2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cGcA_0hJsl7Kq00
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images)

The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.

We found locations in Virginia with the lowest cost of living. Let's take a closer look.

#1-Appalachia

The place in Virginia with the lowest cost in Virginia is none other than Appalachia. Appalachia is a town in Virginia with a population of 1,400. Appalachia is in Wise County. Living in Appalachia offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Appalachia and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Appalachia are highly rated.

The median home value is $60,400 and the average monthly rental cost is $505. The median household income is only $22,625.

#2-Chatmoss

Chatmoss is a town in Virginia with a population of 1,710. Chatmoss is in Henry County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. Living in Chatmoss offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Chatmoss and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Chatmoss are above average.

The median home value is $228,800 and the average monthly rental cost is $509. The average household income here is $69,856.

#3-Covington

Covington, Virginia is only number #1,903 in Best Places to Retire in America. However, it's the third lowest cost of living location in Virginia.

Covington is a town in Virginia with a population of 5,653. Covington is in Covington City County. Living in Covington offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Covington, there are a lot of parks. Many retirees live in Covington.

The median home price here is $70,400 and the average monthly rental cost is $760. The median household income is only $41,024.

#4-Springville

Described as a sparse suburban area, Springville is a town in Virginia with a population of 1,198. Springville is in Tazewell County. Living in Springville offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Residents of Springville tend to be conservative. The public schools in Springville are above average.

The average home value is $107,200 and the average monthly rental cost is $615. The median household income is $45,313.

#5-Cana

Last but not least on our list is Cana. Cana is a town in Virginia with a population of 1,800. Cana is in Carroll County. Living in Cana offers residents a suburban rural mix feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Cana and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Cana are above average.

The median home value is $86,300 and the monthly rental cost is $723. The median household income here is $60,476.

A current resident described the area: I have lived in Cana my whole life and it's the best little town in the whole state of Virginia! It is quiet and very safe and a place for all families!

Virginia residents, would you ever live in one of these locations? Let us know in the comments!

