The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia

If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city.

These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.

Let's take a look at the list!

Last but not least is Clyde's of Georgetown. The entrees at this beautiful establishment include jumbo lump crab cake, pan-seared Atlantic salmon, and trout parmesan.

"Whether you are visiting or live in Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, or Maryland, Clyde's restaurants are where you'll find a home away from home. Clyde's is a family of restaurants born from a sincere belief that great dining begins with fresh ingredients, friendly people, and an unforgettable atmosphere. We were one of the first in Washington to feature "locally-raised" and "sustainable" foods. In addition to our local and farm-grown produce, our legendary burgers are made using hormone-free, farm-raised beef, and our chicken is antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and sourced in the area. Visit us and taste to believe."

Items on the menu include jerk & salmon dinner, crispy red snapper, and a salmon fillet. One reviewer posted the following review on Opentable, "The Macaroni and cheese is out of this world!!!!! The blackened salmon was fresh and the apple crisp with vanilla icecream topped it off!!!!"

"The Park at 14th is a restaurant, lounge, and event venue on four floors overlooking Franklin Square in Downtown D.C. Offering a sense of timeless elegance, beautiful views, and a warm and welcoming interior, The Park at 14th is the perfect place dining, socializing, and hosting your next event."

La Vie is described as a restaurant that specializes in Coastal Cuisine. The spacious waterfront terrace provides exclusive access to incredible views and decor.

The menu includes seafood tagliatelle, Lobster Risotto, and branzino fillets.

With a menu that features roasted whole branzino, olive oil poached halibut, and rockfish tartare, it's no wonder this spot made the number two place on our list.

Here's more about the restaurant: "The Salt Line, the popular Navy Yard homage to New England’s iconic oyster houses, will open a second location in Arlington’s burgeoning Ballston neighborhood in fall 2021. Executive Chef Matt Singer will lead the kitchen in partnership with Long Shot Hospitality Chef/Partner Kyle Bailey and bring his own culinary influences to the menu."

Coming in at the number 1 spot on our list is Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. This spot has 7958 reviews and an extremely high 4.8 rating.

"Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is the culmination of a partnership between Lettuce Entertain You and Joe's Stone Crab, the legendary seafood restaurant of Miami Beach. Joe's features an extensive selection of seafood, flown in fresh daily, to complement the world's finest Florida Stone Crab claws. Joe's also features signature Prime steaks, hand-carved by master butchers, such as the 24 oz. Bone-In Rib Eye or Bone-in Filet Mignon. Matched with Joe's famous side dishes, dinner only gets better when capped with a slice of key lime pie."

Arlington residents, have you visited one of these restaurants? Do you plan to try one of them? Let us know in the comments!