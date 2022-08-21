The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia

The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.

Given some of the horrors that transpired during the Civil War, it's no wonder there are quite a few haunted locations. Let's take a look at the top 3 most haunted places in Williamsburg, Virginia.

#1-Peyton Randolph House

(From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia). The Peyton Randolph House, also known as the Randolph-Peachy House, is a historic house museum in Colonia Williamsburg, Virginia. Its oldest portion dating to about 1715, is one of the museum's oldest surviving buildings. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1973 as the home of Peyton Randolph (1721–1775), the first and third President of the Continental Congress.

Several tragedies occurred at the property. Peyton transformed his home into a field hospital during the Revolutionary War, and many wounded soldiers perished inside.

That wasn’t the end of the fatal tragedies. During the American Civil War, a Confederate soldier fell ill and died at home. Two individuals also lost their lives after getting into a contentious debate while visiting the property.

During the 19th century, two children also lost their lives around the house. A young boy fell out of a tree and succumbed to his injuries, and a young girl fell from the second-story window.

The property is now said to be haunted by former slaves and those who tragically lost their lives at this house.

#2-Colonial Williamsburg Market House

The Williamsburg Market House was once the Williamsburg Baptist Church during the Civil War. This location was one of many locations used as a hospital during the Battle of Williamsburg on May 5, 1862.

Many injured soldiers faced a horrid and morbid fate. As volunteers and fellow military struggled to keep up with the number of injured persons. Sometimes, soldiers were left to rot on the field, still alive and injured for up to one week.

Legend has it that the surgeon assigned to the church here had a name given to him by the surviving Confederate troops under his care: The Head Devil. This volunteer surgeon earned his name because those who survived his care claimed that the man amputated limbs that were not wounded and did not require amputation. They said that he was even responsible for the death of many who suffered minor wounds.

#3-Governor's Palace

The Governor's Palace in Williamsburg, Virginia, was the official residence of the royal governors of the Colony of Virginia. It was also a home for two of Virginia's post-colonial governors, Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson. until the capital was moved to Richmond in 1780, and with it the governor's residence. The main house burned down in 1781, though the outbuildings survived for some time after.

Similar to the Market House, the Governor's Palace was used as a hospital for soldiers wounded during the Civil War. Allegedly, during the reconstruction of the palace after the fire, hundreds of skeletons were found buried underneath the building. Most of them had a musket ball shoved in their mouth which was often done for soldiers undergoing amputation to bite on for pain.

Legend also has it that a young couple who were students at the College of William & Mary was taking a stroll on the grounds one fateful evening. Allegedly, a psych patient from the Eastern State Lunatic Asylum had escaped the facilities and murdered her on the stop.

Williamsburg residents, do you believe in this lore? Have you ever visited these locations? Let us know in the comments!