Virginia To Release $391 One-Time Summer Benefit to SNAP EBT Cards On August 25

Virginia families who have been struggling to make ends meet and provide groceries for their families are in luck. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) just announced that it will release has received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students.

All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year can expect to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391 on their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card. This benefit is set to be released on August 25, 2022. Households that do not have an existing P-EBT or SNAP EBT card will have a card mailed to the address provided by their school within seven to 10 days of benefit issuance.

$276 Million in Food Assistance Will Be Released To 700,000 Students

As food security continues to be a challenge for many Virginia households with school-age children, VDSS is pleased to be able to offer this temporary assistance to individuals and families in need of nutritional support. The additional P-EBT benefit will provide approximately $276 million in food assistance to more than 700,000 students.

Additional assistance for lost or discarded EBT cards is available at PebtVA.com. Eligible households should also note that federal regulations have changed regarding the expiration of unused benefits on inactive SNAP EBT or P-EBT cards. Previously, unused SNAP and P-EBT benefits were removed after one year of inactivity. Benefits will now expire on cards after nine months of no spending activity, as required by federal law. To retain benefits and maintain an active card status, an eligible food purchase must be made within nine months. Additional communication and instructions have been mailed to SNAP and P-EBT recipients to further awareness and ensure households are able to make maximum use of these nutrition benefits.

Additional Resources If You Do Not Qualify And Need Assistance

For those families who do not qualify for this benefit but still need assistance, the VDSS highly recommends the following programs:

-The Federation of Virginia Food Banks utilizes partnerships across the state to provide a healthier, food secure Virginia. Use the Virginia Food Bank Locator to find a food bank near you.

-Hunger Free America operates the National Hunger Hotline on behalf of USDA. The hotline is a resource for individuals and families seeking information on how to obtain food. The National Hunger Hotline staff connects callers with emergency food providers in their community, government assistance programs, and various social services.

The hotline can be reached at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (for Spanish) from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Call the Hunger Hotline.

About the Virginia Department of Social Services

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), one of the Commonwealth’s largest government agencies, is comprised of approximately 2,000 state staff who proudly serve alongside more than 10,000 employees of 120 local departments of social services and community action agencies to deliver critical social services to Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. VDSS is committed to ensuring Virginians have access to the high-quality human services and resources needed to enhance their individual and collective well-being and shape strong futures for themselves, their families, and their communities. The agency provides a wide range of services and resources in the areas of food and energy assistance, foster care and adoption, child support, and abuse and neglect prevention, among others. For more information, visit dss.virginia.gov.