty seafood to locals and tourists, minus the trip to the Oceanfront. The menu features everything a good seafood restaurant should offer, plus all the sides. A cold beer, wine or a specialty drink from the bar rounds off any meal."

Some of the most standout and popular dishes at this Norfolk seafood hotspot include shrimp, she-crab soup, and crab-stuffed salmon.

"Off the Hook was established in 2014 in the heart of the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake, VA. Owners Derrick & Jennifer Carpinelli saw the need for a fresh seafood restaurant in the area and aimed to fill it. Off the Hook has been an overnight success with the community embracing its polished casual atmosphere and more over Off the Hook's desire to work with local businesses and family owned wineries. The Carpinelli's hired award winning Chef Stephen Gellas as it's operations manager and Chef Mary Prader as its Executive Chef, together these two have accomplished more than many restaurants twice the age of Off the Hook."

Taking the third spot on our list is 456 Fish. Some of the delectable dish options include Cold Seafood Salad, Nashville Style Fried Oysters, and Pan Seared Scallops & Jumbo Lump Crab.

This hotspot is described as a spot that is sure to please everyone: "456 Fish is part of a Downtown Renaissance that has been flourishing since the eve of the new millennium. 456 Fish offers a variety of seafood and traditional dishes sure to please everyone."

Saltine's exquisite seafood menu includes a Butter Poached Lobster Tail, Seared Diver Scallops, and Whole Roasted Stuffed Trout. One reviewer raved, "The food was stellar and our server Wesley was stellar!! 10/10 coming back here and hope to see him again!".

"Enjoy the region's finest fresh seafood in the sophistication of Saltine. A street level seafood restaurant in Downtown Norfolk, Saltine offers a chic, airy space for diners to savor seasonal shellfish, seafood and spirits. Enhancing the locally-sourced menu, the restaurant's black distressed millwork, old-world detailing, and mosaic tile floors blend historical authenticity with modern elegance that flows from the dining space to the bar. Exposed brick hints of the historic Decker building and large globe lighting offers an ambient vibe."

Situated right in the heart of Norfolk is the absolutely outstanding steakhouse, Byrd and Baldwin Bros. Their menu features an 8oz Cold Water Lobster Tail, Pan-Seared Salmon, and Fried Gulf Shrimp. Seafood entrees range over $30 a dish at this upscale steakhouse. Their website request no children under the age of 12 years old. This local hotspot has 1571 reviews and a 4.9-star rating.

"A Traditional Steak and Chophouse restaurant had long been absent in Norfolk. With its opening in 2006, the Byrd & Baldwin Bros Steakhouse filled that void. Housed in the Circa 1906 building of the same name, the Byrd & Baldwin Bros Steakhouse was conceived and executed with a no-compromise philosophy, rewarding guests with a memorable dining experience."

Norfolk residents, will you be visiting any of these amazing restaurants? Let us know in the comments!