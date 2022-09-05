The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

It's no surprise that within the city lines there are multiple haunted locations. Let's take a closer look.

DEJARNETTE SANITARIUM

This Sanitarium is actually considered to be one of the most haunted places on earth. Founded in 1932, it served as a mental hospital for decades before it was abandoned altogether. Today, all that remains are the ruins of this building and its troubled history. Here’s more on why DeJarnette Sanitarium, an abandoned Virginia hospital, is among the most haunted places on earth. (It's important to note that the DeJarnette Center is permanently closed and cannot be visited).

DeJarnette was a notorious proponent of forced sterilization of anyone seen as "unfit," including the mentally ill, although it is unlikely that sterilizations were performed at the Sanitarium. In 1972, the Sanitarium was renamed the DeJarnette Center for Human Development and switched its focus to children and adolescents with severe mental disturbance.

MONTICELLO

Apparently, people believe that Jefferson has never left his beloved Monticello and they claim to see Jefferson’s ghost wandering the grounds and hear whistling, something Jefferson was prone to do as he toured the property.

Several people commented on the website, hauntedplaces.org, about their creepy experiences here. One former visitor described their experience with the undead while visiting Monticello: "When I visited Monticello about 30 years ago the tour group was in the study which has a doorway to Thomas Jefferson’s bedroom. While the tour guide was talking, I felt the sensation that a force was trying to either enter or pass through my body. It frightened me and I moved to the back of the room but it followed me. I paced a while and got very anxious before the feeling left me after 5 or 10 seconds. I’ve never experienced anything like that before or since. I’ve often thought of going back to Monticello to see if the same thing would happen. Maybe someday I will."

THE EXCHANGE HOTEL

Located just outside of Charlottesville in Gordonsville, Virginia is the exchange hotel. From 1860 to 1862, this place served travelers in desperate need of a warm meal and a good night’s sleep. From 1862 until the end of the Civil War, it was where Union and Confederate soldiers were treated for battle wounds or perished because of them.

This place is so haunted, that it's been featured on several paranormal television shows such as Spirit Search Paranormal Investigations and Biography Channel’s My Ghost Story. During one investigation performed by Black Raven Paranormal, they encountered a “shadow person“ and Emma, the ghost of a little girl who is frequently photographed at the property. Another child who haunts the museum is a little boy, who worked at the museum when it was a Civil War hospital. He allegedly hung himself due to the torment inside the hotel.

COMYN HALL

The home was once the site of a grizzly murder with a confusing and disturbing tale. J. Samuel McCue was accused, tried, and put to death for the murder of his wife, and it’s possible both of them are still hanging out inside the home.

This home has been serving as a luxury apartment complex since 2012. And it's said that McCue and his wife are still inside the premises and continue to haunt the place.

Charlottesville residents, have you ever visited one of these haunted spots? Let us know in the comments!