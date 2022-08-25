Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.

Every year U.S. News releases lists of the best universities, best cities to live in, and more. The city of Virginia Beach, Virginia made the national list of best places to retire in the United States. It's ranked as the #51 best place to retire in the country.

It's no surprise that this beach city made the list. There are beautiful hiking trails, an excellent restaurant scene, shopping, and a military community for hopeful retirees.

Let's take a closer look at what makes Virginia Beach a great place to retire.

Virginia Beach Ranked #51 Best Place to Retire in the U.S.

The U.S. News article describes Virginia Beach as a beach-friendly and great place to settle down:

Despite Virginia Beach's resort city status, the friendly residents and relaxed atmosphere found here have swayed many to take up a permanent residence in Virginia's largest metro area. The glorious ocean views, beautiful waterfront homes, and award-winning restaurants make this vacation destination a place worthy of being called home.

The job market in the Hampton Roads region, which encompasses Virginia Beach and nearby Norfolk and Newport News, offers some niche opportunities in both the civilian and government sectors that make moving to the area attractive, from defense contractor positions to hotelier jobs.

With the largest concentration of military personnel outside of the Pentagon, military presence is part of everyday life at the beach, with events like the Oceana Air Show and the Patriotic Festival celebrating the armed forces. However, jet noise can be loud and takes some time to adjust to, so if you are going to be living in a particularly noisy area, be prepared.

Additionally, U.S. News describes this hot spot as having a plethora of activities to do:

With its 38-mile coastline, Virginia Beach provides residents a choice of clean and easily accessible family- and pet-friendly beaches.

The Hampton Roads area also boasts cultural attractions such as the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center. Shoppers visit the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, as well as The Shops at Hilltop, Town Center of Virginia Beach, and Lynnhaven Mall.

Residents have access to amazing state parks like the First Landing State Park which features walking and bike trails. The agricultural Farming Community of Pungo is located just south of Sandbridge Beach and is home to 8,000 acres of farmland, including 16 pick-your-own farms. Depending upon the weather and season, people who live here love picking their own strawberries, apples, and even pumpkins during the fall!

The local restaurants cannot be beaten. Right along the Oceanfront area of Virginia Beach are some of the best eateries in the area. Seafood restaurants like Waterman's Surfside Grill, Tautog's, and Chick's Oyster Bar are staples in the area.

For those looking for a more upscale and iconic experience, the redone and famous Cavalier hotel is a great location for retirees to dine at the fabulous restaurant Becca and hang out at the establishment to enjoy some drinks.

Virginia Beach residents, do you think this location is a prime spot for retirees? Let us know in the comments!